Modi's New Year-eve sops to cost over Rs3,500 crore to economy
IANS
04 January 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements on the New Year's Eve, including sops in housing, agriculture and for pregnant women, will cost the economy a total of over Rs 3,500 crore annually, a State Bank of India report said on Tuesday.
 
"The overall fiscal impact of all these measures will be around Rs 3,500 crore per year," State Bank of India's (SBI) Ecowrap report read.
 
Modi announced two housing schemes in urban areas for persons of economically weaker section (EWS) or low income group (LIG) with income up to Rs 6 lakh, which will cost Rs 1,000 crore per year, the report said.
 
The scheme for financial assistance to pregnant women, wherein Rs 6,000 will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of these women, will cost Rs 1,200 crore to the government. 
 
The relief measure for farmers, which will exempt the loans for Rabi crop from interest for a period of 60 days, will put a burden of Rs 1,300 crore on the government.
 
Modi also announced a scheme for senior citizens, under which they will receive a fixed interest rate of 8 per cent for a period of 10 years on deposits up to Rs 7.5 lakh, and the interest amount can be paid monthly.
 
The report said that the senior citizens' scheme should be tweaked further to improve financial security.
 
"Though the scheme is laudable, it may be tweaked further. The lock-in period of 10 years is quite a long span of time in the case of senior citizens, given the life expectancy of around 68 years in India."
 
"We suggest that the lock-in period should be at most five years rather than 10 years," the report stated.
 
"The rate of interest should be a minimum of 8 per cent or whatsoever prevailing in the market with a defined upper bound," it suggested.
 
The report further said that a maximum deposit limit should be Rs 15 lakh, instead of the proposed Rs 7.5 lakh.
 
"On the basis of Rs 7.5 lakh deposits, the monthly interest payout will be around Rs 6,000, which may be a negligible amount to manage the day-to-day activities," it added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Surekha Marandi takes charge as RBI Executive Director
IANS
04 January 2017
The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Surekha Marandi as its Executive Director (ED) in place of U.S. Paliwal, who retired on December 31, 2016, the bank announced on Tuesday.
 
Marandi, who assumed charge here on Monday, will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, and Secretary's Department, an RBI release said. 
 
"She has also served on the Boards of United Bank and Bank of Baroda. Prior to being promoted as ED, Smt. Marandi was Principal Chief General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Reserve Bank," it said. 
 
"She has, over a span of three decades, served in regulatory and supervisory, financial inclusion and development and human resource management areas in the Reserve Bank," the statement added. 
 
Economy & Nation
Submit list of corporates with dues of over Rs500 crore: SC
IANS
04 January 2017
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to place before it within four weeks a list of corporate entities with outstanding debts in excess of Rs 500 crore and details of cases pending before Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) for more than 10 years.
 
The court sought latest details on cases pending before the DRTs and DRATs and the amount involved.
 
The apex court noted that "more than 70,000 cases involving approximately Rs 5 lakh crore are pending before the Debt Recovery Tribunals, of which many are pending for more than 10 years".
 
The Supreme Court directed the Centre to file an affidavit furnishing information on five counts, including infrastructure and manpower of the DRT and DRAT. 
 
The bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the filing of the affidavit will not impede the functioning of a committee set up by the government in the matter.
 
Pendency of cases before the DRT for over 10 years assumes significance since under the Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993, the DRT is mandated to decide on the application of outstanding debts by the public sector banks and financial institution within 180 days.
 
The court also sought information on whether the timelines set down in the amended legislation were capable of being achieved with existing infrastructure, including judicial personnel and staffing pattern of the Debt Recovery Tribunals and Appellate Tribunals. 
 
The court is referring to the new timelines set under the Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debt Laws and Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act, 2016.
 
Pronouncing the order, Justice Chandrachud said: "Legislative changes to provide for expeditious disposal of proceedings before the Debt Recovery Tribunals may not by themselves achieve the intended object so long as the infrastructure provided to the tribunals is not commensurate with the burden of the work and nature of judicial duties."
 
To buttress its misgivings that the infrastructure provided to the DRTs and DRATs was inadequate, the Supreme Court referred to a letter written by Allahabad-based DRAT chairperson, wherein he said that he was "constrained to tender my resignation from the post since, in the absence of infrastructure and facilities, the functioning of the adjudicating body over which I presided had become impossible".
 
"This is symptomatic of a trend whereby the Debt Recovery Tribunals and Appellate Tribunals suffer from a lack of adequate infrastructure, manpower and resources," the court said.
 
It pointed out that given the important role these tribunals have been entrusted with "the efficacy of parliamentary legislation will depend in a large measure on the efficiency with which the tribunals discharge their duties".
 
The court also sought information on the basis on which revised timelines have been stipulated and whether any scientific study has been conducted on the availability of infrastructure and the steps the government was taking to augment the infrastructure of DRTs and DRATs.
 
The court also sought details of any specific action plan, including time schedule within which the existing infrastructure would be upgraded.
 
COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

3 hours ago

Its an excellent practical judgement of the Supreme Court, which expresses the gospel truth encountered by the tribunals in recovering the banks bad debts, which is a severe drain on the resources of our economy. As is rightly pointed out in the judgement the specific action plan, including time schedule within which the existing infrastructure would be upgraded should be notified by the government.

REPLY

Prakash Pimparkar

15 hours ago

Banks should not in between convert debts to ???

REPLY

