Modi to travel on Kochi Metro, Sreedharan excluded from dais
IANS
14 June 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday travel on a Kochi Metro train when he inaugurates Kerala's first metro, it was announced on Wednesday. But "Metro man" E. Sreedharan has not been given a seat on the dais.
 
In the first 25-km phase, trains will run for 13 km between Palarivattom and Aluva. Work is on the remaining section.
 
Those on the dais will be Modi, Governor P. Sathasivam, Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
 
Elias George, the Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Corp, told the media that the list of invitees to the dais was prepared and sent to the Prime Minister's Office. "The final list is made by the PMO. We have no role in this."
 
After hearing about the exclusion of Sreedharan, Chennithala and local legislator P.T.Thomas, Vijayan has written to the Prime Minister's office to include these three also.
 
But now Ernakulam Lok Sabha member K.V.Thomas, state Transport Minister Thomas Chandy and Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain have been allowed on the dais.
 
Sreedharan told reporters in Thiruvanthapuram that he is not aware of this issue but was not concerned by it.
 
"There is nothing untoward in this and I do not have any complaints. I am leaving for Kochi now and would take part in the inauguration," he said.
 
Among others who have been excluded from the dais are former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.
 
Reacting to the exclusion of Sreedharan from the dais, P.T. Thomas said: "This shows the arrogance of the BJP.
 
"When the foundation stone for Kochi Metro was laid by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, none was left out from the dais. This is Kerala's dream project and key people behind this are now asked to sit in the audience. This is totally unfair."
 
Work on Kochi Metro began in 2012 after the Chandy government entrusted the project to Delhi Metro Rail Corp, with its principal advisor Sreedharan overseeing it.
 
johnson

5 hours ago

Modi will take the credit of the Metro and plant the BJP seeds in the state of Kerala.
He never shies away when cutting a ribbon of a massive project.
He will start off in the local language as usual..

Economy & Nation
Govt says chiefs and members of regulatory bodies cannot have both salary and pension
Moneylife Digital Team
14 June 2017
The Indian government on Wednesday said that chairpersons and members of regulatory bodies cannot draw both salary and pension. After implementation of the seventh central pay commission report, pay and allowances of chairpersons and full-time members of several regulatory bodies have been de-linked from government salaries. 
 
According to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in case such officers receive pension, then it will be deducted in accordance with the prevailing orders applicable to the re-employed pensioner. Their pay is governed by the orders issued by the Department of Expenditure. 
 
As per existing norms, chairpersons and members are deemed to have retired from central or state government service on the date of their appointment to any regulatory authority.
 
The pay and allowances of the chief and members of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Competition Commission of India (CCI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERAI), Railway Development Authority (RDA) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) have also been de-linked.
 
The directive comes as there have been complaints against chairpersons and members of a few regulatory bodies for receiving pension in addition to the salary.
 
"With the latest order, such persons will have to face a cut in their salary. The amount of pension will be deducted from their salary," an official from DoPT had said.
 
With respect to the existing members of the remaining regulatory bodies set up under the Acts of Parliament, the pay commission has recommended normal replacement pay.
 

Economy & Nation
ED files charge sheet in IDBI-Kingfisher loan default case
IANS
14 June 2017
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a Special Court here against absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya and others in a Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank loan default case involving the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
 
The development comes a day after a London Court granted Mallya, 61, bail in an extradition case and posted the matter for hearing on July 6.
 
The 57-page charge sheet details the manner in which the loan was approved and subsequently diverted for money-laundering in violation of norms.
 
In March 2016, the ED had registered a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KFA in the IDBI bank loan case.
 
According to the ED, in October 2009, IDBI granted a short-term loan of Rs 150 crore to KFA, followed by another loan of Rs 750 crore, including a bridge-loan of Rs 200 crore, without adequate collateral and in violation of norms and procedures.
 
The charge sheet is expected to strengthen the Indian government's extradition case against Mallya in the UK.
 
Mallya's company owes around Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of 17 Indian banks. The loan default cases are being probed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
 
Declared an absconder by a Mumbai Special Court, Mallya left the country in March 2016 and has been since living in the UK in self-imposed exile.
 
