BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Modi denounces killings in the name of cows
IANS
29 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Breaking his silence on cow vigilantes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made it clear that killing people in the name of "gau bhakti" was unacceptable.
 
Addressing a gathering at the Sabarmati Ashram set up by Mahatma Gandhi here, Modi said: "As a society, there is no place for violence.
 
"Killing people in the name of 'gau bhakti' (cow worship) is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve."
 
Modi underlined that no one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. 
 
"Yes, it should be done," he said. But "we are a land of non-violence. We are a land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that?
 
"Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on," Modi added, in clear reference to the increasing cases of murderous attacks on people in the name of cow protection.
 
"Violence never has and never will solve any problem. No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands.
 
"Let's us all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dremas. Let's create an India our freedom fighters will be proud of," Modi said.
 
The remarks by Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Thursday on a two-day visit, assume significance in the wake of criticism that he and his government have maintained silence about the violence by cow vigilantes who have lynched people in various places.
 
The cow vigilantes claim to be acting to defend an animal which Hindus consider sacred. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Public Interest
How To Deal with That Midnight Knock on the Door
Bapoo Malcolm
29 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Complaint 1: What can I do?
 
Complaint 2: There is nothing I can do.
 
Complaint 3: Nobody will help me.
 
Complaint 4: It can go on and on.
 
There is a way. In fact, there are lots of ways. In matters legal, one needs to understand that the law is there to assist citizens, not hinder them. What one really needs is a good, understanding lawyer, honesty in briefing him and a willingness not to be beaten. Pluck.
 
Prerogative writs have an ancient history, tracing back to the kings of yore. While the English may take most of the credit for them, it is in their codification that they may excel. With an unwritten constitution, writs may be the cornerstone of the rule of law.
 
A writ is a command. One must know how to bring it into play. A few examples may ease our exploratory passage. 
 
Police arrive at your door. The dreaded midnight knock. Inmates scared. Neighbours peeping, gossiping. The cops rush in; arrests are made; family members whisked away. Those left behind are dumbfounded. The Black Maria has disappeared in a cloud of dust. The hunt for a transport, to follow, begins. Precious time passes. No one knows where their folk have been whisked away. 
 
We always recommend that one must get to know a nearby lawyer in advance. Ask if it would be okay if you sought his advice in an emergency. Take his phone numbers; keep them handy. If you can keep your doctor’s address and phone number, why not your lawyer’s? Approach him immediately; he will know where the cops are headed.
 
Another case can be more personal. A couple elopes. There is frustration all round. ‘A matter of honour’. The mother wails. The father draws his sword; the brother collects his gang. There is only one order—to get her back. The law be damned. After all, she is ‘meri beti’. How dare he? The girl is abducted; even taken away to some remote place. Contact the lawyer.
 
The Writ of Habeas Corpus, Latin for ‘Have the body’, is a fundamental guarantor of the right to freedom. No civilised nation, with the rule of law encoded, can exist without it. It works like this.
 
Assuming that the arrested man is innocent and was arrested on false charges, rivalry or by mistake, the lawyer will approach the court as soon as it opens. In some cases, delay due to holidays can be overcome by approaching the magistrate or judge at his residence. The immediate relief would be the production of the one arrested, ‘the body’, before the court, where it is decided whether the person should be set free. Or not.
 
You be the judge. What would you do?
 
There are many decided cases all over the world. All of them have one thing in common; the weight of the evidence that the police and prosecution can produce. If there is no compelling or prima facie proof, the court is bound to set the man free. Courts do that, even in India. In one celebrated case, the Chief Justice of India had this to comment: “No arrest can be made because it is lawful for the police officer to do so. The existence of the power to arrest is one thing. The justification for the exercise of it is quite another.” Continued captivity must have cogent reasoning.
 
You be the judge, in the case of the eloping couple.
 
The ‘abductors’ are summoned to the court; otherwise arrest warrants issued. They are, then, called on to produce the girl, ‘the body’, in court, on pain of conviction. If the girl is not a minor and she confirms that she wishes to continue life with her husband, her extra judicial confinement is put to an end. Kidnapping and abduction are serious offences.
 
Dicey’s definition of Habeas Corpus Acts explains it best. He said, that they “declare no principle and define no rights, but they are for practical purposes worth a hundred constitutional articles guaranteeing individual liberty.” This from a man who was the King’s Counsel in a country without a written constitution.
And no one ever abducts the boy!

User

Economy & Nation
Moneylife Campaign - 9 Bank Unions back the movement against bank charges
Moneylife Digital Team
28 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
Strengthening the movement against arbitrary bank charges, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella organisation of five employee unions and four officer unions of state-run banks in the country, have decided to support hands with several consumer organisations, consumer activists and lakhs of bank customers. 
 
Confirming the decision, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Subhash Sawant from Central Bank Employees Union (CBEU) told Moneylife “...your issue of bank charges has been taken up by all nine bank unions in their decision to call a strike on 22 August 2017."
 
In a press release today, the AIBEA said "that the burden of the corporate NPAs are sought to be put on the shoulders of the common public and banking clientele in the form of hike in fees, charges, penalties, etc. for every type of normal banking services."
 
These unions have over 10 lakh members, including employees and officer working on 27 public sector banks, and 21 old generation private sector banks and eight foreign banks, will participate in the 22nd August strike.
 
As part of its advocacy efforts, Moneylife Foundation has led the effort to fight for customer rights. Despite our efforts, we have seen very little evidence on the ground of concrete action by the regulator. 
 
Moneylife Foundation has been at the forefront of speaking up for bank customers. An online petition launched by us has garnered more than 2.13 lakh signatures. (Sign the Petition). The group, including well known NGOs, trade unions, finance editors and experts, had on 12 May 2017 presented a 1,100 page printout of over 100,000 signatures to an online petition at Change.org to M Veerappa Moily, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.   
 
Today's meeting of the unions also deliberated on the issue of their charter of demands submitted to IBA. The meeting felt that the entire process of discussions should be undertaken on a recurring and continuous basis in order to complete the settlement in time. Holding meetings once in a month will not serve the purpose and hence decided to urge upon the IBA to expedite the discussions so that steps can be taken to conclude the final settlement in time.  

The meeting expressed its strong protest on the decision of the IBA to restrict the negotiations on charter of demands of officers' associations upto scale III only and demanded that as hitherto, the discussions and final Joint Note should cover all officers upto Scale VII in as much as that majority of these officers are members of their respective unions and the wage revision exercise which has been a composite one so far, should not be divided now which will create inter-scale conflicts and inequities.  It was decided to pursue the matter with the IBA and if necessary and warranted resort to organisational programmes at the appropriate time.
 
The unions have put up the following demands:
1. Do not privatise PSBs
2. Stop plans of mergers and consolidation of banks
3. Do not write off corporate NPAs
4 Declare Willful Default as criminal offence
5. Implement recommendations of Parliamentary Committee on recovery of NPAs.
6. Ensure accountability of top management for bad loans
7. Withdraw proposed FRDI Bill
8. Abolish Banks Board Bureau
9. Do not pass on the burden of corporate NPAs on bank customers by hiking charges
10. Do not not increase Service Charges in the name of GST
11. Compensate Banks for implementing Government schema like Demonetisation, PMJDY, etc.
12. Settlemetn issues of employees and officers connected with demonetisation scheme.
13. Immediately fill up posts of Employee/Officer Director in Banks
14. Implement Compassionate Appointment Schemes in Banks as per Govt. guidelines.
15. Revise ceiling under Gratuity Act.

User

COMMENTS

A BANERJEE

7 hours ago

SBI is the leading anti-customer and most customer-unfriendly Bank in India, which does not care for any basic courtesies expected by senior citizen customers and also for the PM's pet Digital India push, as is clear at least from the behaviour of its Kalkaji (Delhi) branch. The branch never responds to any email and does not care to send the TDS certificates to the account holders which it is legally bound to do. It does not also care for the senior citizens. Why this biggest bank of India cannot send the account statements to its customers through email is not known. As a retired IRS officer, I feel that this leading Bank has failed the customers and the country.

REPLY

Ramakrishnan R

22 hours ago

NOW IT IS OFFICIAL. PRIVATISE PROFITS! SOCIALISE LOSSES (dig a dent on banks' customers - reduce borrowing costs - reduce deposit rates by increasing umpteen number of ways by poking a hole on the purse of the customers both borrowers and depositors)! PARLIAMENT HAS PASSED THE HOLY AND PIOUS LEGISLATION! (BY WHATEVER NAME IT IS CALLED, A ROSE IS A ROSE IS A ROSE! CORPORATE DEBT RESTRUCTURING ! STRATEGIC DEBT RESTRUCTURING! NPA RESTRUCTURING!
vijay ho! Vijay Mallaya ! Tad Vishnoh Paramam Padam ! Attained and surrendered at the lotus feet of Lord of the Lords!in UK!

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More