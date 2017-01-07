BUY
Mistry denies breach of confidentiality
IANS
07 January 2017
Denying any breach of confidentiality, ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry has asked the company to withdraw its legal notice of December 27.
 
Through a communication from his law firm Maneksha & Sethna, Mistry denied that he has breached any of his legal duties as a Director or has acted with any intent to cause harm or less to the company as is alleged or otherwise.
 
"You are therefore called upon to immediately withdraw the said letter. 
 
"Our client is well-aware of his rights and duties in law and categorically denies that he has acted in breach of any confidentiality obligations, contractual or otherwise, or acted in breach of any of his legal duties as a director," the communication said.
 
"In fact, our client (Mistry) has, in his fiduciary capacity as a director of the company provided the appropriate response to DCIT (Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax) as there was no response forthcoming from the company despite repeated reminders from DCIT," it said, adding Mistry also denies any liability to "any claims from third parties that may arise out of sharing of information with a statutory authority".
 
In the communication sent on Thursday to Tata Sons' law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Mistry's law firm said that Tata Sons' concern for an alleged breach of confidentiality on Mistry's part was "a mere smokescreen". 
 
"The utter recklessness of your (Tata Sons' law firm) requisitions cannot but lead to the irresistible inference that your clients concern for an alleged breach of confidentiality on our client's part is a mere smokescreen for your actual concern i.e the grave consequences which must necessarily ensue from the information supplied by our client," said the communication which was also sent to Tata Sons.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Life
Veteran actor Om Puri passes away
IANS
06 January 2017
Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning of a heart attack at his residence here, a family friend said. He was 66.
 
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was going to direct the actor in his new movie, told IANS over phone: "It is a very sad news. Om Puriji passed away after a heart attack today morning. He was at his home."
 
"His body of work in the Indian film industry has been tremendous across the commercial and parallel genres. We've lost a great talent."
 
Actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Om Puri, said he had spoken to him just two days ago, and the disheartening news of his demise was broken to him by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.
 
Kher described Om Puri as a "kind and generous" person, who spent four decades in showbiz with an undying passion towards his craft.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Insurer or its agents are not trustworthy in sales process: Assocham study
IANS
06 January 2017
Neither the insurance company nor its agents are trustworthy sources for a wide spectrum of people a study by industry body Assocham found.
 
In a statement issued on Friday, Assocham said: "Among the first set of people with no specific knowledge of insurance and finance and those who fall in the age group of 18 to 60 years, 72 per cent of those covered in the study said their agent/sales person was the least trustworthy source in the sales process of an insurance policy."
 
The second least trustworthy source in the sales process was the insurance company itself, though the percentage on this count was much less at 29 per cent.
 
According to Assocham study, those who are financially savvy and can get better interpretations of the insurance policies find their agent and sales person as the least trustworthy in the sales value chain.
 
"As many as 34 per cent of this set of people, aged 25-40 years, found the agents lacking on trust, followed by the insurance company itself," it said.
 
Likewise, misrepresentation of benefits was also an area of concern. On this count, the more let down segment was those who are financially savvy and are in the age group of 25-40 years.
 
As many as 65 per cent of them, who were covered in the Assocham study, found the issues on this score.
 
Besides, those in the age group of 18-60 years and those who are not so financially savvy, also found the problem of misrepresentation of benefits. Forty three per cent of them said there are problems with regard to misrepresentation of benefits.
 
"There is a need for simplification of processes and procedures of insurers to take away the awe and fear of the common man on different products. Demystification of the insurance concept is a necessary requirement for people to take to this in a large way, particularly, in the background of low financial literacy," Assocham said.
 
According to the statement, the insurance product space is cluttered with a large number of complex policies and there must be simple, standard vanilla products in personal products.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

