Mishap averted at IGI in Delhi
IANS
27 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A major mishap was averted here at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday after an Indigo and a SpiceJet aircraft came face-to-face on the runway.
 
"An Indigo flight 6C-729 which was coming from Lucknow to Delhi with 176 passengers on board, post landing on the taxi way saw a SpiceJet aircraft in front of it," Indigo spokesperson Ajay Jesra told IANS.
 
"The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and the matter has been reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," Jesra said.
 
According to officials, the DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
ED finds over Rs 104 crore deposits in BSP account
IANS
27 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Enforcement Directorate has detected over Rs 104 crore in an account linked to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and around Rs 1.5 crore in the account of party chief Mayawati's brother in a United Bank of India (UBI) branch here, agency sources said on Monday.
 
Agency officials, on condition of anonymity, said that its team raided the UBI bank's branch in Karol Bagh in west Delhi on the basis of information and recovered suspicious deposits in the two accounts after the November 8 demonetisation announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
 
BSP leaders and office bearers could not be contacted after repeated attempts.
 
Official sources said that Rs 102 crore was deposited in Rs 1,000 notes and about Rs 3 crore in the old Rs 500 notes. "The raid was conduced on the basis of information that over Rs 15-20 crore being deposited every other day in the branch of the United Bank."
 
"From the account of Anand, the brother of BSP supremo Mayawati, we detected around Rs 1.5 crore. A sum of around 19 lakh was deposited in the account after demonetisation," the official said. 
 
The agency has sought the complete details about these two accounts from the bank and asked its officials to submit CCTV footage and KYC documents used to open the accounts.
 
Investor Interest
Management Quality: Qualitative Factors
R Balakrishnan
27 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
High ownership by promoters as a criterion for investing is an attractive approach....
