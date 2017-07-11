BUY
Minor blaze in terrace garden of Mukesh Ambani's 'Antilla' home
IANS
11 July 2017
A minor fire broke out on a terrace in industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storied south Mumbai residence here late on Monday, an official said.
 
The blaze - noticed around 9 p.m. and reported to the fire brigade at 9.04 p.m. - took place on the ninth floor garden terrace of 'Antilla', the palatial residence of the Ambanis off the posh Malabar Hill.
 
BMC Disaster Control official T. Jankar said the fire brigade and other resources were immediately mobilised and the fire was extinguished after about 16 minutes, with no reports of any casualties.
 
Assistant Divisional Fire Officer K.D. Ghadigaonkar said the fire was extinguished by the 'Antilla' building staffers with one small line of fixed fire fighting systems and fire extinguishers even before the fire brigade team reached there.
 
"The fire was confined to the 4G antenna, plastic framing of vertical garden, etc on the ninth floor," Ghadigaonkar said.
 
There were no casualties in the incident. The building stands over 170 metres tall.
 
Taking no chances, the fire brigade rushed three fire engines, three jumbo water tankers, one turn-table ladder and high-pressure pump to combat the conflagration.
 
A Reliance Industries Ltd. official spokesperson, confirming the fire, said that at the time of the incident the Ambani family members were not in the building.
 
In a media statement, the company spokesperson said: "There was a small fire in the garden area of Antillia this evening which was quickly brought under control. No one was injured. The cause of fire is being investigated." 
 
Belonging to the RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, 'Antilla' is the world's most expensive private residence, worth around Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) at the prime Cumballa Hill, off Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.
 
The family, along with a staff contingent of around 600, have been living in the iconic building since 2010.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

11 July 2017
Terror attack on Amarnath Yatra, 7 killed, 14 injured
IANS
11 July 2017
In a rare attack on the Amarnath Yatra, terrorists killed seven pilgrims and injured 14 others, including policemen, when they struck at a bus carrying them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantang district.
 
The bus was attacked in Batengoo around 8.20 p.m. while returning from Baltal to Mir Bazar after darshan, J&K police and CRPF said. 
 
The militants also carried out two attacks on security forces in the area.
 
Police sources said, the militants attacked a mini bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat. The bus was not officially registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board for the pilgrimage and was without police escort, they said.
 
Inspector General of Police Munir Khan said that seven pilgrims were killed, and 14 injured.
 
The injured have been taken to the Army Base Hospital in Srinagar.
 
Khan said the attack was aimed at the security forces and not the yatris.
 
The last known terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra was the killing of 30 persons, mostly pilgrims, in the base camp in Pahalgam in 2000.
 
A CRPF statement said the bus was not part of the official yatra and not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board.
 
In the national capital, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the incident. Union Home and Defence Ministry officials were huddled in a meeting to take stock of the latest situation.
 
Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone."
 
Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh condemned the attack.
 
"It is not just an attack on the pilgrims, but an attack on the composite culture of the nation. As far as the Government of India is concerned, we have a policy of zero tolerance against terror, whether it is local or from across the border," he said.
 
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said: "It is an attack on our roots. We will not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this attack to justice."
 
Senior minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government Nayeem Akhtar termed the attack a "dark patch in the history of Kashmir".
 
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said: "The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough."
 
He added that such an attack was expected in spite of recent successes against militants by security forces. "The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants and unprecedented force presence," he tweeted.
 
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed it "unfortunate", and added that the militants will have to "pay through their nose". He also spoke to the Chief Minister.
 
Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemned the attack.
 
The attack took place hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module with the arrests of two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
 
Meanwhile, authorities blocked internet services in the Valley.
 
On Saturday, the Amarnath yatra was suspended from Jammu side due to law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley which was under curfew in the wake of the death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

