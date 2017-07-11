Minor blaze in terrace garden of Mukesh Ambani's 'Antilla' home

A minor fire broke out on a terrace in industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storied south Mumbai residence here late on Monday, an official said.

The blaze - noticed around 9 p.m. and reported to the fire brigade at 9.04 p.m. - took place on the ninth floor garden terrace of 'Antilla', the palatial residence of the Ambanis off the posh Malabar Hill.

BMC Disaster Control official T. Jankar said the fire brigade and other resources were immediately mobilised and the fire was extinguished after about 16 minutes, with no reports of any casualties.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer K.D. Ghadigaonkar said the fire was extinguished by the 'Antilla' building staffers with one small line of fixed fire fighting systems and fire extinguishers even before the fire brigade team reached there.

"The fire was confined to the 4G antenna, plastic framing of vertical garden, etc on the ninth floor," Ghadigaonkar said.

There were no casualties in the incident. The building stands over 170 metres tall.

Taking no chances, the fire brigade rushed three fire engines, three jumbo water tankers, one turn-table ladder and high-pressure pump to combat the conflagration.

A Reliance Industries Ltd. official spokesperson, confirming the fire, said that at the time of the incident the Ambani family members were not in the building.

In a media statement, the company spokesperson said: "There was a small fire in the garden area of Antillia this evening which was quickly brought under control. No one was injured. The cause of fire is being investigated."

Belonging to the RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, 'Antilla' is the world's most expensive private residence, worth around Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) at the prime Cumballa Hill, off Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.

The family, along with a staff contingent of around 600, have been living in the iconic building since 2010.

