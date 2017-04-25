BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Citizens' Issues
Public Interest
Media shouldn't sensationalise earthquakes
Arun Bapat (IANS)
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Most educated people are used to sipping tea and reading a newspaper in the morning. If other family members are sitting in the same room, they sometimes exchange news. Disaster-related news is one of the big sources for initiating a discussion. Earthquakes which occur suddenly have a priority over volcanoes, which give some indications of an eruption.
 
The magnitude scale of earthquake is logarithmic and it is possible to have zero and negative magnitude earthquakes.
 
In seismological lexicon there is a magnitude-wise gradation. Unnoticeable (less than 2), weak (2 to 3), light (3 to 4), felt (4 to 5) and moderate (5 to 6). Above 6, everybody feels the seismic shaking.
 
It has been observed that much of the electronic media -- and sometimes, even the print media -- disproportionally magnify the seismic parameters. When the Latur earthquake occurred in 1993, early reporting of the death figure was as high as 70,000. Subsequently, this went down and ultimately it was officially pegged at 10,000.
 
Prior to 1960-65, most of the seismological instruments were able to record a minimum magnitude of 4.5 or so. With the advancement of electronic instruments, the detection potential of the instruments has increased and they can also record zero and negative magnitude earthquakes. The Richter scale is logarithmic, as such there could be zero and negative magnitudes.
 
With a large number of advanced instruments installed at various locations such as power plants, dams amd industrial units, the number of small earthquake records per day increased exponentially. Mahrashtra's Koyna region is moderately active seismically. After the 1967 moderate earthquake, there is no record of any sizable earthquake. But it records several small earthquakes of the 2.0 to 3.0 range. Incidentally, these are reported after several hours in the press and also on television. After hearing the news, I receive several calls enquiring about seismic safety. Every time I have to tell the callers not to fear or bother.
 
The Idukki dam authorities had published a report about 10 years back and it has documented about 150,000 earthquakes. Of these, only four were in the 4.5 to 5.0 range. There were thousands of earthquakes below magnitude zero. When this was reported in the newspapers, a leading literary lady personality asked: "Is the Kerala government sleeping?" At that time I was the chairman of a committee of the state government. I was asked for suitable reply. I said I would visit capital Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram) and pitch a tent in front of that individual's house and would create an earthquake every minute. If a 5x10 brick of 20 cubic centimetres is dropped from a height of two metres, the impact is equivalent to magnitude 1.0 quake. That silenced the matter.
 
After the December 26, 2005, earthquake and tsunami I was camping in the Andamans in February 2006. I received a telephone from the Gujarat government saying that a volcano has erupted in the state and I should immediately inspect the site. I went there with all the necessary paraphernalia for chemical tests of the so-called volcanic material. I was shown a thick file of clippings on the danger of an eruption. There were at least a dozen television vans following our motorcade.
 
The local people gathered and started shouting about the daily noise of an eruption. They showed me four mouths of "volcanoes" about 15 cm in diameter and about 7 cm deep. These "volcano mouths" were just below an 11 kV High Tension cable. I could immediately decipher the volcano story. In villages, it is not unusual to steal electricity with hooks attached to a tall bamboo. When the wire is tapped in this way it trips and falls down, making a deafening noise. The ground below was basalt and the cable caused a hole.
 
The story was repeated at the Kudamkulam Atomic Power Plant. When its erection was opposed by people and supposedly funded by foreign organisations, I was requested to examine the report submitted by these people. The report said that there were four volcanoes within 20 km of Kudamkulam. It turned out to be a repeat story of Gujarat's so-called volcano.
 
I was on tour to Kanyakumari in 2006. During the wee hours, I received calls from three TV channels asking my opinion about the rumors being highly circulated in Gurdaspur and Bhatinda of an impending huge earthquake. I was also told that the rumors had originated from a neighbouring country and a large number of people have received telephone calls. I totally refuted it. Subsequently it was reported that this was a ploy to camouflage the entry of militants.
 
The reported news about an earthquake in Bengaluru on April 18 falls in this category. It was said to have been felt in the outskirts of the city and in Mandya, Tumkuru, and Kollegal et al. There was nothing recorded on any seismic recorder. It could well be due to quarry blasting or the collapse of a mine roof.
 
During the past two to three years, there have been accidental explosive blasts at army ammunition depots at Pulgaon (Maharashtra), Jabalpur and Pune. These were also reported as big earthquakes.
 
It clearly shows the excessive craze of press reporters to hunt for any kind of sensational stuff. The is disproportionately amplified to create breaking news. The reporters feel that they have done a very big job. But this is simply indulging in narcissism. I would sincerely request all concerned to avoid such blowing up of news. This only enfeebles the reporter's name and fame. They must throw away their misdirected obsession with sensation.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
After 9 years, 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi gets bail
IANS
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Mumbai, The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, one of the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, nearly nine years after her arrest.
 
"The appeal filed by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is allowed... the applicant is directed to be released on bail on a surety of Rs five lakh," said a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi.
 
The court also said that prima facie, there was no case made out against the Sadhvi.
 
The bail comes 11 months after the National Investigation Agency had granted a 'clean chit' to her in May 2016.
 
However, the court rejected an appeal filed by another co-accused in the same case, former army officer Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit, challenging a lower court rejecting his bail plea.
 
Sadhvi's lawyer J.P. Mishra said that he requested the court for a month's time to organise the bail amount and surety which the court has accepted.
 
"In the meantime, while we organise it, we shall get her released by this week from her continuous custody, since her arrest on October 23, 2008," Mishra told IANS.
 
The investigating agencies had said earlier that the terror strike was carried out allegedly by the right-wing group, Abhinav Bharat and a total of 11 accused, including Sadhvi and Purohit were arrested.
 
Shortly afterwards, a NGO Jamiat Ulama-E-Maharashtra announced that it would challenge the bail granted to the Sadhvi before the Supreme Court.
 
"The JUeM on behalf of the victims of the blast intervened and opposed the bail of Sadhvi and Purohit. We have been providing legal assistance to the victims and shall now challenge the bail order in the Supreme Court," the NGO said in a statement.
 
At least six persons were killed in the blast in Malegaon, a Muslim-dominated powerloom town in Nashik district on September 29, 2008.
 
At the time of her arrest, the Sadhvi was charged for allegedly planning the terror blast and providing a two-wheeler that was used to plant the bomb.
 
Nearly eight years later after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) produced videos and transcripts purportedly showing Sadhvi as part of conspiracy meetings for the 2008 Malegaon blasts, both the ATS and NIA backtracked on it before the Bombay High Court.
 
In May 2016, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case dropped charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Sadhvi and five others after which she filed for bail.
 
However, the bail plea was rejected by the NIA Court in June 2016 following which she appealed in the Bombay High Court contending that the NIA Court had considered only the ATS chargesheet and not the NIA chargesheet before rejecting her bail.
 
In her fresh plea, she contended before the high court that her health had been steadily deteriorating since her arrest in October 2008, and she had become 'infirm' due to numerous hardships she underwent during the probe by ATS.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Deepak Narain

4 hours ago

We had even read in the newspapers that she was ill-treated by the Police. It has taken 9 years to consider her fit for getting bail. It is all a game of police, lawyers and judiciary. Their attitude changes according to the political party in power. In the meantime, they mint money and the accused suffers. All kinds of crimes happen in J & K, but the law penalizes the army even when they act in self-defense. Secularism (anti-Hinduism) and lack of courage in our political leadership is the main cause for this state of affairs.

REPLY
Public Interest
Will the Supreme Court save present and future Indians from Cyber-Biometric Panopticon?
Gopal Krishna
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3
On 21 April 2017, when Justice AK Sikri headed Bench of Supreme Court heard two cases Writ Petition (Civil) 277 of 2017 by Major General (Retd) Sudhir Vombatkere and Bezwada Wilson, leader of Safai Karamachari Andolan besides another petition filed by CPI leader Binoy Viswam related to violation of rights due to amendments in the Aadhaar Act, 2016 through Finance Act, 2017 enacted as a Money Bill, the questions he asked Attorney General gave a sense of deja vu.
 
Some four years ago, the then Chief Justice AK Sikri headed Bench of  the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bench had heard a case related to biometric Unique Identification (UID)/Aadhaar and passed an order dated 19 February 2013 wherein he had noted that the petition challenging mandatory requirement of Aadhaar “raises a pure question of law”. In its order, the Bench headed by Justice Sikri observed, “In this writ petition filed as PIL, the petitioner has challenged the vires of notification issued by Union of India for making it compulsory to have UID Cards." 
 
However, since the Executive Order of Union Territory of Chandigarh was withdrawn, the case too was disposed of on 2 March 2013 with a two-page order.  In this way the attempt to make. Aadhaar mandatory, which has emerged as an act of bullying by the government agencies and turning citizens into subjects by making right to have fundamental rights conditional on biometric identification was stopped in the tracks. In a setback to efforts to bulldoze Aadhaar and related schemes, following the direction issued to the Union of India and Union Territory of Chandigarh by Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter of Civil Writ Petition 569 of 2013 filed in the High Court against Union of India and others, the Executive Order for making UID/Aadhaar mandatory was withdrawn.
 
In the current case, notably, Maj Gen Vombatkere, who retired as Additional Director General Discipline and Vigilance in Army Headquarters, has prayed that the Supreme Court should declare that Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (as introduced by Section 56 of the Finance Act, 2017) as ultra vires, unconstitutional, null and void and in particular violate Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. 
 
Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act inserted by the Finance Act, 2017, makes Aadhaar mandatory for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR). 
 
As a consequence, Aadhaar has been made mandatory for obtaining permanent account number (PAN), continued validity of PAN and for filing of return under the Income Tax Act. He has also prayed that the Court should pass an order allowing filing of income tax return of individuals without Aadhaar number. He has also sought directions that no citizen of India be coerced to obtain an Aadhaar number and that the program under the Aadhaar Act is entirely voluntary even for assessee under the Income Tax Act, 1961. It has been contended that provision of biometrics has no reasonable relationship with the objectives of the Aadhaar Act as it ends up creating a wrongful classification among taxpayers.
 
While hearing the case, Justice Sikri asked the Attorney General as to how government can compel anyone to get Aadhaar when there are interim orders of the Constitution Bench.
In his reply, what Attorney General said was something, which was already stated by Ravishankar Prasad, the Minister of Law, Electronics and Information Technology, on 10 April 2017 during the Short Duration Discussion on Aadhaar in the Rajya Sabha. He said, “There is no stay by the Supreme Court. We are being governed by a mandate of the Aadhaar Act passed by the Parliament.” 
 
He added, “I am very clear in my understanding of law that if the Parliament enacts a law and unless the Court stays the operation of that law, this law will hold the field and that is what that it holding the field.” 
 
The minister referred to interim orders of the Supreme Court saying they were passed in 2015 and the Aadhaar Act came in 2016, assented by the President and became effective. He took the position that “My understanding of law is very clear that an interim order is only for the purposes of interim arrangement till the Parliament structures it. It is not a judgment. It has been referred to a Nine-Bench or Seven-Bench. Maybe, this law will also be considered.” 
 
Notably, the Aadhaar Act became effective after it was notified on 12 September 2016 in Gazette of India. 
 
It is germane to observe that the Minister feigned ignorance about the order of the Division Bench of Supreme Court dated 14 September 2016 in the matter of Writ Petition (Civil) 686 of 2016 wherein, the Court reiterated the Constitution Bench’s order dated 15 October 2015. The order reads: “We impress upon the Union of India that it shall strictly follow all the earlier orders passed by this Court commencing from 23 September 2013. We will also make it clear that the Aadhaar card scheme is purely voluntary and it cannot be made mandatory till the matter is finally decided by this Court one way or the other”. 
 
While making his submission Attorney General too seemed to suffer from selective amnesia regarding Court’s order dated 14 September 2016 passed after two days of the notification of the Aadhaar Act. It is an established constitutional norm that the last order of the Supreme Court is the law of the land.    
 
Like the Minister, the Attorney General referred to an irrelevant order of the Supreme Court dated 6 February 2017 in Lokniti Foundation Vs Union of India case. The fact is that in its counter affidavit in the Court, the Attorney General stated that biometric Aadhaar is voluntary. This submission, which has been reproduced in the order of Chief Justice of India headed two-Judge Division Bench including Justice NV Ramana stated, “Currently Aadhaar card or biometric authentication is not mandatory for obtaining a new telephone connection.” 
 
In its petition, Lokniti Foundation, the petitioner had prayed that “The Aadhaar Card or such other biometric identification may be made compulsory for verification of the mobile phone subscribers that can ensure 100% verification of mobile phone” but pursuant to Attorney General’s submission, it is apparent that the Bench decided to adhere to Constitution Bench’s order that keeps biometric Aadhaar Number voluntary. 
 
Misquoting this very order, the Minister misinformed the Rajya Sabha that “there is the system of Aadhaar-enabled verification for SIM card for the user. I have got the copy of the order. The Supreme Court has approved it as a very good system, which has been incorporated.” 
 
Notably, drawing on the same misrepresentation, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under Ravishankar Prasad has issued a circular dated 23 March 2017 making Aadhaar mandatory “regarding 100% E-KYC based re-verification of all existing subscribers” in the name of for “Implementation of Supreme Court orders”.  
 
It is evident that the Minister and the Attorney General will have us believe that two-Judge Bench’s order will prevail over the five-Judge Constitution Bench’s order. 
 
The Minister’s exercise in misrepresentation was once again exposed by Jairam Ramesh in the Rajya Sabha wherein he pointed out that the Minister “did not mention that there was a Supreme Court Order after the Act was passed on 14 September, 2016” and he underlined that “he quotes selectively from the 2015 Supreme Court Orders. Nowhere in those Supreme Court Orders does it say that the Supreme Court’s Orders are contingent on Parliament passing an Act.”  
 
Maj Gen Vombatkere have argued, “The State should ensure unhindered compliance of a person's obligation to pay income tax. Whether or not an individual is willing to part with his or her core biometric information is completely irrelevant to the discharge of this legal obligation, which is based on an objective criterion of the total income earned by a person.”  
 
He has submitted that, “The impugned provision violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India and is palpably arbitrary and illegal inasmuch as it creates an artificial impermissible classification between those persons who have parted with biometrics and those who have not parted with biometrics for the purpose of payment and collection of income tax.”
 
In the light to this submission, the Court is likely to apply the doctrine of prohibition of “unconstitutional condition” which means any stipulation imposed upon the grant of a governmental privilege that in effect requires recipient of the privilege to relinquish some constitutional right. The submission demonstrates that it is unreasonable in a special sense that Aadhaar takes away or abridges the exercise of a right protected by the Constitution. 
 
Apparently, under some external influence, Central Government’s stance has been insincere from the every outset. The total estimated budget of the biometric Aadhaar number project has not been disclosed till date. In any case, unless total estimated budget of the project is revealed all claims of benefits are suspect and untrustworthy.
 
After the trashing of Aadhaar by Lok Sabha’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and later by Rajya Sabha, the Court too will now have the opportunity to see through the coercive and unconstitutional nature of Aadhaar number project on 26 April 2017 when the case of Major General Vombatkere and others is scheduled to be decided by the Bench headed by Justice Sikri.
 
Meanwhile, the original case Writ Petition (Civil) No. 494 of 2012 filed by Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd.) has been clubbed with 13 more petitions seeking scrapping of Aadhaar, which requiressetting up of Constitution Bench awaits the decision of the 44th Chief Justice of India despite admitted “urgency” by 42nd Chief Justice headed Constitution Bench after 43rd Chief Justice failed to set it up during his tenure. 
 
Citizens in general and legal fraternity in particular ought to note that from now on when Supreme Court says, “its urgent”, it means the matter can wait at least for one and a half year!  
 
Is it the case that the decision to set up Constitution Bench will be taken after July 2017 by the 45th Chief Justice?  
 
(The author is Member, Citizens Forum for Civil Liberties (CFCL). He had appeared before the Parliamentary Standing on Finance that examined and trashed the Aadhaar Bill, 2010. He is editor of www.toxicswatch.org)

User

COMMENTS

SuchindranathAiyerS

3 hours ago

India's Totalitarian State has made a nonsense of the Court's order on Aadhar as it has in the matter of Aazan, or speed bumps on Highways by withholding essential services unless Aadhar is produced. Aadhar is now mandatory for filing Income Tax returns. I do not see how the author sees that the bullying by the State to ensure compliance has, in any way, decreased. It will not, even of the court bans Aadhar because the State will sabotage the order with executive power as it does in so many matters. Executive Subversion is as endemic as Judicial Overreach. The only victim, as always, is the orphaned and powerless citizen.

The most likely scenario is that, as the Court dawdles in its ponderous and timeless fashion, Indians would have been already Aadharized rendering the case infructuous.

REPLY

BR

4 hours ago

Is Aadhaar given to illegal immigrants & their descendants from Bangladesh, Nepal,etc.? Are they made to appear as citizens of India by this way also? They destroy this cpuntry fast & take away our meagre food,water, electricity, etc.,helped by our citizens & govt officials.

REPLY

BR

4 hours ago

Is Aadhaar given to illegal immigrants & their descendants from Bangladesh, Nepal,etc.? Are they made to appear as citizens of India by this way also? They destroy this cpuntry fast & take away our meagre food,water, electricity, etc.,helped by our citizens & govt officials.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More