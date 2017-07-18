BUY
Mayawati quits Rajya Sabha
IANS
18 July 2017

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday quit the Rajya Sabha, hours after she threatened to resign after she was stopped from speaking for more than three minutes in the house on atrocities on Dalits.

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Bharath Rama. Mandon.

3 hours ago

Good riddance of bad rubbish !!

Vinay Isloorkar

5 hours ago

It is like the old Ambassador making nakhra in today's car market. She is old hat.No one will miss her. Not even the Dalits.

shadi katyal

5 hours ago

It is a shame that while few of the opponents who could stand up to the ruling party ,she quit and left the ruling party to do what ever they could with total majority. We presume now she will be investigated by CBI as the norm of the present govt

Economy & Nation
GST levied depends on room tariff, not hotel's star rating: Government
IANS
18 July 2017
The government on Tuesday said that room tariff below Rs 7,500 per day will attract 18 per cent GST, irrespective of the star rating of the hotel.
 
"Reports have been received expressing doubts whether five-star hotels are liable to pay GST at the rate of 28 per cent irrespective of the declared tariff of a unit of accommodation," Finance Ministry said here in a statement.
 
"It is hereby clarified that accommodation in any hotel, including five-star hotels, having a declared tariff of a unit of accommodation of less than Rs 7,500 per unit per day, will attract GST at the rate of 18 per cent," it said.
 
Star rating of hotels is, therefore, irrelevant for determining the applicable rate of GST, the Ministry noted.
 
Economy & Nation
Rs 11.23 crore fake currency detected post note ban: Jaitley
IANS
18 July 2017
Fake currency totalling Rs 11.23 crore has been detected since demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.
 
Data available from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicates that 1.58 lakh notes of fake currency, having a face value of Rs 11.23 crore, have been detected in 29 states post demonetisation until July 14, Jaitley said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
 
A mobile app has been launched by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which allows the users to see the features of Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series Rs 500 and 2,000 notes to check their authenticity.
 
The app can be downloaded from the Play Store/App Store in android/iPhone respectively.
 
The Minister also said that bank notes with writing on them are treated as soiled notes and can be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged at any bank branch.
 
