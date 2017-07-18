Mayawati quits Rajya Sabha

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday quit the Rajya Sabha, hours after she threatened to resign after she was stopped from speaking for more than three minutes in the house on atrocities on Dalits.
Bharath Rama. Mandon.3 hours ago
Good riddance of bad rubbish !!
Vinay Isloorkar5 hours ago
It is like the old Ambassador making nakhra in today's car market. She is old hat.No one will miss her. Not even the Dalits.
shadi katyal5 hours ago
It is a shame that while few of the opponents who could stand up to the ruling party ,she quit and left the ruling party to do what ever they could with total majority. We presume now she will be investigated by CBI as the norm of the present govt