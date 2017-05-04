BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Economy
Economy & Nation
Massive dust storm lashes UP, damages mango harvest
IANS
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Lucknow, Heavy damage to property, crops especially to the mango harvest has been reported from across Uttar Pradesh as a massive dust storm hit most parts of the state late on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.
 
More than 25 per cent of the mango harvest, specially in the Malihabad mango belt has been damaged with most fruits falling off due to gusty winds.
 
Half-a-dozen persons were also injured in accidents and tree felling during the storm, which hit most places, including the state capital at a speed of 55 km per hour.
 
Power outages have been reported from many towns and localities in the state capital. Hundreds of tress were uprooted and a 150-year-old building on Victoria street in old Lucknow was also damaged.
 
More than a dozen late night flights were affected by the dust storm and trains were also delayed for over two hours. 
 
The Regional Met Office has predicted more dust storms in the coming days and have said that there could be scattered rains which would bring some temporary relief from the sweltering heat.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Personal Finance
Cabinet approves amendment in Banking Regulation Act
IANS
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
New Delhi, In a major decision aimed at tackling the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday night issued an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act that will empower the RBI to go after defaulters.
 
The Cabinet is believed to have approved a policy on bad debts (NPAs), which is being forwarded to President Pranab Mukherjee for approval. The President is likely to clear the ordinance on Wednesday night itself. 
 
"It is an amendment in the Banking Regulation Act. Since Parliament is not in session, it will be issued as an ordinance, which needs President's approval," official sources told IANS.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gave hints on the decision, but declined to go into the details citing protocol constraints about disclosing something even before the President gets it.
 
Jaitley merely said the Cabinet has taken an "important decision" relating to the banking sector. Media attempts to elicit details from him failed.
 
It is believed that the ordinance would give powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take strict action against defaulters while being lenient in cases of genuine business failures.
 
The policy is also likely to contain guidelines regarding public auction of assets of the defaulting companies or individuals.
 
The ordinance assumes significance in the context of the government's attempts to get Vijay Mallya extradited to India. His Kingfisher Airlines had defaulted to the tune of about Rs. 9,000 crore in loans to public sector banks. As banks started hounding him for recovery of their loans, Mallya fled to London last year.
 
Informed sources said the details of the amendments may be disclosed once the President gives his approval. 
 
According to a study, the current financial stress in the Indian banking system is estimated at Rs 11.80 lakh crore, of which gross NPAs of Rs 2.44 lakh crore have been sold to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs).
 
The study was jointly carried out by industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Society of Insolvency Practitioners of India and Edelweiss.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

3 hours ago

I feel the staff should all be set targets to assist the bank in recovering its overdues. The staff should be made to understand the importance of recovery for the institution which provides their bread and butter. They should also be taught various strategies to assist in these recovery efforts.

REPLY
Public Interest
With Drug Reps Kept At Bay, US Doctors Prescribe More Judiciously
Charles Ornstein (ProPublica)
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1

This story was co-published with NPR's Shots blog.

 

When teaching hospitals put pharmaceutical sales representatives on a shorter leash, their doctors tended to order fewer promoted brand-name drugs and used more generic versions instead, a study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows.

 

The results were significant compared to doctors who did not work at hospitals that limited sales reps from freely walking their halls or providing meals or gifts, according to research by Ian Larkin, an assistant professor of strategy at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management, and colleagues.

 

Conflicts of interest in medicine have been ubiquitous for many years, but a string of lawsuits, coupled with a crackdown by academic medical centers and public disclosure of industry payments, have brought renewed focus on how these relationships affect prescribing.

 

For the past 6 1/2 years, ProPublica has tracked payments to doctors, building a tool called Dollars for Docs to let users look up their physicians and sort information in various ways. We've found that some practitioners earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more each year working with drug and device companies. We've reported how the drugs most aggressively promoted to doctors typically aren't cures or even big medical breakthroughs.

 

And last year we found an association between payments and higher rates of brand-name prescribing, on average.

 

Today's issue of JAMA is devoted to conflicts of interest in medicine and includes a viewpoint on what ProPublica has learned by publishing Dollars for Docs and a related tool called Prescriber Checkup, which compares doctors to their peers based on how they prescribe drugs in Medicare.

 

The teaching hospital study focused on 19 centers in five states that restricted visits by drug reps in one or more ways: limiting access, limiting gifts or punishing those who broke the rules. Larkin's team compared prescriptions by 2,126 doctors at those hospitals with 24,593 peers with similar characteristics who were not subject to the marketing limits. It examined more than 16 million prescriptions in total, using data from CVS Caremark, a large pharmacy benefit manager.

 

The researchers found significant changes in six of the eight drug classes studied and at nine of the 19 hospitals reviewed. The policies were put in place at different times from 2006 to 2011, but changes in prescribing started immediately and lasted for 12 to 36 months afterward.

 

Having a policy governing pharmaceutical marketing, known as "detailing," was associated with a 1.67 percentage point decrease in market share for the average promoted drug. Before the policies, the average promoted drug had a market share of 19.3 percent. Those with tougher policies, including an enforcement component, appeared to have more significant results.

 

"These weren't terribly onerous restrictions, yet at the same time, they changed prescribing in a way that has really significant cost implications," Larkin said.

 

Among the centers that did not have statistically significant changes was Stanford University, one of the earliest adopters of restrictive policies. In 2010, ProPublica reported how Stanford was not enforcing its rules limiting the relationships between doctors and drug companies. It has tightened its oversight since. Stanford doctors prescribed fewer promoted drugs but not enough for the result to be significant.

 

"We were surprised that some of them [teaching hospitals] were not as significant as we expected them to be," said Larkin, without singling out particular hospitals. "You can't just put in a policy. You have to think about it carefully, think about the efforts that really matter and involve the [medical] community."

 

The study had several limitations. First, it did not find that the policies caused the change in prescribing, only that there was an association between the two. Also, the study was observational, meaning that doctors were not randomly assigned to hospitals with and without policies. And the study took policies at their word, not looking at their implementation or follow through.

 

Dr. Howard Bauchner, JAMA's editor in chief, said the study helps to crystalize the need to limit pharmaceutical company marketing in teaching hospitals "as a way of ensuring that there's no influence, no inappropriate influence over prescribing."

 

Bauchner said he isn't bothered that the researchers only found significant results in fewer than half of the teaching hospitals studied. "Nothing is ever 100 percent effective," he said. "To me that's no different than a clinical trial. Not everyone benefits."

 

An editorial that accompanied the research suggests that alternative approaches to educating doctors about drugs — besides relying on drug company promotion — need to be tested. "It has never been more important for physicians to come together to consider these alternatives, generate evidence about their effectiveness, and move the health care system toward solutions that lower costs for patients and minimize" conflicts of interest, wrote Colette DeJong and Dr. R. Adams Dudley of the University of California, San Francisco.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

User

COMMENTS

Gurudutt Mundkur

3 hours ago

The drug industry in India is more powerful ... or is it that India's lawmakers more amenable to pressure?

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More