Market for pre-owned foreign luxury cars growing in India
Sakshi Srivastava (IANS)
29 May 2017
The demand for fancy foreign luxury cars is witnessing a steep rise, with buyers, including from faraway northeast, picking up Lamborghinis, Maseratis and Range Rovers that cost up to Rs1.5 crore apiece -- but all pre-owned, a polite term for second-hand.
 
Big Boy Toyz, based in Gurugram, Haryana, is one firm that specialises in selling pre-owned foreign luxury cars in India.
 
It is perhaps the only one of its kind in the country that panders to the Indian buyers' whim of owning a branded luxury car, but who are unable to cough up the price of a new one.
 
Jatin Ahuja, Founder and Managing Director of Big Boy Toyz, or BBT as it is often called, hit upon the idea of selling pre-owned foreign brands in 2009, when he found that Indians preferred exchanging their used foreign car for a new one.
 
He started off initially in 2007 as Magus Cars Ltd, which would import new cars. But Ahuja found that most buyers wanted to exchange their used cars for new ones, which led to a range of used cars in his possession and he ended up with losses.
 
This led to the launch of Big Boy Toyz -- and the focus on pre-owned exotic cars.
 
Ahuja, who focuses on pre-owned cars that cost between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore and manages to sell at least one car a day, owns a showroom in Gurugram and a car studio in Sultanpur, New Delhi.
 
"I would like to focus more on cars in the bracket of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore rather than the Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 3 crore segment (the super-luxury segment). The volume of business in the first bracket is more than that in the Rs 1.5 crore-plus segment," Ahuja told IANS in an interaction in his Gurugram showroom.
 
"I would like to do at least 75 per cent of my business in the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore segment," he added.
 
Big Boy Toyz gets orders for its exotic cars through its online portal, bigboytoyz.com . Ahuja says 30 per cent of his business -- of buying and selling second-hand exotic cars -- comes from Haryana, and the rest from across the country.
 
The company has a collection of 120 cars in both the showrooms -- ranging from BMWs, Mercedes, Porsches, to Land Rovers.
 
His company has already carved a niche for itself, and Bollywood stars are among his clientele.
 
The company aims for a sales target of Rs 1,000 crore by 2020. "At the rate at which our business is growing, I find the target of Rs 1,000 crore by 2020 absolutely achievable," said Ahuja.
 
The company plans to open showrooms in other cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, with demand pouring in from such cities, said Ahuja.
 
In 2016, Big Boy Toyz recorded an annual growth of 40 per cent with a turnover of Rs 195 crore, and aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 250-260 crore this fiscal year, he said.
 
Every pre-owned car goes through 151 check points and parameters -- like age of the car, kilometres done, demand for the car and its supply, maintenance -- before BBT buys them.
 
The demonetisation move hit sales a bit, but things have since stabilised, says Ahuja.
 
"The November and December sales were a bit unstable due to demonetisation, but it picked up from January onwards," he said, adding that it was due to the well-heeled clientele that he caters to.
 
Ahuja feels that the Indian automotive industry has evolved a lot over the past decade and has huge scope.
 
"The design of Indian cars is much better, but there is still room for improvement in terms of reliability," he said, adding that through Big Boy Toyz he is attempting to change the negative perception among Indians of buying pre-owned cars.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
British Airways partially restores London airports service
IANS
29 May 2017
British Airways has managed to restore some of its services at two major London airports -- Heathrow and Gatwick -- following a global blackout of the company's IT system that caused significant delays.
 
The blackout also sparked anger among the passengers who were left without their luggage.
 
The firm's CEO, Spaniard Alex Cruz, released a second video, after an initial one he released on Saturday, in which he apologized to customers for the "horrible experience" they have had to endure, going on to thank them for their "understanding and patience", Efe news reported on Sunday.
 
Cruz said that the majority of the BA operating systems are returning to full function, after an IT failure on Saturday forced the airline to suspend its flights and created general chaos, adding that the airline's employees were "working hard" to restore the flight program.
 
At Gatwick Airport, BA is now operating almost normally, although some delays are still occurring, while at Heathrow - Britain's busiest airport - the goal is to restore all long-distance flights, albeit with altered schedules.
 
Short flights either were cancelled or are being undertaken with delays from the airport west of the British capital, the firm said.
 
The airline is asking passengers not to go to the airports, which are still congested, until they have a confirmed flight reservation and they have been assured that the flight is scheduled properly. Those who go to Heathrow must not arrive more than 90 minutes before their departure time, given that there are restrictions on entering the terminals.
 
He said that the IT failure on Saturday was due to an electrical problem, promising refunds to people who decide to cancel their reservations, adding that those who prefer to change their flights to another date may do so until the end of November.
 
In his earlier video, Cruz had said that "Our IT teams are working tirelessly to fix the problems. We believe the root cause was a power supply issue and we have no evidence of any cyberattack."
 
In a statement shared on the company's Facebook page, BA said: "Although some of the IT systems have returned, there will be some knock-on disruption to our schedules as aircraft and crews are out of position around the world."
 
BA said that a significant number of bags left at Heathrow airport would be reunited with passengers free of charge by courier, and warned customers against coming to the airport to collect their luggage.
 
"We would like to say again how extremely sorry we are for the inconvenience this is causing our customers during this busy holiday period," the statement concluded.
 
Life
Healthy Relationships, Healthy Life
Prof Dr BM Hegde
29 May 2017

Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.” — Ausonius

“Man’s effort to attain immortality is an age-old dream. Of course, that is impossible as it goes against the very grain of nature. However, efforts to keep humans healthy as long as they live are both, legitimate and altruistic, notwithstanding the huge sickness-scare industry that has grown in recent years. There have been studies galore to find out what makes people chug along without major hurdles into old age.

One such milestone study has been the Harvard Sophomore class of 1938, whose participants are in their 90s now. It is known as the famous Grant Study. Since 1938, researchers have tracked their development, documenting details every two years about their physical and emotional health, their employment, their families and their friendships.

The big take away from the decades of research and millions of dollars spent on the Grant Study is: all that people really need is love. It is not money or status that determined a good life. “Those who were happiest and healthier reported strong interpersonal relationships, while those who were isolated had declines in mental and physical health as they aged,” said the study.

Robert Waldinger, the director of the programme, shared that key finding in the widely popular programme, Ted Talks. Money may be drying up for the study as the grants come from mainly government sources. The findings have dampened the prospects of the industry backing this study, as the industry will not be able to patent and sell the findings of the study that to be healthy one must be happy.

What have we learnt from the Grant Study participants? The only thing that really matters in life is your relationships with other people. Waldinger feels that there is still knowledge to be gained by expanding the research to the second, and he hopes the third and fourth, generations of the original group. It also could help understand the onset of mental illness which is being taken more seriously as a disorder that is as disruptive to lives as many physical illnesses. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) named depression as the globe’s leading health risk. Figuring out the factors that contribute to psychological disorders could lead to identifying ways to mitigate them.

The negative aspect of this study is that it deals with a select set of people in the upper income group and is restricted to white population in the US. Would its findings be applicable to all men and women is a question yet to be answered. However, no sample is perfect; but the data collected so far are valuable.

Of the 268 students among the1,938 Sophomores in Harvard, only 19 are still alive and are in their 90s. But the study got expanded. In the 1970s; 456 Boston inner city residents were enlisted as part of the Glueck Study. Some 40 of them are still alive. More than a decade ago, researchers began including wives in the Grant and Glueck studies.

“Over the years, researchers have studied the participants’ health trajectories and their broader lives, including their triumphs and failures in careers and marriage, and the finding have produced startling lessons, and not only for the researchers,” says the study. Loneliness kills. It’s as powerful as smoking or alcoholism. Good relationships are the key to good health.

The two most important things that have come out of the Grant and Glueck studies, which are worth recording for our progeny, are that happiness is the sole asset factor for a healthy long life. Interpersonal relations, response to life stresses, capacity to make others happy, touching other lives, and understanding the other person in every problem situation, have come up as important guiding factors.

The other important finding was the negative impact of social status and money on health, longevity and disease. Money neither made people happy nor did it reduce the disease load. In fact, what came out was the reverse. More money brought in more unhappiness.

“There is only one happiness in this life: to love and be loved.”— George Sand                                        

