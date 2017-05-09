BUY
Mallya guilty of contempt: SC
IANS
09 May 2017
The Supreme Court on Tuesday held beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt in a case filed by a consortium of 13 banks he owes money to.
 
A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit gave Mallya an opportunity to present his case on July 10, when the case will next be heard. 
 
The court order came on a petition by a consortium of 13 banks led by State Bank of India seeking the recovery of more than Rs 6,000 crore that they had given to now grounded Kingfisher Airlines.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Is the worst of NPAs over for private banks?
Moneylife Digital Team
08 May 2017
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of nine private banks increased to 3.91% in March 2017 from 1.93% in March 2015 against their total advances. However, during the quarters ended in December 2016 and March 2017, the ratio of gross-NPA to total advances have remained unchanged. Maintenance of this ratio in March 2017 gives an indication that the worst for NPAs for these banks is probably over, says a research report.
 
In the note, Credit Analysis & Research Ltd (Care Ratings) says, "The banks were supposed to clean up their balance sheets by March 2017. It seems that these private sector banks may have reached a stage where they have completed the process of recognising the non-performing assets. This can be observed from below chart where the ratio of Gross NPAs to total advances has remained unchanged at 3.91% during the period December 2016 to March 2017."
 
 
The banks considered by Care Ratings in its report include, Axis Bank Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, The Federal Bank Ltd, The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd.
 
All banks were to have completed cleaning up their books by March 2017. The idea is to trace patterns in their movement starting from this point to March 2017 to conjecture whether or not the ratio has plateaued out. The study, Care Ratings says, focuses on how NPAs have moved post Asset Quality Review (AQR) conducted by banks between August and March 2017. Under this framework banks were asked to recognize three kinds of loans, non-performing assets that they had not recognized, restructured loans and projects that did not commence at the time as per plans that were submitted to banks.
 
 
According to the study, during the quarters of December 2016 and March 2017, the ratio for percentage of gross NPAs declined for Axis Bank, Federal Bank and The Lakshmi Vilas Bank. "It declined very marginally for IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank while the NPA ratio was maintained for HDFC Bank. YES Bank witnessed an increase in Gross NPAs from 0.85% of total advances to 1.52% during the same period. The same was the case for Kotak Mahindra Bank which increased by 17 bps while it rose by 4 bps for DCB," the report says.
 
Care Ratings says, overall gross NPAs of these nine banks increased to Rs78,991 crore in March 2017 from Rs 26,455 crore in March 2015, which is almost three times.
 
 
It says, "The gross NPAs of the nine private sector banks increased by around 66% from quarter end March 2015 to March 2016 and by 80% from March 2016 to March 2017. The highest jump in total NPAs was witnessed in the quarter ended September 2016 where it grew by around 105% compared to the same quarter last year. September and December were the two-quarters in FY17, when these banks had the highest incremental NPAs."

 

COMMENTS

Deepak Narain

14 hours ago

Responsibility should be fixed as to why the proportion of NPAs is increasing or has not decreased.

REPLY
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex continue to be directionless – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
08 May 2017
We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might give up some gains. The major indices in the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Monday and closed with minor gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Positive global cues, a strong rupee and healthy buying in banking, automobile and consumer durables stocks lifted the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,577 advances and 988 declines. The equity benchmark indices started off the first day of the week on a firm note tracking positive global cues. Appreciation of Indian rupee against the US dollar also supported the firmness. Banking stocks resumed the firmness on strong buying support, pointed out market analysts. Most IT (information technology) sector stocks traded with firm sentiments, while aviation sector stocks extended previous session's gain on strong buying support. On the NSE, there were 913 advances, 569 declines and 82 unchanged.
 
The country's largest home loan provider State Bank of India (SBI) has announced reduction in the home loan rates by 25 basis points (bps) from 8.60% to 8.35% per annum, which will come into effect from Tuesday. "The largest home loan provider in India has taken a giant leap to give a fillip to the affordable housing. SBI has announced rate cut by 25 basis points to 8.35% per annum. With this reduction, SBI's offering is the lowest in the market," the public lender said here in a statement on Monday. "The new rate will be effective from May 9," the statement said. The effective interest rate for all eligible salaried customers will be 8.35% per annum for loans up to Rs30 lakh. Over and above, an eligible home loan customer can also avail of an interest subsidy of Rs2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. The interest rates for customers availing a home loan above Rs30 lakh have also been reduced, it said. "To supplement the affordable housing push, SBI has also come out with special offerings for construction finance to the builders for affordable housing projects. This will give a dual push both for construction finance and also for home finance for affordable homes," SBI said. SBI shares closed at Rs298.65, up 0.91% on the BSE.
 
Tata Global Beverages on Monday said it proposes to launch a ready-to-drink tea-based beverage, Tata Tea Fruski on May 10. It added that the product will cater to the domestic market only. The company’s shares closed at Rs152.75, up 0.46% on the BSE.
 
Retail and home financing offers better earning opportunity for banks as earnings for corporate lenders are expected to be volatile, said investment banking firm Jefferies. In its latest report on the recent initiative of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for resolution of non-performing loans (NPL) Jefferies said: "It seems, the Government will favour legal workarounds and if required will introduce newer laws to remove road blocks. While better, such steps are almost always long drawn." "We think provision costs will remain elevated as haircuts will get baked in, especially for corporate assets. As a result, earnings for corporate lenders are expected to be volatile and possibly weak. Pure retail financing and home loan segment offers the best earnings visibility, in our view." On May 5, the central government introduced two new sections in the Banking Regulation Act. Bank Nifty closed at 22,767.35, up 0.72% on the NSE.
 
Key macro-economic data points coupled with ongoing fourth quarter results and global cues are expected to affect the course of Indian equity markets during the upcoming trade week, analysts said. In the near-term, investors will follow global markets' sentiment and quarterly results, observed market analysts. Price movement of the Indian rupee against the US dollar will be another crucial factor for the equity markets next week. In the coming week, companies like Hero MotoCorp, Airtel, Asian Paints, ABB India, Infratel, HCL Technologies and Dr Reddy's Labs are expected to announce their quarterly results. Apart from earnings' results, investors will be looking forward to the upcoming macro-economic data points such as the full financial year deficit numbers, monthly industrial output and inflation figures. Starting from Monday, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) will disclose India's fiscal deficit for the April-March 2016-17 financial year.  The deficit figures will be followed by the release during the week of macro-economic data points -- the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI). Besides, global political and economic indicators like the results of the French presidential elections and cues on the next US interest rate hike will influence investors' sentiments, point out market analysts.
 
The management of Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday denied media reports about closure of some of its branches in south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts. Reacting to media reports that 40 branches of the J&K Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank had been closed following threats from militants, Sajad Bazaz, in-charge corporate communications of J&K Bank said: "We deny such reports. No branch has been closed in any district including Shopian and Pulwama." Bazaz said that there was a security advisory that "we should temporarily shift cash transactions from branches operating in some vulnerable areas. Only cash transactions of such branches are being carried out at other branches at the moment." Expressing hope, the communication in-charge said "we are resuming cash transactions at these branches within the coming seven days". Earlier reports had said these branches had been temporarily closed after an advisory from the security forces. The bank’s shares closed at Rs82.65, up 0.61% on the BSE.
 
German auto component major Bosch Ltd on Monday resumed operations at its two manufacturing plants near a polluted lake in Bengaluru after a two-day shut down on the directive of the state pollution control watchdog. "We have resumed operations at our Adugodi and Koramangala facilities in the city on receiving clarification from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board that the provisions of its May 5 notice were not applicable to the plants here," said the company's India arm in a statement. The company on Saturday temporarily closed its twin plants located in the vicinity of the 910-acre polluted Bellandur lake in the city's south-east suburbs on the Board's notice against it and other firms in its catchment areas. The Board issued the notice on the April 19 order of the National Green Tribunal to shut down all industries in the lake's vicinity for saving and restoring it. Asserting that it had the highest standards to protect the environment, Bosch said it was confident of operating the plants within the prescribed norms. Bosch’s shares closed at 23,300, up 0.15% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices in the Indian stock markets are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

