Mallya fails to appear in SC
IANS
10 July 2017
The Supreme Court on Monday deferred a hearing on a contempt plea against beleaguered liquor barron Vijay Mallya as he did not appear before the court in response to its notice.
 
The court will now hear the plea on Friday. A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India had filed the plea. 
 
The apex court had on May 9 held Mallya guilty of contempt for suppressing information and misleading the court. It had sought his response on the quantum of punishment.
 
Mallya was expected to be present in the court in person. 
 
A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit adjourned the matter to July 14, as counsel appearing for Mallya told the bench that they have no instructions.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Jio database safe, hackers' website suspended
IANS
10 July 2017
With Reliance Jio refuting reports of a breach into its database, the account of the website that claimed to have dumped the data on its platform has now been suspended.
 
The website titled magicapk.com claimed on Sunday it has hacked into Jio database and has made personal details of its users available on the website.
 
"We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.
 
"We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement," the spokesperson added.
 
The account of the website now stands suspended.
 
The domain name is registered somewhere in India but there are no details on domain registration services who owns the website.
 
"We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken," the Jio statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Wifi Analyser: Get the Best Signal Strength
YAZDI TANTRA
10 July 2017
We all use Wi-Fi at home and at work. WiFi Analyser helps us get the best signal strength for our devices.
 
Once you have downloaded and installed the WiFi Analyser, click on the menu and go and look up the Channel Graph. The channels will be listed on the X-Axis and the signal strength on the Y-Axis. You will now be able to view your own Wi-Fi by its name and other Wi-Fi channels around you that are broadcasting simultaneously. If there is a lot of clutter around a particular channel (say Channel 5), it may cause conflicts and, hence, deterioration of the signal quality. It may, therefore, be necessary to shift the router to another channel, the one which has the least interference. To do this, request your hardware admin or cable service provider.
 
If you are a bit more enterprising, head to your browser and connect to your router (typically, http://192.168.1.1 works). You will need your router login and password. Once inside, go to settings—Wi-Fi and change the channel to the desired one. Yo! Your signal will now be much better and faster.
 
Android: https://goo.gl/YAGmzs

