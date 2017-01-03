BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Citizens' Issues
Public Interest
Maharashtra finally cracks the whip on 477 'absconding' doctors
IANS
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Cracking the whip, Maharashtra has decided to sack 477 government doctors who have remained absent from duty after joining the service, some for nearly 15 years, a state minister said on Monday.
 
"We have decided to act against them," said Health and Family Welfare Minister Deepak Sawant.
 
Many doctors, who were appointed by the government for its hospitals or clinics across the state, went missing after joining services and are usually referred to as "absconders".
 
Sawant said that a whopping 581 such 'absconders' have been identified by his ministry and out of them, the services of 104 have already been terminated.
 
"They (such doctors) come, appear for the interviews, collect their appointment letters and join the department. After a few days, they just leave. We are not able to stop them, nor can the courts. Ideally, they should submit their resignation before going," he said.
 
The government has informed the Maharashtra Medical Education Department and Maharashtra Medical Council who will decide the future course of action against these medicos.
 
"Out of these 581 doctors, some of them have not reported for duty for 10-12 years and others for 12-15 years. They have'nt rpt have'nt been paid salaries during the period of absence," noted Sawant.
 
While a majority of these cases are mainly from the rural areas, the process of issuing notices has already been taken up, even making a request to them to rejoin duties.
 
Responding to the notices, some of them said they preferred to switch over to lucrative private practice, or taken up better job offers in different hospitals, while it came to be known that a few left the country for higher studies or employment. Some others just ignored the government communication.
 
The matter was raised in the Maharashtra legislature on several occasions in the past and the government had assured strict action against the 'absconder' medicos.
 
The government is also toying with the idea of approaching the Medical Council of India to suspend the licences of these 'absconders' to serve as a warning to other potential defaulters.
 
Department officials said that such irresponsible behaviour created immense difficulties for the government in providing medical services and facilities to the poor and people in moffussil areas.
 
Since the appointed medicos continued to remain on the records, the government could not show new vacancies or make fresh appointments, due to which the existing staff were under severe strain.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Banks take cue from SBI to cut rates
IANS
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
With a bulk infusion of fresh liquidity arising out from demonetisation, banks, both public and private, on Monday slashed their lending rates, leading to home loan rates falling to their lowest level in six years.
 
ICICI Bank has announced a reduction of 0.70 percent in marginal cost of funds-nased Lending Rate (MCLR) benchmarks across tenures effective from January 3 while Bandhan Bank Ltd has cut its MCLR by 148 basis points to 10.52 percent per annum effective from Tuesday.
 
Dena Bank also slashed its MCLR by 75 basis points from 9.30 percent to 8.55 percent for one year tenure starting from January 1.
 
Country's largest bank State Bank of India had cut its lending rates by 90 basis points for maturities ranging from overnight to three-year tenures, after experiencing a surge in deposits.
 
Under the MCLR, banks need to consider their marginal cost of funds, or the cost incurred on incremental deposits across different maturities, to decide on interest rates.
 
State-owned IDBI Bank has also cut in its MCLR by 30-60 basis points effective Sunday while Punjab National Bank also slashed its lending rates across maturities ranging from overnight to five years with the new rates effective from Sunday.
 
Following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting its repo rate by 25 bps in October, public sector lenders -- the United Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and the Syndicate Bank -- as well as the private sector ICICI and Kotak Mahindra banks have cut lending rates.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Investor Interest
Premco Global: Promoters Helping Themselves to Loans?
Moneylife Digital Team
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Premco Global is a company manufacturing narrow fabric, including elastic and non-elastic...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...