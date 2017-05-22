BUY
Maharashtra assembly passes GST bill unanimously
IANS
22 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) ratification bill after hectic deliberations at a three-day special session of the state legislature.
 
The bill is now being discussed in the upper house, the Legislative Council, where it is expected to be passed later on Monday, the last day of the session.
 
"All political parties had unanimity over the GST Bill. Today, this supreme house has unanimously passed this bill. I thank the House for this," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
 
He termed the development as "a historic day" for the legislature and said now the country is a step closer to One Nation-One Tax regime.
 
The assembly saw hectic discussions and ratification of three related GST bills, including the State Goods and Services Tax Bill, another to compensate the local authorities and the third to repeal the existing law and replace them with GST with effect from July 1.
 
Assuring that the GST would not hamper financial autonomy of local bodies, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the new tax regime would help strengthen Maharashtra's economy and eliminate the "tax terrorism" being encountered by the people.
 
He said the government has accepted responsibility to compensate the local bodies for five years for the expected loss of revenue due to abolition of octroi and local body taxes due to GST.
 
However, Mungantiwar said the state's economy was strong enough to adopt GST and would not require compensation from the Central government for revenue losses after two years.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Dilemma of assumption-based inflation forecasting in India
Moneylife Digital Team
22 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) provide quarterly projections for inflation and growth during their bi-monthly policy review, which is revised in subsequent reviews. The MPC uses RBI’s various surveys plus staff’s macroeconomic projections to arrive at inflation and growth projections. Past data indicates that MPC and RBI closely follow professional forecasters’ survey. However, this is not accurate and often found to be off the mark and the MPC should seriously consider providing only short term or medium term inflation forecasts, says a research report.
 
State Bank of India (SBI) says in the note, "There is uncertainty surrounding the consumer price index (CPI) forecast made by MPC. In the Indian context, standard univariate ARIMA (autoregressive integrated moving average) time series forecasting or even macro modelling will not work. For example, generating forecasts under (and often unstated) assumptions about exogenous variables such as oil prices, government spending, and global growth will throw up illusory or elusive forecasts or even both!"
 
Quoting Lucas Critique, named after Robert Lucas' work in macroeconomic policies, the report states, "...it is naive to try to predict the effects of a change in economic policy entirely on the basis of relationship observed in historical data, especially highly aggregated historical data."
 
 
"Under such circumstances, MPC may now seriously rethink of whether to give out short term and medium term inflation forecasts. While short term forecasts should be purely based on an excel based modelling as most of the market participants do, the medium term inflation forecasts could be generalised in terms of an econometric modelling. This would not be a difficult exercise, as RBI presents six policies in a year. Also, the RBI should give out fan charts only twice during the year, that is in April and October," the report says.
 
According to the research note, RBI's CPI projections, based on its fan chart, were off the mark most of the times, particularly in periods of volatile oil prices, with actual inflation being much less than what the central bank projected in its fan chart.
 
"The interesting part is that even after RBI revisions that are done closer to the policy, the forecasted numbers as deciphered from fan chart were still wide off the mark. One can however argue that as a central bank, inflation forecasts tend to be on the higher side and this is done ostensibly with the purpose of tempering inflationary expectations in India. However, if future inflation projection is kept higher, it may prevent inflation expectations from declining significantly, even as actual inflation may continue to fall. This may keep the rates elevated for a longer period of time than otherwise," SBI said in its Ecowrap report.
 
According to the SBI report, the fears of inflation are now largely a thing of the past. It says, "Our current forecast based on seasonal trends now show inflation averaging in the lower band of 4-4.5% for FY2018, with a significant probability of the average being closer to 4%, possibly undershooting it. There could be some inflation numbers that could be closer to 2% in the interregnum, and definitely below 2.5%!"
 
Talking about the impact of inflation forecasting on the bond yields, SBI says it has a direct consequence on the movement in the bond market. It says, "Our analysis shows that despite significant improving macro fundamentals between 2008 and 2017, yields in the Indian G-secs market have hardened. This is ironic as apart from India, Russia and South Africa, whose yields have hardened, actually witnessed a significant deterioration in economic fundamentals. This contrarian trend of yields moving up in India needs to be examined in detail as such also impact monetary transmission in India."
 
 
SBI finds the market view of distinction between the long-term and short term impact of GST on inflation is misleading. "This is because the services component of CPI (Combined) is inadequately represented to match the services component of the economy. Services sector component in CPI is around 20%, whereas they account for almost 50% of the total consumption basket in the economy. There are services like health, education, miscellaneous segment, transportation that are outside the ambit of GST. Hence, GST implementation on CPI impact will be minimal. We estimate that GST will have neutral impact on headline CPI," it added.
 

Contrary to popular perception, internationally, inflation has declined in countries post GST, SBI points out.

Economy & Nation
Jaitley files fresh defamation suit of Rs10 cr against Kejriwal
IANS
22 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday filed a second civil defamation suit of Rs 10 crore in the Delhi High Court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the word "crook" used by his lawyer.
 
Jaitley sought Rs10 crore as damages after Ram Jethmalani used objectionable words against the Union Minister in an open court.
 
This is a separate case from the ongoing DDCA defamation suit against the Chief Minister and five other Aam Aadmi Party leaders that Jaitley filed in 2015.
 
On May 17, Jaitley and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani clashed in the court with the Minister taking strong objection to the word "crook" used during cross examination in the earlier defamation case.
 
"I intend to show that this man (Jaitley) is a crook," Jethmalani had said, prompting strong objection from the Minister.
 
Jaitley, who was being cross-examined, furiously asked Jethmalani whether the word "crook" used by him was in his personal capacity or as per the instruction of Kejriwal. 
 
To which, Jethmalani had said that it was used by him on instructions from his client (Kejriwal).
 
Jaitley then threatened to seek higher damages. 
 
"I will aggravate the charges against the defendants (Kejriwal)... There is a limit to personal malice," he had said after Jethmalani said he wanted to prove his point that the Union Minister was a "crook".
 
Jaitley's counsel had objected to Jethmalani referring to the Minister as being "guilty of crime and crookery".
 
Jaitley was being cross-examined by Jethmalani in connection with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation case filed by the Minister.
 
In December 2015, Jaitley filed a civil defamation suit against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpayee, claiming that they made "false and defamatory" statements in the case involving the DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.
 
Jaitley had sought Rs10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the DDCA case as well.
 
He had claimed that the AAP leaders attacked him over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in Delhi's cricket association, of which he was the President for about 13 years.
 
