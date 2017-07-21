BUY
Madras High Court declines relief to Karti Chidambaram
IANS
21 July 2017
The Madras High Court on Friday declined to provide any immediate relief to Karti Chidambaram on his petition to quash the fresh summons by the CBI in a case involving foreign investment clearance when his father P. Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister.
 
Pointing out the case was filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi, the court said it would have to check whether it can proceed with the matter and posted the matter to July 28.
 
The CBI wants to examine Karti Chidambaram in a case related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius when his father headed the Finance Ministry.
 
The agency had issued summons to Karti Chidambaram and four others for questioning on June 27 and June 29, but they did not turn up.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Government mulls insurance cover for digital transaction frauds
IANS
21 July 2017
The government is "very seriously" considering the recommendations of the Chandrababu Naidu committee on digital payment security, including insurance cover for the victims of fraudulent digital transactions, a union minister said on Friday.
 
In response to a question by Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha that the number of digital transactions in the country was rising and hence the concern for their security.
 
"The government is very seriously considering the recommendations made by the Chandrababu Naidu committee. And I am in principle for it (idea of insurance)," Prasad said.
 
The Committee of Chief Ministers on Digital Payment, chaired by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, has in its interim report suggested several measures for digital payment security, including an insurance scheme to cover losses incurred in digital transactions on account of fraud, etc.
 
The report suggests that in order to address the apprehension of the general public in adopting digital payments, the scheme should target low-ticket transactions to cover the vulnerable sections like small merchants, farmers etc.
 
Prasad said the number of fraudulent digital transactions in comparison to the total number of digital transactions was negligible and the government was taking steps to curb those frauds.
 
"Around 1,200 crore digital transactions take place annually in the country. Of these, between 0.005 per cent and 0.007 per cent are fraudulent transactions," he said.
 
As per data presented by the minister before the House, the number of cases of frauds involving credit cards, ATM/debit cards and Internet banking during 2015-16 was 16,468 and in 2016-17 it was 13,653.
 
He said that for prepaid payment instruments, including e-wallets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started maintaining provisional data of fraudulent transactions.
 
According to the data for March, April and May 2017, the number of fraudulent transactions is between 0.005 per cent and 0.007 per cent of the total number of transactions.
 
"As per incidents reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), 40 phishing incidents affecting 19 financial organisations and 10 incidents affecting ATMs, Point of Sale (POS) systems and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) have been reported during November 2016 to June 2017," Prasad said.
 
"As part of promotion of digital payments, the government is taking several steps to ensure that frauds are minimised and even when an incident of this nature takes place, corrective action is immediately taken," he added.
 
J. P. Shah

44 minutes ago

RBI has issued circular advising banks for customer protection in digital fraud on 06/07/2017 No. DBR.No.Leg.BC.78/09.07.005/2017-18 . It is on website of RBI

Economy & Nation
Court orders de-sealing of hotel room where Sunanda died
IANS
21 July 2017
A court here on Friday ordered the de-sealing of Room 345 of Hotel Leela Palace where former union minister Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in January 2014, saying that the hotel can not be made to suffer continuously merely because the investigating team can not ascertain the cause of death.
 
"As per the status report filed by the investigating agency (Delhi Police), they have not been able to reach to a definitive conclusion regarding the cause of death of the victim and for this reason Leela Hotel can not be made to suffer continuously," Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma said allowing the hotel's plea seeking de-sealing of the room.
 
Directing the room be de-sealed within four weeks and asking the investigating Officer in the case to file a compliance report by August 19, the court observed that police has not given any reasonable ground to continue sealing of the room, which had remained locked since January 17, 2014.
 
It permitted hotel team to take out the articles lying in the room with due care for the purpose of investigation and arrange a place for their safe custody.
 
The hotel was also asked to hand over the articles required by the investigating agency.
 
The court also noted that no investigating team had visited the room for investigation for past one year and said that it is evident of the fact it is not required for further investigation.
 
"The hotel cannot be part of to unending hardship and loss due to the lethargy on the part of investigating team.
 
"In the name of investigation the suite of Hotel Leela cannot be locked further," the court said.A
 
However, the court granted liberty to Delhi Police to file application seeking more time for probe if they can not conclude investigation within the given time and allow them to visit the room before filing the compliance report.
 
The hotel had told the court that as the room has been locked for over three years, termites, bugs and other pests have spoiled the whole room and even the adjoining areas.
 
It also said that they would allow the investigators to take whatever things they want as evidence from the room, even as it noted that no investigating agency had visited it for the past one year and keeping the room closed for three years had caused it great financial loss.
 
