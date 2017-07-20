BUY
LTCG Tax Scam: SEBI finds no manipulation in 49 out of 80 cases
Moneylife Digital Team
20 July 2017
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its submission before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), has given a detailed explanation about the outcome of its investigations into market manipulation done by players to take advantage of long-term capital gains (LTCG). SEBI's submission came on an order issued by the SAT in previous hearing. The Directorate of Investigation (DIT) of the Income Tax Department, Kolkata, had referred 361 scrips to SEBI to probe LTCG manipulation. Of the 361 scrips, SEBI identified 144 scrips for investigation and concluded investigation in 94 cases. 
 
SEBI said out of the 94 scrips investigated, in 14 cases it could not take any action due to lack of permanent account number (PAN), without which it could not analyse trading pattern. It is seeking more information and evidence from DIT. According to the market regulator, out of the 94 scrips, it found preferential allotments in 54. However, in 30 scrips it found no manipulation, while in 24 scrips it detected manipulation. In the 26 scrips where there were no preferential allotments, SEBI said in 19 cases there was no manipulation, while in seven cases it found manipulation. Moneylife magazine has been writing about one case of brazen manipulation in each of its fortnightly issues. In all, it found no manipulation in 49 cases.
 
SEBI has been taking strange positions on the issue of the LTCG scam. In an Information Memorandum (IM) signed by the previous chairman, UK Sinha, SEBI has taken the position that “no documentary/ independent evidence in support of the statements of the operators were provided…the statements provided by DIT may not be sufficient to establish connection between” the various players. “Moreover, charges made on the basis of the statements of operators/ stock brokers/ front entities of operators etc., provided by DIT may not stand the test of legal scrutiny.” 
 
SEBI argued that it “is primarily concerned with violation of securities laws… these cases are mainly resulting in evasion of tax.” However, if there is price manipulation, SEBI will act, said the IM. The note recorded that 145 cases were being investigated, of which, in 55 cases, investigation had been completed. SEBI passed no orders against the beneficiaries in 43 cases, despite completing investigations. However, SEBI had passed interim orders against 12 other cases on similar facts. One of the 12 aggrieved parties went to SAT accusing SEBI was acting selectively. It is in response to this that SEBI has been forced to disclose its record of investigations and actions on the LTCG scam. 
 
What is the LTCG Benefit Scam?
Black money holders who want to convert their cash into tax-free income through long-term capital gains (beneficiaries) work with market operators to identify listed but dormant companies. The beneficiaries buy shares of such companies, after which the operator starts ramping up the share price of the scrip. After a year, the operator tells the beneficiaries to arrange cash to be laundered. Various small players convert this cash into cheque and transfer this to account/s of the dummy buyer/s of the share at ramped up price. The beneficiary offloads his shares and gets a cheque from his broker. The capital gain comes to him tax-free, since this is the income he had earned through long-term investment of 12 months.
 

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex Could Be Headed Lower – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
20 July 2017

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were trading in a narrow range. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and closed with small losses over Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

Despite positive global cues, the Indian equity markets erased their morning gains to trade in the red during the mid-afternoon session on Thursday, as selling pressure was witnessed in metal, auto and IT (information technology) stocks.  On the NSE, there were 648 advances, 779 declines and 45 unchanged.
 
Equity benchmarks erased early gains in the morning trade. Ahead of June quarter earnings, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Wipro gained up to 1.7%, while Bajaj Auto fell 0.4%, pointed out market analysts. Reliance Industries is slated to announce its earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1) on Thursday and hold its AGM (annual general meeting) the day after. Analysts expect the focus, both in terms of the June quarter numbers and the AGM, would be on the company's telecom business.
 
Reliance General Insurance on Thursday said it closed the first quarter with its gross written premium going up by 41% year-on-year and 22% growth in its profit after tax. The company board also approved listing of the shares in the stock exchanges to unlock value for the shareholders. In a statement issued here, the company said it has booked a gross written premium of Rs1,278 crore and an after tax profit of Rs44 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Reliance General Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd. According to the insurer, its combined ratio for the period under stood at 104% down from 114% during the corresponding period of the previous year. Investment book increased to Rs6,888 crore - a year-on-year increase of 22%. Reliance General Insurance received mandates for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna in five states -- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said. The company is also authorized under the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to the company, listing of the shares was expected to be completed by FY18, subject to regulatory approvals. Reliance Capital shares closed at Rs660.00, down 0.08% on the NSE.
 
State-run Canara Bank reported Rs252 crore net profit for first quarter of 2017-18, registering 10% annual growth over Rs229 crore in the same period last year. "Net interest income for the quarter under review, grew 18% year-on-year to Rs2,713 crore and non-interest income 33% to Rs2,109 crore," said the city-based bank in a statement here. The bank's global business, however, grew 5.4% to Rs8.3 lakh crore, with Rs.4.9 lakh in deposits, up 4.4% from last year and Rs3.4 lakh crore in net advances, up 6.7%. "Net Interest Margin for the domestic business was 2.6% and 2.3% for overseas operations," said the statement. With Rs1,331 crore cash recovery during the quarter, gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 10.6% and net NPA at 7.1%. "We have resolved that the current fiscal would be a 'year of recovery and growth'. Efforts are being made to improve the bank's financial health, as reflected in the first quarter results," said Managing Director Rakesh Sharma in the statement. The NPA ratios have, however, shown an increase due to time lags in resolution. The bank’s shares closed at Rs352.40, down 5.08% on the NSE.
 
Bajaj Finance reported a surge of 41.98% in its standalone net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs602 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of the 2017-18. On a standalone basis, the company's net PAT for Q1 stood at Rs602 crore as compared to Rs424 crore reported during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. During the quarter under review, the company's total income stood at Rs3,165 crore -- up 39% -- up from Rs2,282 crore reported during the same period of 2016-17. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,587.25, up 2.94% on the NSE.
 
The Union Cabinet gave its in-principle approval to the merger of oil marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) with state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC), official sources here said. The cabinet approved the sale of the government's stake in HPCL to ONGC. Under the arrangement, the exploration giant will not have to make an open offer after buying the 51.11% government stake in HPCL, the sources added.  The HPCL board will continue to be in place, while it will be listed as a subsidiary of ONGC after the merger. Earlier on Wednesday, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had informed Parliament that ONGC had sent a proposal to acquire HPCL and that the "process for in-principle approval for this proposal has been initiated".  Presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in February, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed the setting up of an integrated oil company by merger of upstream and downstream entities.  "We propose to create an integrated public sector oil major which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies," Jaitley said. ONGC shares closed at Rs165.50, up 1.53% on the NSE and HPCL shares closed at Rs368.10, down 4.07% on the NSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

Life
Another Dangerous Rotavirus Vaccine
Jacob Puliyel
20 July 2017

Clinical trial of the new rotavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India shows that the vaccine increases the incidence of diarrhoea instead of decreasing it.

 
The vaccine was field tested in Niger in Western Africa. The results were published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The authors report that vaccine efficacy was 66.7% against severe rotavirus diarrhoea. What was not highlighted was that diarrhoea caused by other agents increased significantly and the vaccinated children had more diarrhoea than those not vaccinated.
 
The NEJM has this week published a letter in response to the original article, which shows that there was a significantly higher rate of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea in the vaccinated group compared to those given the placebo - an inert dummy vaccine. The NEJM letter points out that this vaccine could aggravate the problem it is meant to solve in resource-poor countries. An anti-diarrhoea vaccine that increases the incidence of diarrhoea is unlikely to find a market. 
 
This is not the first rotavirus vaccine that is under a cloud for not being upfront with trial data. 
  
Adverse Effects with Rotavac (Bharat Biotech India)
Another vaccine, Rotavac, manufactured by Bharat Biotech was recently in the news for not disclosing adverse events in a vaccine trial. This vaccine was tested in three centres in India. It appears there was a significant increase in the incidence of intussusceptions - a potentially life threatening complication where the intestine telescopes into itself and can become gangrenous - at the Vellore centre. This data from Vellore has not been published in spite of repeated requests for it from various quarters, including from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
  
In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court, lawyers for the opposite side argued that "…site specific data on safety is inappropriate for release as per protocol and its inappropriate interpretation or publication, which would lead to disinformation about the product (that has been) developed by government with great effort and expense, and will give unfair advantage to multinational products which were never tested in India, (and) yet (were) licensed."
 
Rotavac has now been licensed in India and the vaccine is being administered in a Phase IV trial without informing parents of the risks observed in the randomized control trial in Vellore - a clear violation of basic ethical values.
 
This phenomenon of incomplete and inaccurate reporting of crucial clinical trial data is not limited to Indian manufacturers of vaccines. GSK recently tested its vaccine in Bangladesh and the outcome was similar. 
 
Rotarix (GSK) in Bangladesh
PLoS Medicine , a peer-reviewed weekly medical journal, recently published the results of the Rotarix trial in Bangladesh.  The PLoS Comments by Deepak Jain and Deepak Mittal point out that the purpose of the vaccine is to reduce the overall burden of disease from diarrhoea and diarrhoea deaths. However, there were more cases of children reporting diarrhoea among those vaccinated with Rotarix in Bangladesh, although this increase in diarrhoea was not statistically significant. The fact remains that this vaccine did not reduce diarrhoea among the vaccinated - in spite of its exorbitant cost.  The authors have not responded to the comments till now.
 
It all boils down to making a profit. Misrepresenting research findings, cherry picking data, and concealment of adverse events in clinical trials are now seemingly acceptable practices.
 
(Jacob Puliyel is a member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, Government of India. The views expressed are his own.)
 

