Low oil prices may boost India's GDP in FY2018
Moneylife Digital Team
09 May 2017
The price of crude oil has plummeted more than 15% in recent weeks, to around $48 per barrel. The easing of crude oil prices will have a positive effect not only on inflation but on India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth, says a research report.
 
In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says past trends indicate that low oil prices lift global growth and, subsequently, domestic growth, significantly. It says, "During 2003-2006, when average Brent crude was $47 per barrel, the global GDP growth was 5.0% (average) and India’s average growth was at 8.6%. Now since average crude oil prices are going to be around $45 for the next half of 2017 or so, along with the positive macro fundamentals like projection of normal monsoon, lower CAD, continued spectre of low inflation (the Reserve Bank of India’s fears of higher imported inflation and higher global inflation may thus have a downside) and accommodative monetary policy and fiscal discipline, we expect a better growth number in 2017 and 2018".
 
According to SBI's analysis of the past few years (since 2011), oil prices in the second half are always lower than the first half of that year. On an average, oil prices in the second half of the year were around 6% less than the first half (in 2016, H2 prices were 11% lower than H1) since the last half decade. 
 
 
"In 2017, till date the average crude oil price was $54 per barrel (maximum: $57) and given the current trend in non-OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) oil production, we believe that crude oil prices may dip below $45 level shortly or even lower than that. US crude production has risen by over 10% since mid-2016 to 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd), close to the output of top producers like Russia and Saudi Arabia and is projected to reach 9.9 bps in 2018," it added.
 
SBI feels that the recent sharp fall, despite moderation in geopolitical risk, is driven by the market’s deeper worry that OPEC’s ad hoc steps are only going to worsen structural imbalances. OPEC and other major producers had been enjoying higher prices since agreeing in November to slash production, a strategy designed to rid global markets of excess supply. But now the strategy appears to be not working.
 

"We believe Saudi Arabia has now realised production cuts need to be implemented for at least 12-18 months to reduce the inventory glut. This would only serve to boost US shale production further, and cause a major decline in Saudi’s already falling market share. Saudi Arabia has already reverted to its protect market share strategy (currently at 31.3% of total OPEC production) as evident from rise in March output data (as compared to January 2017 level) and no cut in exports to Asian customers; this is driving the correction in crude prices. Saudi Arabia is likely to block the production cut extension beyond June 2017, in our view, and this will drive the crude price in H2 2017. The situation will get worse in 2018 when oil production is set to rise also in Canada, Brazil and Kazakhstan. As Graph 2 shows, excess demand actually turns negative in third quarter of 2017, implying that the downward spiral in oil prices may accentuate in second half of 2017," the report concluded.

Amit Pawar

5 hours ago

India will benefit if Rupee remains at current levels or improves

Public Interest
SC tags petition challenging 18 notifications on Aadhaar to earlier pending petition
Moneylife Digital Team
09 May 2017
The Supreme Court on Tuesday tagged to earlier pending petitions, a petition challenging 18 notifications issued by several departments, which have made Aadhaar mandatory for availing any benefits and entitlements. The Bench of Justice AK Sikri and AK Bhushan also recorded in the order that there is urgency in the case since several of these notifications would become effective by 30 June 2017. 
 
The Bench also indicated that as the matter was already pending for constitution of a Bench to determine the validity of the Aadhaar scheme and Aadhaar Act, the petitioner may mention this matter again to the Chief Justice. 
 
The notifications challenged in the apex court include making Aadhaar mandatory for hot cooked meals, several scholarships for disabled students and students in scheduled cast (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward community (OBC) categories, schemes for women rescued from trafficking, bonded labourers, and relief for Bhopal gas leak victims. 
 
The notifications making possession of an Aadhaar number, or proof of enrolment in Aadhaar database, mandatory would have resulted in denial of benefits to persons who are otherwise legally entitled to the benefits, the petitioners contended.
 
The petitioners, Shanta Sinha, former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection for Child Rights, and an activist campaigning against child labour and human rights activist Kalyani Menon Sen prayed that imposing enrolling in Aadhaar as a pre-condition for availing social benefits violates the fundamental rights of citizens. Senior advocate Shyam Divan appeared for the petitioners.
 
As per the notifications of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhopal gas victims will not be able to seek relief - including compensation for death, permanent disability, cancer, renal failure, permanent or temporary disability - unless they submit an Aadhaar or an enrolment proof. In another notification by the Ministry of Labour and Employment without an Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrolment slip, workers rescued from bonded labour, will not get any cash or non-cash assistance unless they show an Aadhaar number by 30 June 2017.
 
The petitioners have pointed out that since 30th June is the deadline for enrolment, it is important that the case be heard at the earliest.
 
The petitioners have stated that making Aadhaar mandatory in mid-day meal scheme, scholarship schemes availed by children below the age of 18, and disabled persons implies that the, "State is securing bio-metric and demographic data even before the age of consent in so far as children are concerned…..it is irrational and per se unconstitutional for the government to insist on Aadhaar as mandatory pre-condition for availing hot cooked meals under the mid-day meal scheme."
 
In addition, "making Aadhaar mandatory for the Ujjwala Scheme which provides for rehabilitation of victims of trafficking or commercial sexual exploitation and for Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims to claim compensation goes against the very objects of the said schemes," the petitioners say. 
 
The petitioners had made a slew of prayers, including a plea to strike down the Act as unconstitutional.

Life
A ransom payable in bitcoins is demanded from Wipro. Is it time to divorce bitcoins from blockchain technology?
Akash Karmakar
09 May 2017
On 6 May 2017, Wipro received an anonymous email-threat demanding a ransom of Rs500 crore, payable in bitcoins. This incident underscores the potential for abuse of crypto-currencies, such as bitcoins, owing to the difficulty in monitoring, tracking and regulating the global trade in bitcoins. The word crypto-currency is itself an insidious marketing tactic, for labelling a virtual unit, the value of which is determined only by demand and supply. It can scarcely be called a currency. 
 
The generation or ‘mining’ of crypto-currencies like bitcoins, as a medium of payments, is not authorised by any central bank or monetary authority and its value is determined by a combination of amorphous parameters, which makes it ludicrous for it to be labelled as a currency. Undeniably, the underlying blockchain technology is likely to be the backbone of peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions without any intermediary. Blockchain technology has limitless applications, most of which will render traditional reconciliation and settlement systems redundant. Tragically, bitcoins, which have become synonymous with blockchain technology, have the dubious distinction of being beyond regulatory purview, not just in India but across the globe. 
 
The Indian government’s move to demonetise high-value currencies of Rs1,000 and Rs500 had the unintended consequence of fanning opportunistic promotion of bitcoins as a substitute to currency. The bitcoin lobby seized this opportunity to promote their interests by attempting to cloak bitcoins in legitimacy by feeding off the goodwill generated by the deployment of blockchain technologies. It is therefore critical for regulators to distinguish the technology from bitcoins. The unsuitability of bitcoins to substitute a currency are starkly obvious, since it is neither recognised or backed by a government, nor does it have a stable value that is not prone to speculation-induced volatility. The attempts to promote bitcoins as a quasi-currency are particularly malicious, given that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cautioned against the use of crypto-currencies, which are neither a derivative, nor a currency with a determinate value. It lies in the deliberately amorphous realm of instruments that have a variable value and are highly volatile.
 
To allow financial regulators to view and appreciate blockchain technology, untainted by their views regarding bitcoins, perhaps it is time to clearly dis-affiliate crypto-currencies, such as bitcoins, from the underlying blockchain technology. 
 
While I do not intend to single out bitcoins, it is however the most ubiquitous cryptocurrency in the world, owing to which the instances of using bitcoins for nefarious purposes would presumably be the most common. Globally, crypto-currencies in general and bitcoins in particular, have gained a certain notoriety since they are the preferred medium to circumvent exchange control and anti-money laundering laws, and receive payments for the global trade in contraband such as narcotics. 
 
Transactions between bitcoin users are almost entirely anonymous. There is no requirement for a bitcoin user to enter their name, address, or any other details that might later be used to identify them. A randomly generated code used to denote the identity of a user is all that remains to be confirmed that a transaction did indeed take place. Users can use a different code for every transaction they wish to enter into.
 
The blockchain technology underlying bitcoins has a decentralised infrastructure, which is both inter-dependent on each participant and yet severable from any jurisdiction, thereby allowing the blockchain network (or for instance, bitcoin exchanges) to continue functioning even if some components of the worldwide blockchain are taken offline. Blockchain technology was developed to ensure transparency since the digital ledger that is composed of blocks, is considered to be ‘incorruptible’ and tamper-proof.  Ironically, it is this very feature, which also helps ensure anonymity of the blockchain users when it is transferred from one person to another, making it virtually traceable to track blockchain ownership while the transfers itself can be verified. This makes the task of regulating bitcoins a regulatory nightmare.
 
Cryptocurrencies have been burgeoning, as intended, without any regulation or centralised repository. This has led to multiple crypto-currencies, each with its own framework to support the distributed ledger based on which it functions. Practically, this makes banning crypto-currencies an almost impossible task and has been vexing regulators globally. 
 
In India, the RBI issued a warning regarding the use of crypto-currencies in 2013 and also highlighted the possibility of circumvention of anti-money laundering provisions. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too had raided a bitcoin exchange citing violation of exchange control laws. Despite this, the bitcoin boom continued unabated. Since bitcoins are neither currency, nor a derivative, nor an instrument with a predetermined value, it does not fall squarely within the jurisdictional purview of the RBI or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). 
 
The RBI had also recently issued a warning about the potential financial, legal, and security risks arising from the use of bitcoins and had emphatically stated that bitcoin and virtual currency users, investors and traders of bitcoins and other crypto-currencies will be doing so at their own risk. Assuming that regulators ban cryptocurrencies outright, there is practically no way in which this can be enforced. Perhaps this explains why regulators are not taking a more stringent stance, since banning crypto-currencies would be mere lip service. One possible method to crack down on bitcoin exchanges and enforce a ban would be for the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to issue a diktat to internet service providers to cease to offer connectivity to bitcoin exchanges and miners. This would need internet service providers to first identify bitcoin exchanges and miners based on their internet traffic, raising more complex issues of privacy and net neutrality.
 
Taking a more tempered stance, if the RBI were to take a view that all bitcoin exchanges must maintain a list of users which are shared with the central bank and also allow it to step in to conduct audits and supervise their functioning, it may proffer a solution, albeit incongruent to the traditional concept of a decentralised and self-regulating system. If regulators in India adopt the concept of regulatory sandboxing, they could allow bitcoins to function within predefined parameters, which allow for a certain degree of regulatory oversight without impugning the autonomy of the distributed ledger system.
 
In India, the Bitcoin Association of India has agreed with the RBI’s notification regarding risk associated with virtual currencies. They have continued to argue that per se bitcoins are not illegal. Crypto-currencies have courted controversy by being the preferred method of payment for activities evading regulation. While virtual currencies do indeed have legitimate uses, it would be very hard to justify its use over other forms of payment. In India, pursuant to the demonetisation of high value notes last year, bitcoins have been promoted opportunistically as if they are a substitute to e-wallets, which store actual currency, whereas crypto-currencies are speculative products closer to derivative instruments than virtual currencies.
 
Bitcoins are not recognised by Indian foreign exchange laws and therefore cannot be used to make payments for import or export of goods and services. Its use to circumvent exchange control regulations is well established and, while proponents of virtual currencies insist that there is a strong argument for the use of bitcoins, bitcoins have been courting controversy since they have typically been used in transactions that deliberately avoid regulatory scrutiny. 
 
The Wipro case, where the ransom is being demanded in bitcoins, should perhaps be the last nail in the coffin. To alleviate Wipro’s misery, the RBI along with the ED, could notify the use of crypto-currencies as illegal and prescribe penalties for the purchase or ownership of crypto-currencies on the ground that they are an instrument to circumvent foreign exchange and anti-money laundering regulations. While this may not resolve the immediate situation, it could essentially stall future attempts to demand a ransom through bitcoins. While proponents of the bitcoin may cry foul and claim this is a knee jerk reaction to the abuse of bitcoins, this well may be an opportune moment to divorce the concept of crypto-currencies from blockchain by banning the former. The end of the toxic matrimony between blockchain and bitcoins could help refine the industry’s focus on the development of blockchain products without it being eclipsed by the nefarious reputation garnered by cryptocurrencies.
 
(Akash Karmakar is an associate at AZB & Partners. Opinions expressed in this article are personal.)
 

