Long, long way to go for digital, cashless India: Report

With the recent demonetisation, the Government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are trying hard to push customers to use different digital channels like m-wallet, mobile banking and usage of point-of-sales (PoS) machines to have a less cash economy. However, there is a long way to go and all players need to create a better ecosystem, enhance infrastructure and focus on security systems, says a report.

In the research note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "Despite Government’s move to reduce the cash transactions in the economy, people are standing in queues to withdraw money from banks and automatic teller machines (ATMs). It is not easy to shift all the people to use digital mode in their day-to-day transactions, which may be due to a number reasons like level of education, acceptability of technology, and lack of infrastructure. We believe, Government may promote digital payments in the way of incentives to customers like immediate discounts, rebate on levy of service tax if paid through digital or cards, and merchants can be given concession in service tax or Goods and Services Tax (GST) for accepting transactions from digital or cards means."

In line with the digital India mission, the RBI also instructed banks and NBFCs to waive or rationalise transaction charges while using cards at PoS, customer charges for Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payment Interface (UPI), and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). Further, the central bank also capped the merchant discount rates (MDR) structure for debit card transactions. In addition to that, the Ministry of Finance has also announced a number of small incentives to push for digitalisation in the country.

To find out the actual demand for cash in the country, SBI says it has looked at RBI ATM transactions data for the past six years. The data shows that there is an average withdrawal of around Rs3,000 per transaction from ATMs in a month. According to the data on the number of transactions at ATMs, around Rs8,000 crore are required per day for smooth functioning of ATMs.