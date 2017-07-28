BUY
Lok Sabha passes Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016
IANS
28 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2016, making changes, thereby, to the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to structuring, disclosure and compliance requirements for firms.
 
The Billwas passed through a voice vote with 43 amendments moved by Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal.
 
Replying to the debate on the Bill, Meghwal said the changes to the Companies Act would go a long way in improving the ease of doing business in India and help the country move higher in the "ease of doing business rankings".
 
He also said action is being taken against entities like NSEL, PUCL, Elder Pharma, Saradha Chitfunds and Rose Valey Chitfunds.
 
Besides, the government has taken all necessary steps to proceed against those who are not complying with corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards, he added.
 
The minister also informed the Lok Sabha that 91 lakh new taxpayers have come into the system after demonetisation.
 
During the debate earlier, Congress leader K.V. Thomas said the bill aimed at diluting many provisions of the act.
 
The Companies Act, 2013, set limits on the number of intermediary companies through which investments can be made in a company. Similarly, it also limits the number of layers of subsidiaries a company can have. The amendment bill removes these limits.
 
The act also requires an individual who has a beneficial interest in the shares of a company to disclose these.
 
Moreover, this bill facilitates greater flexibility in incorporation of companies, simplifies procedure for raising capital and allows independent directors to have financial interest up to 10 per cent in companies.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Amazon founder overtakes Bill Gates to become world's richest man
IANS
28 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A rally in e-retail behemoth Amazons share price on Thursday propelled founder Jeff Bezos to the top of a list of the worlds richest individuals, media reported.
 
Bezos, who is also Chairman and Chief Executive of the Seattle-based company, was worth almost $91 billion after Amazon's share price rose more than 1 per cent in morning trading in New York, the Independent reported.
 
That puts his fortunate ahead of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates's. The latter has a net worth of around $90.7 billion and has been at the top of Bloomberg's rich list since 2013.
 
Amazon's share price has endured a meteoric rise in recent years, surpassing the $1,000 apiece mark, partially helped by its Prime shopping club, media streaming services and the launch of products like the Alexa home assistant.
 
Back in April, the company reported that net sales rose 23 per cent to $35.7 billion for the first quarter of 2017.
 
Analysts and investors will particularly be monitoring the performance of the company's cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services, which accounts for about 10 per cent of revenue, as well as how Prime has progressed.
 
Bezos, who founded the company in 1994, owns around 17 per cent of Amazon's shares. They have gained around 40 per cent in value so far in 2017 helping Bezos's net worth increase by over $24 billion. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Government ties itself in knots in the Right to Privacy Case
Moneylife Digital Team
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3
The government on Thursday apparently tied itself in the issue whether right to privacy is a fundamental right or no in India.  Attorney-General KK Venugopal, jumping into the discussion with the claim that protecting privacy through a legislative Act meant that there was no fundamental right to privacy. He reiterated that if there was a fundamental right to privacy it could not be claimed in relation to Aadhaar. 
 
On Thursday, arguing for the Union, the Attorney-General began with reading out US Supreme Court decisions arguing that "informational privacy" can never be a fundamental right. 
 
In the discussion, Justice DY Chandrachud countered this position saying America lagged behind Europe in protecting informational privacy. In response, the Attorney General reiterated that the right to privacy could not be determined without taking into account cultural and environmental norms, which he held the US courts had done, and that India should not imitate foreign jurisprudence.
 
Justice Chandrachud expressed the need to determine what kind of data gets protection under privacy laws, which in turn brought up the question of balancing compelling state interest and legitimate state interest. To the AG's subsequent argument for the consideration of legitimate state interest (with which Justice Chandrachud and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman did not agree), Justice Chandrachud underlined the need for robust data security mechanisms. 
 
The nine-Judge Constitution Bench on Thursday continued hearing the arguments of the Government of India to settle the question of whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. 
 
Subsequently, Additional Solicitor-General (ASG) Tushar Mehta read out provisions from the Aadhaar Act 2016, dealing with information sharing.
 
Justice Nariman asked if the discussion on privacy interests in the Aadhaar Act suggested a legal recognition of privacy. Choosing not to answer that directly, the ASG sought to assure the court that the Act protected both privacy and data. 
 
In conclusion, AG VEnugopal revisited the two cases at the heart of the Constitution Bench hearing - MP Sharma and Kharak Singh- and emphasised that the majority views in these should be upheld.
 
Senior Advocate CA Sundaram then argued for Maharashtra, claiming that privacy could not be unambiguously defined and could only be protected insofar as the impact on other fundamental rights.
 
Justices Sharad Bobde, Chief Justice JS Khehar, and Justice Chandrachud retorted that even life and dignity could not unambiguously denied. Continuing after lunch, Mr Sundaram claimed that the framers of the Constitution had only included exact rights as fundamental rights. He argued for testing privacy against other Fundamental Rights and said it was not a fundamental right per se. 
 
Sparring with the Judges, Mr Sundaram sought to show how Kharak Singh as well as various subsequent judgments in India and the US primarily dealt with other fundamental rights rather than privacy, and that zones of privacy were created by specific guarantees. 
 
Justice Nariman countered that seeing privacy solely in the context of liberty was difficult, but agreed to the later point that if privacy was recognized as a fundamental right, its extent would have to be defined.
 
On the same day, Right to Food campaign issued a strongly worded statement stating that the Campaign was "shocked and dismayed" that Government had claimed in court a day earlier that even if Aadhaar infringed on privacy, it was doing to so to protect Right to Food and Right to life. 
 
The Right to Food campaign stated that government data shows lakhs of low income households, pensioners are not able to access their food rations because of errors in Aadhaar seeding, network failures, and biometric failures. The Campaign opposes the use of Aadhaar in ration, mid day meals, and other nutrition schemes. Aadhaar does not protect or enhance the Right to Food and the Right to Life in fact it deepens the difficulty faced by the poor in accessing these fundamental rights. 
 
In August 2015, the Government had denied that a fundamental right to privacy exists in India in the ongoing Aadhaar case. After the nine-judge bench finishes hearings on the limited question of whether Indians have a fundamental right to privacy, a five-judge bench is then expected to rule on whether the Aadhaar scheme violates such a fundamental right and will thereby decide the fate of the Aadhaar project.

COMMENTS

A BANERJEE

3 hours ago

Can the interests of national security, national revenues and safety of the citizens (for instance, identifying the dead and injured in accidents, locating the relatives/parents of lost persons/children, etc., and reaching financial benefits to the poor people in distress or paying accident insurance claims/awards, etc.) be inferior to privacy of citizens in the order of priorities for a country?

pvmaiya

19 hours ago

Privacy right is when access todata& information of individuals is limited to a few but where nation's interest is involved, access should be freely available provided it is backed by law.

SuchindranathAiyerS

23 hours ago

KK Venugopal is an Indian Advocate representing the Indian Government in front of Indian Judiciary under the Indian Constitution. All these motley flavours of the Mango Rapeublic merely enhance each other over such a Colonial-Totalitarian instrument as Aadhar.

