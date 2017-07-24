BUY
Lok Sabha adjourned for day after ruckus over MPs' suspension
IANS
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday after opposition members created pandemonium as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended six Congress MPs for five consecutive sittings for improper conduct.
 
The MPs had thrown some torn papers towards the Speaker's podium.
 
Soon after the house met at 2.30 p.m., the opposition members rushed towards the Speaker's podium protesting against her decision.
 
Deputy Chairman M. Thambidurai, who was on the chair, urged the suspended members not to attened the proceedings but the opposition members were on their feet.
 
Amid the din, he adjourned the House for the day.
 
After the House was adjourned, the opposition members gathered around Congress President Sonia Gandhi and held discussions inside the house while the ruling BJP's women members rushed towards the Speaker's Chamber.
 
Earlier, the house was adjourned till 2.30 p.m. as the opposition members protested against the suspension of Congress members.
 
The six MPs -- Gaurav Gogoi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ranjit Ranjan, Sushmita Dev, M.K. Raghavan and K. Suresh -- would have to remain out of the lower House for the whole of this week.
 
During Zero Hour, as the Congress MPs were protesting demanding a discussion on attacks on Dalits and Muslims by cow vigilantes, the six MPs tore up papers and threw them in the air and towards the Speaker's podium.
 
"This conduct is not right. It is highly unbecoming and against the rules of the house which seeks to undermine the dignity of the House," Mahajan said.
 
She said the members were "wilfully obstructing" the house and had caused disorder. She announced their suspension under rule 374 A for "five consecutive sittings".
 
Earlier, the Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes as the Opposition members led by the Congress created pandemonium, demanding a discussion on the atrocities against Dalits and Muslims by cow vigilantes.
 
Congress members staged a sit-in near the Speaker's podium throughout the Question Hour as she refused to permit a discussion on the issue.
 
While Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge spoke on the issue as Zero Hour started, Opposition members trooped near the Speaker's podium as a discussion was not allowed and kept raising "anti-government slogans" and threw torn bits of paper, irking the chair.
 
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar demanded action against the members who threw papers towards reporter's table.
 
"This behaviour was not expected from Congress. This is shameful. There must be action against those who threw the papers. The members should be named," Kumar said.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Government introduces Banking Regulation Bill
IANS
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday introduced a bill under which the Centre may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate recovery proceedings against loan defaulters.
 
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill will replace an ordinance that earlier enabled this. 
 
The recovery proceedings would be under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 that provides for a time-bound process to resolve defaults.
 
Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy opposed the introduction of the Bill. "It is a desperate step by a desperate government," Roy said.
 
"The same RBI is being authorised to regulate banks which has till date not been able to give (the total) amount of money deposited in banks after demonetisation," Roy said.
 
He demanded the bill to be sent to a parliamentary committee.
 
Jaitley responded saying that the objections raised by Roy had nothing to do with the introduction of the bill.
 
"The issues raised by him can be discussed when the bill comes up for discussion," the Minister said, after which it was introduced in the House.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Regulatory blues: India's 1st private reinsurer mulls licence surrender
Venkatachari Jagannathan (IANS)
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Finding the reinsurance regulations illogical and an uneven playing field for a whopping investment of Rs 500 crore, India's first private reinsurance company, ITI Reinsurance Ltd (ITI Re) is even ready to surrender its licence, officials said.
 
ITI Re is promoted by the listed Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited (FFSIL) which in turn is promoted by Sudhir Valia.
 
"We are willing to surrender our licence if the division of obligatory cession continues to be skewed and other regulations are not suitably changed," Valia told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
 
As per IRDAI stipulations, primary insurers can insure with a domestic reinsurer having a credit rating that signifies financial stability for the past three years.
 
"How can a new company like ours have credit rating for three years," said R. Raghavan, Chief Operating Officer to IANS.
 
"The regulation is not only illogical but also anti-competitive," D Varadarajan, Supreme Court advocate specialising in company/competition/insurance laws told IANS.
 
"The primary objective of the regulator is to develop the insurance market in India in an organised manner. But its reinsurance regulation is contrary to that objective," Varadarajan said.
 
Varadarajan said Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India(IRDAI) issues the licence to operate after proper due diligence.
 
It beats the logic when IRDAI stipulates three year credit rating for a domestic reinsurer licensed by it after asking the investor to pump in Rs 500 crore start-up capital when the statutory limit is Rs 200 crore, Varadarajan added.
 
Varadarajan sees no impediment for ITI Re exiting as it has not underwritten any risk till date since it got the licence in December 2016.
 
Reinsurance is an insurance for primary insurers -- those who sells policies to the public.
 
The main source of business for Indian reinsurers are from two streams -- obligatory cession of five per cent by the primary insurers and the remaining 95 per cent market business.
 
Till the entry of ITI Re and branches of foreign reinsurers, government owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) was the sole reinsurer in India.
 
With the objective of preventing flight of reinsurance premium overseas and to nurture GIC the Indian primary insurers were initially asked to place compulsorily 30 per cent of their reinsurance business with GIC.
 
Over the years the obligatory cession got reduced and now it stands at five per cent.
 
Raghavan and Valia agreed that the fight for the five per cent obligatory cession is between GIC and ITI Re alone and the primary insurers can reinsure with both of them or give the entire five per cent to ITI Re itself.
 
However, they argued that the playing field is not even as GIC is a dominant player in the domestic market and primary insurers may place in full the obligatory business with GIC, considering their other non-obligatory reinsurance contracts.
 
"Hence there is a need for the central government/IRDAI to reserve a portion of that in favour of domestic new reinsurers," Valia said.
 
Globally, reinsurers earn a premium that is three times their networth.
 
The Rs 500 crore equity based ITI Re, seeks a reservation of Rs 1,500 crore of obligatory cession to itself.
 
Raghavan said the Indian reinsurance market is Rs 28,900 crore of which almost Rs 10,000 crore goes to overseas reinsurers and insurance pools resulting in outgo of foreign exchange.
 
According to Raghavan, many primary insurers, particularly with overseas partners, display reluctance in placing business with new entrants, seeking shelter under their internal risks transfer guidelines.
 
"Unless a nurturing policy for new entrants is implemented for obligatory cessions, building up of domestic reinsurance capacity will continue to be a mirage that it has been for last 17 years or so," Raghavan said.
 
He also added that the government/IRDAI should remove the three year credit rating criteria for new reinsurers to get business from primary insurers.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

