BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Companies & Sectors
Economy & Nation
Loan Waiver: Rural borrowers distinguish between bank and MFI Loans
Moneylife Digital Team
27 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
News flow on farm loan waivers may not have a material negative impact—at least as far as Maharashtra is concerned -- and borrowers appear to understand that the waivers being announced are for agri loans from banks while loans (availed) from micro-finance institutions (MFIs) are different, says a research note.
 
In the report, Credit Suisse says, "The borrowers we spoke to generally understood the distinction between farm loans that are being waived by the state government and microfinance loans. The chatter specifically about loan waiver for MFI loans peaked during the local election phase, and is now absent. Fear of bad bureau scores, and reinforcing behaviour by MFIs, like fresh loans only to customers with full payment track-record, has helped. Also, the fact that government machinery had only recently worked to clarify the status of MFI loans post demonetisation (i.e., as loans from legal private companies, who are regulated by Reserve Bank of India and who report all loan details to credit bureaus) helped stem any voices out to cause confusion."
 
The report is by Credit Suisse after field visits at the offices of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAFIN) in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, one of the most affected regions post demonetisation. This area accounts for 5% of the nationwide portfolio of BHAFIN, the country's largest MFI. It says, “The company has not been adding any new borrowers since demonetisation. Fresh loans are disbursed only to fully current borrower groups. This seems to have helped reinforce better behaviour. Borrowers we spoke to were aware of the credit bureaus.”
 
Credit Suisse says during February-March, or at the peak of elections, collections for BHAFIN bottomed at about 55% in Vidarbha region. "Since then, collections have recovered swiftly—currently running at 85-90%.  The company has added more resources, including senior management who had experience handling Andhra Pradesh issue in 2010, to focus on the area. New client acquisition has not yet started, unlike elsewhere in the country, and loans are given only to borrowers or groups without any overdue, which is the norm in any case. The time freed up in afternoons (since no new customers are being acquired) is being used (by BHAFIN) to visit affected villages and convince borrowers to come forward and pay."
 
"There was also some regrouping done like clubbing fully current borrowers into the same group so that they can be treated as normal groups for disbursement purposes, which also had a signalling effect. We also believe that the weekly model followed by the company helped contain losses (smaller ticket size of instalments, frequent borrower interaction). Other than Grameen Koota (recently acquired by IDFC bank), no other MFI follows weekly collections here," the report says.
 
According to Credit Suisse, the Vidarbha region saw significant political interference in the aftermath of demonetisation—with local politicians eyeing a series of local elections. 
 
"Our discussions made us conclude how easy it is to spread rumours in villages. For instance, after demonetisation, there were rumours that BHAFIN company has closed down and all loans are being waived. The company officials had to make frequent trips to the village and also rope in local administration to quell the rumours. Another well-known micro-finance company is now suffering a similar rumour! Another rumour sometime back was that Rs10 coins have been demonetised, that resulted in borrowers walking in to pay their instalments in bags of coins," it added.
 

User

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex May Try to Rally a Bit – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
27 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex may correct a bit. On Monday the stock exchanges were closed on account of id. The major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction on Tuesday and closed around 0.60% lower than Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets traded in the red during the post-afternoon session on Tuesday, as caution ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) launch and selling pressure in banking, capital goods and automobile stocks subdued investors' sentiments. Equity benchmarks started off on a positive note. However, gains were ceded on the back of profit booking and caution over GST implementation, pointed out market analysts.  Except for FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables, all other sectors traded in the red with oil and gas, auto and metals bearing most of the brunt. On the NSE there were 302 advances, 1,179 declines and 35 unchanged.
 
However, with political stability in India, foreign institutional investors are likely to bring investments to the Indian stock markets. The true recognition of political stability came in the hug that President Donald Trump gave Prime Minister Modi in Washington D.C. The dialogue between the two countries in Washington D.C. was meaningful. The long term trend for the Indian stock markets is clearly bullish. Drug maker Lupin's founder and Chairman Desh Bandhu Gupta passed away here on Monday. He was 79. Lupin shares closed at Rs1,064.00, up 0.30% in the BSE.
 
Lenders might need to raise provisioning to deal with large stressed assets, credit ratings agency Crisil said. "Based on Crisil's assessment of embedded value in the top 50 NPA (non-performing asset) cases, we estimate a 60% haircut would be needed on these loan assets," said Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings. "That would mean banks will have to increase provisioning by another 25 per cent this fiscal, compared with nine per cent in the last." Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) referred 12 large NPAs (non-performing assets) in the banking system for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).  "A time-bound resolution of these cases will indeed be a big positive for bank balance sheets," the ratings agency said in a statement. As per Crisil's study banks had already provisioned 40 per cent for these 12 large NPAs worth Rs2 lakh crore before the RBI's move.  The S & P BSE Bankex closed at 26,234.14, down 1.45% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Banking Ombudsman to look into complaints of mis-selling by banks
Moneylife Digital Team
27 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, its Banking Ombudsman Scheme would now include, deficiencies arising out of sale of insurance, mutual fund or other third party investment products by banks as well as complaints regarding mobile banking and electronic banking service in the country.
 
In a notification, RBI says, "The pecuniary jurisdiction of the Banking Ombudsman to pass an Award has been increased to Rs20 lakh from existing Rs10 lakh. Compensation not exceeding rupees hundred thousand can also be awarded by the Banking Ombudsman to the complainant for loss of time, expenses incurred as also, harassment and mental anguish suffered by the complainant."
 
RBI has also revised procedure for complaints settled by agreement under the BO Scheme. Another important change is a customer can now file an appeal for complaints closed under Clause 13 (c) of the existing Scheme relating to rejection, which was not available earlier.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More