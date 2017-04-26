BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Insurance
Personal Finance
Life Insurance: LIC Jeevan Saral: A Toxic Product
Raj Pradhan
26 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC's) Jeevan Saral used to be a hot-selling insurance...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Economy & Nation
Is it Cold War-II already?
Gulshan Luthra (IANS)
26 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The April 13 Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) strike by the United States on ISIS terrorists in Afghanistan has triggered suggestions that a second round of the Cold War is set to begin. Particularly as the new US President, Donald Trump, seems to be brash, abrasive and capable of taking action without thinking of consequences.
 
In fact, the Second Cold War, or the Cold War-II, has been in the making due to the rise of Islamic terrorism from Pakistan and Afghanistan to the Middle East, drawing inevitable military interventions by the major powers -- Russia's anger at the US-led bombings in Syria where it wants President Bashar Assad to stay, and China's attempts to annex most of the South China Sea and also the acquisition of Pakistan's Arabian Sea port of Gwadar for 40 or more years as a strategic naval base with its operational Command and Control lying with Beijing.
 
Both Russia and China have stepped up military movements on land, air and sea, particularly around US allies like Japan.
 
The official Russian news agency Sputnik is steadily issuing hard-hitting statements against the US, particularly against Trump, and has let it be known that Russian strategic bombers like Tu-95 are flying near the US and Western countries, and battle ships are out in the Pacific near Japan and South Korea.
 
North Korea, China's second military ally after Pakistan, has warned again of destroying the US with long-range nuclear missiles, and the US has vowed to penalise if it conducts another nuclear or missile test. As it happens, it may be remembered, Islamabad got its missile technology from Pyongyang in exchange for nuclear weapons tech, apparently with blessings from Beijing.
 
US, Western and Afghan forces have had a tough time in fighting the Islamic terrorists who hide in, and operate from, the deep caves in the mountains. The terrorists conduct guerrilla strikes from these caves and move back in and, according to reports from Washington, the commander of the US and international forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, had been considering the use of America's biggest non-nuclear bomb, the MOAB, or Massive Ordnance Air Blast, for some time.
 
In military terms, this was the right and appropriate weapon to demolish the deep caves and kill everyone in them -- reportedly about a hundred at that time -- by burning up the oxygen.
 
Nonetheless, the use of this MOAB, technically designated GBU 43/B, has proved to be earth-shattering in the global canvas of power play. To Russia and China, and those opposed to the US, this indicates an aggressive willingness on the part of Trump to execute some threats he has been making.
 
Surprisingly, more than China, it is Russia which is challenging the US with rhetoric and news reports of its new military innovations like making the world's biggest nuclear submarine, and supplying new air defence missiles like the S400, or still newer, to Syria.
 
As for Gwadar, and the string of naval facilities China is creating in the Indian Ocean, the implications are enormous. For China, Gwadar will now be The Pivot of its Look West strategy; it will be second non-regional, non-Indian Ocean power after the US to be there, not just for oil and trade but to play a dominant role in the warm waters of the ocean and beyond.
 
As against the two former players in Cold War-I, the United States and the Soviet Union, this time there are three, and although Russia may have more military muscle in terms of equipment, China will be far better placed to deliver its arsenal thanks to its emerging Gwadar military base, some 70 submarines, three (including those planned) aircraft carriers, and a large fleet of ships that should bunker in Gwadar as a home port.
 
China has purchased some 5,000 acres of real estate in and around Gwadar, and for all practical purposes, it will be a Chinese Foreign Territory.
 
The implications are not only enormous but ominous. Cold War-II will be bitter, and more threatening to humanity than the Cold War I.

User

Life
Websites of DU, AMU, IIT-Delhi hacked
IANS
26 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

 

New Delhi,  Websites of Delhi University (DU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Indian Institute of Technology -Delhi and some other educational and training institutions were hacked allegedly by some Pakistan-based groups on Tuesday.
 
The portals of DU, AMU, IIT-Delhi and IIT-BHU, when opened, did not show the usual information and were posted with messages and videos about alleged atrocities by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The hackers, who called themselves PHC, also posted some pro-Pakistani slogans on the websites, and said: "Nothing deleted or stolen. Just here to deliver my message to Indians."
 
The message asked Indians if they were aware of what their soldiers were doing in Kashmir. The hacked portals also had "Pakistan zindabad" slogans. 
 
Websites of University of Kota, Army Institute of Management and Technology, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, and National Aerospace Laboratories did not open or could not be reached. 
 
When contacted, educational institutions said they were linked to Ernet India Server which hosted their websites. 
 
Afsar Khan, former Registrar and a member of AMU website management team, told IANS that the website for admissions was hosted locally and was working fine. 
 
"Ernet (Education and Research Network) India Server that hosts websites has been hacked. They are working on it and it will be restored within 3-4 hours. Our website for admissions, which is hosted locally, is working fine and we won't face any problem on that front," he said. 
 
DU, in its statement, said the website of the university was inaccessible from outside the campus for some time "due to some problems in the domain name servers pointing incorrectly to another site". 
 
"The problem was detected and immediately rectified by contacting ERNET, who has provided the domain name for University of Delhi," the statement said.
 
IIT-Delhi spokesperson Kalyan Bhattacharjee told IANS that there was nothing wrong with their server and it was Ernet that was hacked.
 
"Our server is intact. We are registered with the ERNET -- under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. They have a DNA server and has our addresses," he said.
 
"It is this address location that was tampered with by some external agency," Bhattacharjee said, adding that the ministry is investigating the matter.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More