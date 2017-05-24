BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Insurance
Personal Finance
Life Insurance: IRDAI Approves First POS Product, Saral Nivesh
Raj Pradhan
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved first POS (point...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Investor Interest
Carborundum Universal: On a Strong Trajectory
Moneylife Digital Team
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
One of the companies that will be in a position to take advantage of India’s improved...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Investor Interest
Stock manipulation: Rajkumar Forge
Moneylife Digital Team
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

Rajkumar Forge manufactures medium and heavy open-die forgings for the oil, gas, power, iron, steel, sugar, cement, chemicals, fertiliser and general engineering industries. It claims to be one of the leading exporters of critical forgings and has a presence in South East Asian markets.

 

According to Watchout Investors, in 2007, the company did not comply with the listing agreement of the BSE and was suspended from trading. The suspension was later revoked. In the same year, a penalty of Rs1 lakh was also levied on the company for delay in making disclosures of shareholding and changes in shareholding. The promoters hold only 3.5% shares in the company which is unusually low. The net sales for the December 2016 quarter fell by 57% year-on-year, from Rs2.61 crore in the December 2015 quarter to Rs1.13 crore in the December 2016 quarter.

 

Over the past eight quarters, sales have been stagnant. The company reported a net loss Rs0.52 crore in the December 2015 quarter and a loss of Rs1.41 crore in the December 2016 quarter. Yet, the stock price shot up 315%, from Rs15.05 on 27 March 2015 to Rs62.45 on 17 May 2017. Does anybody know why?  

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More