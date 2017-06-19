BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
UID/Aadhaar
Public Interest
Letter on linking land record with Aadhaar fake: Government
IANS
19 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The government on Monday termed as "fake" a letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat wherein linking of land records with Aadhaar had been made compulsory.
 
"The letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of land records and subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated on social media, is completely fake and mischievous," an official statement said here.
 
"It is clarified that the government has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated," the statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Punjab to amend law to enable hotels serve liquor near highways
IANS
19 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Punjab government on Monday gave its nod to a proposal to amend Section 26-A of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, for fixing the location of liquor vends on national and state highways.
 
The amendment, once passed, would lift restrictions on hotels, restaurants and clubs from serving liquor within 500 meters of highways, a state government spokesman said here after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.
 
"By amending Section 26-A of Punjab Excise Act, 1914, all ambiguities for serving of liquor at hotels, restaurants and clubs would be removed by adding provisions whereby it is cleared that no retail vend would be opened within 500 metres of the National and State Highways, but these restrictions shall not apply to hotels, restaurants and clubs situated on the National and State Highways.
 
"The CoM (Council of Ministers) gave a go-ahead to the draft amendment Bill, 2017, in this regard, to be tabled during the current budget session for enactment," the spokesman, quoting the decision of the Council, said.
 
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired the meeting.
 
The Council of Ministers also gave its formal approval to the budgetary proposals to be presented by state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.
 
The Council also approved the setting up of a dedicated horticulture university to promote crop diversification in the state, to help in bringing changes in cropping patterns to include the planting of vegetables, fruits, herbs, aromatic and medicinal herbs, fibre and tuber crops, sericulture, fodder crops and floriculture, the spokesman said.
 
At present, the total area under fruit plants and vegetables is approximately three lakh hectares in Punjab, constituting only approximately four per cent of the total land in agrarian Punjab and a fraction of the country's total area.
 
"Green Revolution" state Punjab contributes nearly 50 per cent of food grains (wheat and paddy) to the national kitty.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Technology Hitch: GSTN not Ready for GST Rollout
Moneylife Digital Team
19 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Indian government has postponed until September the need to file returns under the goods and services tax (GST) and allowed tax payments to be based on a simple return (Form GSTR-3B) containing the summary of outward and inward supplies, which is to be submitted before 20th of the succeeding month. However, according to informed sources, the delay in GST rollout may be due to a serious difference between the GST Network (GSTN) and Infosys Ltd over the preparedness of the technology backbone to handle GST filings. 
 
While GSTN is responsible for providing the technology backbone to introduce GST and connect the databases of states and the centre, Infosys, the vendor appointed by GSTN, is building and maintaining technology network for the tax system. GSTN has informed the GST Council that they cannot comply with the deadlines for filing of the returns. Even an industry body, in a letter, has pointed out how the servers were constantly under maintenance during the GST migration period.
 
The agenda note (seen by Moneylife) of the GST Council's 17th meeting mentions the concerns raised by industry bodies and some of its members over the stability and robustness of the GST systems. "As the first round of beta testing of the GST system has been carried out by GSTN, the trade and industry are seeking that the system should be open for some time for them to try out and test it to get themselves familiarised and to get the assurance about its stability and robustness....So looking at the paucity of the time, it appears that filing of the returns for a particular period from 1 July 2017 may have to be extended so that the taxpayers get more time for getting familiarised with the system. It is to be noted that only the period for filing of the return for a particular period beyond the due date for filing of returns for one month of July 2017 to August 2017 may be extended and not the requirement for filing the returns for that period," the note states. 
 
In September 2015, Infosys won a contract worth Rs1,380 crore for building the technology network for implementing GST and maintaining it for five years. GSTN had bought hardware last year and Infosys was expected to install necessary software for the GST. The systems were made available for participants for 15 days to get familiar with the GST. 
 
Earlier this month, GSTN Chairman Navin Kumar had said that the IT system for the e-way bill was being worked out and may be deferred by a few months. There are also indications that Infosys may have told the government that it is not yet ready with its systems. 
 
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Subramanian Swamy indicated as much in his tweets. "Has Infosys announced that GSTN will not be ready before 1st July. Who is accountable for this if true?" he asked.
 
 
In his second tweet, Dr Swamy demanded that the Government nationalise GSTN and sack the GSTN Chairman for this “monumental fiasco” of being unable to activate it (GST) by 1st July.
 
 
Citing the statements from the GSTN CEO, industry body ASSOCHAM had said that GSTN will not be operational on 1 July 2017. Assocham, in a letter to GST Council Chairman and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said, "It has been clearly stated by the CEO that the return module (which will facilitate filing of different returns before different prescribed dates) will be ready only by end-July, which will be before August, the month of filing returns."
 
"...during the current phase of GST migration for existing assessees, the server was constantly under maintenance. This raises huge question as to whether the IT infrastructure has been appropriately tested. It also raises questions as to whether this system can survive in the GST era when it had undergone maintenance during the second phase of migration when the traffic was restricted only to migration," Assocham Secretary General DS Rawat had said in the letter.
 
Under earlier plans, the government wanted to roll out GST from 1 April 2016, which was deferred. Finally, it is likely to roll out from 1st July. However, looking at the issues raised by stakeholders and service providers, GST appears to be a rollercoaster ride. 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More