“The first target is individuals. Companies and other entities may be tackled later on.” – ASG on forcing Aadhaar on taxpayers

The Supreme Court, which is hearing three public interest litigations (PILs) about linking the Aadhaar number to the permanent account number (PAN) for filing income tax returns, has questioned the government over discrimination between two taxpayers, one with the unique identification (UID) and the other with PAN. Shockingly, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Arghya Sengupta told the Court that first target (for linking Aadhaar to PAN) are individuals, and companies may be tackled later. During the hearing on Wednesday, the Union government completed its arguments, while counsel for petitioners, senior advocate Shyam Divan, finished his rejoinder. Senior counsel Arvind Datar began his contentions and will complete them tomorrow.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi was not present in the Court on Wednesday. In his absence, the ASG, Mr Sengupta, handed over a sealed envelope to the Court. However, the Bench of Justice AK Sikri, and Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to look at it. Justice Sikri said, "We understand no discrimination between individuals and companies now. Anyway Aadhaar (is) not applicable for companies." Justice Bhushan said, "It may happen tomorrow with an amendment to Companies Act."

Justice Sikri asked, "Why discriminate between two people who are willing to pay tax -- One who wants to enrol for Aadhaar and one who does not?"

Replying to this, the ASG said, "The object of the Act (Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act) is not discrimination but de-duplication of PAN. No enactment can solve a social problem 100%. In this case the first target are individuals. Companies etc may be tackled later on."

During the hearing on Wednesday, ASG Sengupta cited US precedent where TIN was replaced by SSN. "Similarly, we may also replace PAN with UID in the future," he said.

He contended that in India there is no absolute right to informational self-determination. He said, "The State may ask for info in a number of circumstances like births, deaths, and marriages. As I myself found out for personal reasons, the husband must compulsorily register (the marriage). The information that the State asks for is extensive. Nobody challenges it. With fundamental rights, there are no absolutes."

Mr Divan, in his counter arguments highlighted how the UIDAI itself states Aadhaar is voluntary, while the government is trying to make it mandatory. “Aadhaar website as of this morning also has a number of resources advertising and stating that Aadhaar enrolment is purely voluntary. The Attorney General (AG)’s representation therefore that Aadhaar is mandatory is contrary to the representations of UIDAI at a number of places,” he said.

Quoting a decision of Justice Sikri from 2010, Mr Divan cited the definition of fraud, which is knowing misrepresentation that injures another who relies on it. He said, “UIDAI who is a state instrumentality cannot be defrauding the public. The only corollary is that they are making a correct representation, which means that to this date, Aadhaar remains entirely voluntary, which automatically makes the object of 139AA discriminatory. They could have made a similar institution and made such statutory identity mandatory. But they chose to use Aadhaar - which is untenable”.

Mr Divan also informed the Bench that JT Dsouza, a Mumbai-based forensic expert, can come to the Court on Thursday, if required and demonstrate how easy it is to replicate and commit identity theft using biometrics. Few years ago, Mr Dsouza had shown the demonstration at Moneylife Foundation during a talk by Col (retd) Mathew Thomas.

The senior counsel also informed the Court about first protest of Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa against fingerprinting of Indians as proposed in the draft Asiatic Law Amendment Ordinance.

Mr Divan also contended how degree of invasion is much higher in Aadhaar and much lower protection. Citing the handbook of registrars of Aadhaar, he explained how they are allowed to retain copies of even biometric data.

Earlier in the morning, the ASG had made a plea saying that many did not have an ID in India. Refuting the claim, Mr Divan said, “This point was exaggerated. Only 0.03% of population were issued Aadhaar without existing IDs.”

In his rejoinder, senior counsel Datar stated there is no constitutional argument and heart of the matter is not whether Aadhaar or PAN is good or which is better. “But,” he said, “one must remember civil rights movement started with a woman made to sit at the back of the bus. No one told her not to make big deal. Injunction is not in constitutional law lexicon. But rule of law is important. (The) Parliament cannot legislate against an interim order of SC. This is a competence issue”.

Contending on Aadhaar and the Section 139AA of the I-T Act, Mr Datar said, “Aadhaar Act is voluntary. Even without SC orders, one needs to harmonize 139AA and Section 3 of the Act. The only option to read shall as ‘may’ in Section 139AA. This was the position before SC orders. But with SC orders, there is a pure competence issue for Parliament.” Mr Datar will continue his rejoinder on Thursday.

Last week, reading out 139AA of the Income Tax Act, senior counsel Divan had pointed out that the scheme under Aadhaar is in collision with the I-T Act. “The Aadhaar Act is voluntary. It contemplates free consent of citizens. If you choose not to apply for Aadhaar, you may not get something. Can you now make it mandatory?” he asked. “Everything from enrolment onwards suggests that you are volunteering for Aadhaar. You cannot engraft into the I-T Act a voluntary scheme.”