Lawyers to go on half-day countrywide strike on Friday
IANS
20 April 2017
New Delhi, More than 14 lakh lawyers across the country will observe a half-day strike on Friday to protest against Law Commission recommendations, including a proposal to ban strikes by advocates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said on Thursday.
 
Lawyers will abstain from court work after lunch on April 21 and also burn copies of the Law Commission recommendations and the Advocates Act (Amendment) Bill 2017, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra told media here.
 
The Law Commission had also suggested that lawyers should be slapped with penalties if they resort to strike in future.
 
The BCI has dubbed the amendments proposed by the Law Commission in the Advocates Act as "draconian, anti-lawyers, unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-people".
 
"The Law Commission recommendations are against the legal profession and independence of the Bar," the lawyers' body said.
 
Mishra said if Law Commission's "anti-lawyers recommendations" were not rejected by the government, the lawyers will hold a protest march from the Patiala House Courts to Rajghat in the national capital on May 2.
 
Thereafter, he warned, rallies and 'jail bharo' campaign will be launched by the Bar Council if the situation still remained deadlocked.
 
As per the BCI, there are around 14.5 lakh lawyers across the country, as of December 2016.
 
"The regulation and control of the legal profession and legal education is proposed to be handed over to non-lawyers. Advocates will have to face disciplinary proceedings conducted by people not at all connected with the legal profession," the BCI Chairman said.

User

COMMENTS

Vaibhav Dhoka

5 hours ago

It is professional blackmailing.The ultimate looser is litigant whose voice has been too shrill to be heard.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
SC permits NDMC to e-auction Taj Mansingh Hotel
IANS
20 April 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the New Delhi Municipal Council to go ahead with the e-auction of the property housing the iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel here, currently run by Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL).
 
An apex court bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the IHCL will have six months to vacate the building -- known as Taj Mansingh -- in case the New Delhi MUnicipal Council (NDMC) does not succeed in its e-auction. 
 
The court said the NDMC will keep in mind that the IHCL has an unblemished track record in hotel management. 
 
Appearing for the IHCL, senior counsel Harish Salve told the court that the proposed auction was not right as they have certain contractual rights for lease renewal.
 
Pressing for the right of first refusal if the property housing Taj Mansingh was to go under the hammer, Salve told the court that at some point "we must get renewal opportunity as our track record has been unblemished". 
 
The IHCL had challenged the Delhi High Court's October 27 order dismissing its plea against the auction of the property by the NDMC.
 
The apex court had ordered for a status quo on November 21, 2016,
 
Earlier, a division bench of the Delhi High Court had reiterated the September 25 single-judge order that dismissed an IHCL suit to renew its licence and upheld the NDMC's decision to auction the property.
 
The property, owned by the NDMC, was given to IHCL on a 33-year lease that ended in 2011. The IHCL has since been managing the property on several extensions it has got from the municipal council.

User

Economy & Nation
Investments via P-Notes stood at Rs 1.78 lakh crore at March-end
IANS
20 April 2017
Chennai, Investments through Participatory Notes or P-Notes route in the Indian stock markets touched Rs 178,437 crore at the end of March 2017, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Thursday.
 
According to the data released by SEBI, total investments in equity, debt and derivatives via P-Notes shot up to Rs 178,437 crore at the end of March 2017, up from Rs 170,191 crore at the end of February this year.
 
The investment figure via P-Notes route at the end of January 2017 was Rs 175,088 crore.
 
P-Notes are instruments issued by Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) to overseas investors, who want to invest in the Indian stock markets without registering themselves with the SEBI.
 
According to SEBI data, the investments in equity and debt excluding derivatives at the end of March 2017 stood at Rs 124,277 crore, with equity alone attracting Rs 111,803 crore.
 
The P-Note investments in debt and derivatives at March-end stood at Rs 12,475 crore and Rs 54,160 crore, respectively.

User

