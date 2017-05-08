BUY
Economy & Nation
Lalu to face trial in all fodder scam cases: SC
IANS
08 May 2017
In a setback for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, the Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Ranchi High Court ruling and ordered that he be tried in all the remaining five fodder scam cases.
 
The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief has already been convicted in one of the fodder scam cases and his appeal against this is pending in the Supreme Court. 
 
Setting aside the High Court order which said that since Lalu Prasad has already been convicted in one fodder scam case there was no need to try him in the other cases, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitava Roy held that the trial would take place in all the cases on all the charges.
 
The bench also directed that the trials be completed in nine months.
 
The apex court wondered how could the same judge on the same facts of the case take one view in respect of one accused and a contrary view in case of Lalu Prasad. 
 
The bench also took exception to delay by the Central Bureau of Investigation in filing the appeal against the High Court order.
 
It ordered CBI Director to hold an enquiry and fix responsibility for the delay.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Deepak Narain

14 hours ago

Our legal system is criminal-friendly. Cases are deliberately delayed and the culprits enjoy life and power as ever before. Things will improve a great deal if the law of BAIL was done away with. The accused should remain in jail until proved innocent.

Economy & Nation
Natco Pharma launches generic hepatitis C drug
IANS
08 May 2017
Natco Pharma on Monday said it has launched a generic version of sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg tablets in India, which is used for treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.
 
The pharmaceutical company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE that it will market the sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg fixed dose combination in India under the brand name 'Velpanat'.
 
According to the company, the product is the generic version of the fixed dose combination sold by Gilead Sciences globally under the brand name 'Epclusa'.
 
"Epclusa is the first all-oral, pan-genotypic, single tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection," the BSE filing said.
 
The company said the generic drug is priced at Rs 18,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets in India.
 
"Natco has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., to manufacture and sell generic versions of its chronic hepatitis C medicines in 101 developing countries," the company added.
 
Economy & Nation
Woman IPS officer shouted at by BJP lawmaker responds with poem on FB
IANS
08 May 2017
A day after a video of IPS officer Charu Nigam breaking down in public after being shouted at by a BJP legislator became viral and created a furore, the officer took to her Facebook page to thank everyone for their support.
 
In a message posted on her social networking site profile, she started with a poem: "Mere aansuon ko meri kamzori na samajhna, kathorta se nahin, komalta se ash aa gaye, mahila adhikaari hoon, tumhara guroor na dekh payengey, sacchayi mein zor hai itna, apna rang dikhlayega" (my tears should not be seen as a sign of weakness, it was due to the tender nature that my eyes welled up, I am a lady officer, and will not be able to withstand your arrogance, truth has strength enough to show its colour).
 
Later she wrote that she wishes to thank everyone "who has turned up in my support" and added that her training had not taught her to be weak. "I just did not expect that my SP city Ganesh Saha sir would outrightly reject the irrational argument and talk about my injury. Before sir came, I was the seniormost officer in police there, but when Sir came and stood by the force, I got emotional," she went on to post on her profile.
 
"Media has taken this stand because everyone of them saw both the incidents and this shows the positivity of media in Gorakhpur. I am thankful to them to have shown the truth with least manipulation" she wrote, while adding that "I believe that good gets good and that's why I have got the support of the media... Please stay calm! I am fine and slightly hurt. Nothing to be agitated or worried about "
 
On Sunday, veteran BJP lawmaker Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was seen, in a mobile grab shot by a bystander in the crowd at Gorakhpur, shouting at the lady IPS and asking her to shut up and not talk to him. As she tried to explain to the legislator some issue regarding a sit-in against a liquor shop, the legislator snapped at her that he was not talking to her and was talking to the SDM and that she should not test his control. The public humiliation led to the woman in uniform breaking down and she was seen in TV footage wiping her tears. 
 
User

Simple Indian

6 hours ago

It's a pity that a person who's probably not even half as educationally qualified as this young IPS probationer dares to question the action of the officer, that too in a rude way in public view. It's the biggest failure/flaw in our democracy that enables an elected public representative behaves in this manner without any fear of a reprimand or adverse consequences. Often such behaviour (as in case of Ravindra Gaikwad of Shiv Sena, who misbehaved with an Air India staffer recently) is not just not condoned by the political class, but concerned political parties brazenly justify their actions. I hope some day India gets its own 'Arab Spring' to overhaul our rotten political system and adopt a better suited model which has adequate checks and balances, as in USA, to transform India from a Banana Republic to a functional one.

