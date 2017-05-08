Lalu to face trial in all fodder scam cases: SC

In a setback for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, the Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Ranchi High Court ruling and ordered that he be tried in all the remaining five fodder scam cases.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief has already been convicted in one of the fodder scam cases and his appeal against this is pending in the Supreme Court.

Setting aside the High Court order which said that since Lalu Prasad has already been convicted in one fodder scam case there was no need to try him in the other cases, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitava Roy held that the trial would take place in all the cases on all the charges.

The bench also directed that the trials be completed in nine months.

The apex court wondered how could the same judge on the same facts of the case take one view in respect of one accused and a contrary view in case of Lalu Prasad.

The bench also took exception to delay by the Central Bureau of Investigation in filing the appeal against the High Court order.

It ordered CBI Director to hold an enquiry and fix responsibility for the delay.

