Kajaria Ceramics: Hopes Pinned on Housing Growth, GST
Moneylife Digital Team
23 May 2017
Kajaria Ceramics reported an 8.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in sales, from Rs740 crore in the March 2016 quarter to Rs803 crore in the March 2017 quarter, backed by a volume growth of 11% y-o-y. The earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) dipped 2.3% y-o-y on account of higher fuel cost (this is surprising), increased advertisement and brand promotional expenses and price pressure in the polished vitrified tiles (PVT) segment. Profit inched up merely by 2.6% y-o-y, from Rs68.92 crore to Rs70.70 crore in the March 2017 quarter. Over the whole year, sales growth was in mid-single-digit—just 5.7% y-o-y—and rose from Rs2,695.65 crore to Rs2,850.5 crore and net profit grew by just 9.3% y-o-y, from Rs231.33 crore in FY15-16 to Rs252.64 crore in FY16-17. 
 
The market is expecting two factors to drive growth: the government’s focus on the housing sector and a positive impact of GST, which could drive faster than expected shift in business from the unorganised to the organised segment. During Q4FY16-17, Kajaria approved a 3.5 million square metres (msm) expansion at its existing capacity at Gailpur (Rajasthan), to take its total ceramic tiles capacity to 22.4msm per annum, from 18.9msm per annum currently. The expansion is likely to be completed by September 2017. 
 
The management expects fuel cost to decline, going forward, with the recent fall in crude oil prices and rupee appreciation. The other two factors, higher ad spends and pressure on PVT prices, are likely to continue for some time. During Q4FY16-17, PVT prices had come under pressure, primarily due to competition from imports. Although in April 2017 anti-dumping duty was announced on vitrified tiles, its impact will not be significant as the largest four companies in China—NZY, Newpearl, Lihua and Jinyi—are exempted from anti-dumping duty. According to various industry sources, these companies cumulatively account for production that is almost equivalent to India’s ceramic tiles output in Morbi (Gujarat). The stock is trading at 43.2 price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), based on FY16-17 net profit.

Personal Finance
RBI to recast oversight committee to deal with bad loans
IANS
23 May 2017
Outlining its plan to deal with the mounting problem of banks' bad loans, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it will reconstitute the oversight committee (OC) to operationalise the banking ordinance for resolving the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs).
 
"It has been decided to reconstitute the OC under the aegis of the Reserve Bank and also enlarge it to include more members so that the OC can constitute requisite benches to deal with the volume of cases referred to it," the RBI said in a release here. 
 
The existing OC, which has two members, was constituted by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) in consultation with the RBI. 
 
The government earlier this month passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, that allowed more power to the RBI to tackle the NPAs' issue. It has been empowered to issue directions to commercial banks to initiate insolvency proceedings for recovering bad loans. 
 
The NPAs, or bad loans, of state-run banks at the end of last September rose to Rs 6.3 lakh crore (almost $100 billion), as compared to Rs 5.5 lakh crore at the end of June 2016.
 
The RBI said it is also working on a framework to facilitate an "objective and consistent" decision-making process for cases that may be referenced for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
 
The apex bank said it has already sought information on the current status of the large stressed assets from the banks.
 
"The RBI would also be constituting a committee comprised majority of its independent board members to advise it in this matter," it added.
 
The RBI said it envisages an important role for the credit rating agencies "in the scheme of things." 
 
"With a view to preventing rating-shopping or any conflict of interest, is exploring the feasibility of rating assignments being determined" by the RBI itself and would be paid for from a fund to be created out of contribution from the banks and the Reserve Bank."
 
Moreover, the proper exercise of the enhanced empowerment would require coordination with and cooperation from several stakeholders including banks, rating agencies and asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), among others, the RBI added. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

7 hours ago

I hope that in future the tax payers money is not misused in writing off the bad debts instead of adopting strong recovery measures to recover the mounting bad debts and punish the guilty staff, the fraudsters and the crony capitalists.

Public Interest
California Hate Crime Against Sikh Man Yields Prison Terms for Assailants
AC Thompson (ProPublica)
23 May 2017

Wearing a slightly baggy suit, a maroon turban wrapped around his head, Maan Singh Khalsa looked across the courtroom at Judge Patricia Scanlon and wiggled his right hand.

 

The damage was obvious: Most of Khalsa's pinky finger was missing.

 

"My attackers hit me with their fists, knocked off my turban, and yelled, 'Cut his fucking hair.' They yanked my hair through the window and used a knife to saw parts of it off. In the course of the attack, as I tried to protect my hair and my head, my right finger was stabbed, and eventually required amputation."

 

Khalsa, an Indian immigrant and adherent of the Sikh faith, spoke softly and calmly during the hearing on Thursday. But with those words he was trying to close the book on a hate crime case that gained national attention last fall.

 

Khalsa was attacked last September on a roadway in Richmond, California, a tough oil refinery town perched on the edge of the San Francisco Bay. Now, on the left side of the courtroom, confined to a cage made of glass and black steel, stood Khalsa's assailants, Colton Tye Leblanc, 25, and Chase Little, 31.

 

The episode started on the night of Sept. 25, 2016, when LeBlanc, Little and three other men working for an oil services company pulled up to a stoplight in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Khalsa was driving a car in the next lane over. Somebody in the truck hurled a beer can at him. Soon the situation turned violent, with LeBlanc and Little, both white men, punching Khalsa, an IT specialist for the Social Security Administration, through his car window.

 

Then the knife came out.

 

"Observant Sikhs like me keep our hair unshorn in order to live in harmony with the will of God. Cutting a Sikh's hair is one of the most humiliating things anyone can do a Sikh," Khalsa told the court.

 

Before the assault, he said, "I was so carefree. I considered myself an American like everyone else. I had never worried about being the victim of prejudice. I enjoyed my life fully."

 

The violence has been transformative. "When the traffic light turned green I was able to drive away from the attackers, but my life is forever changed," said Khalsa. Now, he said, "It is difficult for me to go out in public."

 

Khalsa said he has suffered short-term memory lapses, depression, bouts of anxiety. He said he has trouble typing and using his right hand in general.

 

After Khalsa shared his story with the court, LeBlanc and Little pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and hate crimes charges. Neither man offered an apology.

 

Scanlon handed each of them a three-year state prison term, with any restitution payments to be discussed at a later court hearing. It was a negotiated outcome, a deal struck by defense attorneys and County Prosecutor Simon O'Connell.

 

Back in November, LeBlanc's attorney, Joseph Tully, dismissed the notion that his client targeted Khalsa due to Khalsa's ethnicity or religion. "This was simply a fight over a beer can at a stoplight which can't be elevated to a hate crime under any circumstance," he said at the time.

 

Now, even as LeBlanc and Little prepared for an extended stay in the state penal system, Tully remained defiant, claiming to have amassed evidence essentially clearing his client and portraying Khalsa not as a victim but an aggressor, who had used his car as a weapon at some point in the altercation.

 

"I've laughed every time I've heard that," responded O'Connell, the prosecutor. "The defense kept saying they were going to present all this exonerating evidence, but then they turned around and quite readily agreed to plead to the charges."

 

Though Khalsa "might have panicked" while behind the wheel, he didn't do anything malicious, said O'Connell.

 

For O'Connell, the conviction of LeBlanc and Little represented a significant victory.

 

Hate crime cases are especially challenging for prosecutors, who must prove not just that a defendant has committed a crime, but that he or she was motivated by animus towards the victim's race, religion, nationality or other identity characteristic. In 2015, California prosecutors secured convictions on hate crimes charges in less than 50 percent of the cases they filed, according to figures compiled by the California Department of Justice. O'Connell's colleagues in the Contra Costa district attorney's office dropped hate crimes charges in another high-profile case, the murder of Will Sims, an African-American musician who was beaten and shot to death in November 2016 after a dispute in a bar.

 

For Khalsa, the morning in court was an opportunity to live out the principles of his faith.

 

At one point he looked directly at his assailants:

"As a Sikh, I believe that all of us are one human family, and that we must treat everyone as equals regardless of our many differences. Mr. Little and Mr. LeBlanc, I hope that one day you will come to share this view. I still consider you my brothers, and I hope that you will learn about me and my community, and one day consider me your brother, too."

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  
