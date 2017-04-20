BUY
Justice Patel grants 'reasonable' costs of Rs184 because it was 18th April!
Moneylife Digital Team
20 April 2017
Yet another order, by Justice Gautam Patel, arguably one of the most watched judges of the Bombay High Court is creating ripples among the legal community and others. The matter was simple. An arbitration was sought to be withdrawn. The petitioner’s advocate, Cyrus Ardeshir sought permission to withdraw and file fresh proceedings. The respondent’s advocate ‘vigorously’ opposed it. The judge decided the matter by allowing the arbitration petition to be withdrawn as dismissed with liberty to file a fresh petition for the same reliefs and on the same cause of action. 
 
The respondent’s lawyer pressed for costs. The Judge agreed. But, as his order says, “Costs must, however, be reasonable”. So here’s what he does. The order says, "Since today is 18th April and having due regard to the merits of the opposition, it is reasonable to award costs in the sum of Rs184. These are payable by account payee cheque only by the Advocates for the Petitioners to the Advocates for the Respondents. The costs are to be paid within six months from today and are subject to deduction of tax at source, if applicable”. 
 
Justice Patel’s order, in his inimitable droll style, which describes the entire sequence of events, makes for interesting reading. His order and the payment of Rs184 is however, a stinging indictment of needless dramatics in the courtroom on a simple matter that ought to have been acceded to and done without wasting the Court’s time with objections. Justice Patel’s track-record indicates that he reserves his most sarcastic observations and innovative orders for cases that seem to be an unnecessary waste of precious judicial time. In this case, the order is categorical that the cost will be paid by one ‘advocate’ to the other — not the client. In other cases, Justice Patel has strongly backed advocates who have done their duty as responsible officers of the court. 
 
In this case, Cyrus Ardeshir, representing the petitioners, KS Chamankar Enterprises tried to withdraw an arbitration petition. "The reason he gives, though unsupported by an Affidavit, is that after the filing of this Petition, the Petitioner found a large volume of material that had earlier escaped its attention. Mr Ardeshir candidly states that there was an action instituted by the Enforcement Directorate and his client’ records were in considerable disarray. The Petition would, in his submission, either require, a substantial amendment, with possible inconvenience to all sides, not least of all the Court, or leave to withdraw with liberty to file a fresh petition with all the material. He says that it is for these reasons alone that the Petitioners have been advised to seek a withdrawal with liberty to file a fresh proceeding," the HC stated.
 
Justice Patel says to his 'very great surprise', he found the application (by petitioners) was vigorously opposed by Ankit Lohia, the Counsel for Prime Builders. Mr Lohia stated that no such liberty should be granted and no notice was given to them that KS Chamankar would apply for such liberty and no ground has been made out under Order 23 Rule 1(3)(a) or (b) for granting the Petitioner any such leave.
 
The Court, however found the submission for sub-clause (a) as misconceived and petition was being withdrawn for a correct reason without causing any prejudice to Prime Builders. Justice Patel said, "There is no question of a formal defect. What the argument overlooks almost entirely is the wording of sub-clause (b). The sufficiency of ground in said Clause (b) is a matter between the Petitioner and the Court. What Mr Ardeshir says is correct. It is also necessary to prevent multiple proceedings: there would then have to be an application for amendment, which might or might not be contested, followed by further affidavits and so on, thus only resulting in greater delay. There is no possible prejudice to the Respondents since there is no ad-interim order nor does Mr Ardeshir seek any such order today. Had there been any such order, this would have been a factor in Mr Lohia’s favour. It is also not argued that the liberty sought should be refused on account of anything stated in the Affidavits in Reply."
 
"In any case, the Respondents’ interests can be sufficiently protected by leaving all contentions open. Mr Ardeshir does not suggest that any arguments from the Respondents should be foreclosed, and quite rightly so. The opposition is without substance," Justice Patel says.
 
While dismissing the arbitration petition as withdrawn, the HC allowed KS Chamankar liberty to file a fresh petition for the same reliefs and on the same cause of action. The Court said, "All rights and contentions are specifically kept open on both sides."

Public Interest
Lawyers to go on half-day countrywide strike on Friday
IANS
20 April 2017
New Delhi, More than 14 lakh lawyers across the country will observe a half-day strike on Friday to protest against Law Commission recommendations, including a proposal to ban strikes by advocates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said on Thursday.
 
Lawyers will abstain from court work after lunch on April 21 and also burn copies of the Law Commission recommendations and the Advocates Act (Amendment) Bill 2017, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra told media here.
 
The Law Commission had also suggested that lawyers should be slapped with penalties if they resort to strike in future.
 
The BCI has dubbed the amendments proposed by the Law Commission in the Advocates Act as "draconian, anti-lawyers, unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-people".
 
"The Law Commission recommendations are against the legal profession and independence of the Bar," the lawyers' body said.
 
Mishra said if Law Commission's "anti-lawyers recommendations" were not rejected by the government, the lawyers will hold a protest march from the Patiala House Courts to Rajghat in the national capital on May 2.
 
Thereafter, he warned, rallies and 'jail bharo' campaign will be launched by the Bar Council if the situation still remained deadlocked.
 
As per the BCI, there are around 14.5 lakh lawyers across the country, as of December 2016.
 
"The regulation and control of the legal profession and legal education is proposed to be handed over to non-lawyers. Advocates will have to face disciplinary proceedings conducted by people not at all connected with the legal profession," the BCI Chairman said.

COMMENTS

Vaibhav Dhoka

5 hours ago

It is professional blackmailing.The ultimate looser is litigant whose voice has been too shrill to be heard.

Economy & Nation
SC permits NDMC to e-auction Taj Mansingh Hotel
IANS
20 April 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the New Delhi Municipal Council to go ahead with the e-auction of the property housing the iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel here, currently run by Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL).
 
An apex court bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the IHCL will have six months to vacate the building -- known as Taj Mansingh -- in case the New Delhi MUnicipal Council (NDMC) does not succeed in its e-auction. 
 
The court said the NDMC will keep in mind that the IHCL has an unblemished track record in hotel management. 
 
Appearing for the IHCL, senior counsel Harish Salve told the court that the proposed auction was not right as they have certain contractual rights for lease renewal.
 
Pressing for the right of first refusal if the property housing Taj Mansingh was to go under the hammer, Salve told the court that at some point "we must get renewal opportunity as our track record has been unblemished". 
 
The IHCL had challenged the Delhi High Court's October 27 order dismissing its plea against the auction of the property by the NDMC.
 
The apex court had ordered for a status quo on November 21, 2016,
 
Earlier, a division bench of the Delhi High Court had reiterated the September 25 single-judge order that dismissed an IHCL suit to renew its licence and upheld the NDMC's decision to auction the property.
 
The property, owned by the NDMC, was given to IHCL on a 33-year lease that ended in 2011. The IHCL has since been managing the property on several extensions it has got from the municipal council.

User

