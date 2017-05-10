BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Jumping into Stocks Now Would Be Imprudent
R Balakrishnan
10 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
These are heady days, in the stock markets. My friends point out that I am being too...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Life
MacroDroid: Useful Multi-tasker
Yazdi Tantra
10 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
MacroDroid is a simple task automation tool which relies heavily on a simple user interface and enhanced usability. Other automation tools like Tasker, which are more advanced, have a steep learning curve and, hence, are more complex.
 
The simple aim of MacroDroid is to create macros (repetitive tasks) which operate automatically. For example, you would like to turn on/off a data/Wi-Fi connection when you reach a particular place or you would like to automatically answer a call when Bluetooth is connected.
 
The app comes with several in-built macro templates for you to use which gets you up and running immediately, instinctively.
 
Creating a custom macro is easy: ‘Add Macro’; Select a trigger from the list (e.g., battery level); configure trigger specific settings (e.g., battery level < 10%); select an action from the list (e.g., configure Wi-Fi); Configure action-specific setting (e.g., disable Wi-Fi) - That’s it. There are further variations (constraints) which you can use, as you get better acquainted with the app.
 
Remember to send an SMS to your wife, when leaving office—if you use MacroDroid, it can be done automatically! Android: https://goo.gl/gdKSV4

User

Life
Kids Place: Safeguard Your Mobile
Yazdi Tantra
10 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Kids Place is an app launcher which gives you peace of mind when you give your kids your phone or tablet to play. It protects your personal data and restricts kids to run only the apps approved by you. In fact, it has its own launcher, where kids can only see the apps which you have authorised them to see. You can block the kids from making phone calls, sending SMSs or performing other actions that may cost you money. There is also a useful timer feature which can lock the phone after a pre-specified time.
 
You can block incoming calls, block wireless signals and add custom wallpaper, to enhance your kid’s experience and support multiple user profiles for each of your kids or even your teenagers. For toddlers, there is a toddler lock which auto-restarts an app if it is accidentally closed by a toddler. 
 
The premium (paid) version also has an option to reload on reboot and prevent uninstall of the app. On installing the app for the first time, you need to opt for a PIN. Every time you login or logout, you will need the PIN to operate the app. Android: https://goo.gl/kRnF7M
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More