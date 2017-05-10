Jumping into Stocks Now Would Be Imprudent

MacroDroid: Useful Multi-tasker

MacroDroid is a simple task automation tool which relies heavily on a simple user interface and enhanced usability. Other automation tools like Tasker, which are more advanced, have a steep learning curve and, hence, are more complex.

The simple aim of MacroDroid is to create macros (repetitive tasks) which operate automatically. For example, you would like to turn on/off a data/Wi-Fi connection when you reach a particular place or you would like to automatically answer a call when Bluetooth is connected.

The app comes with several in-built macro templates for you to use which gets you up and running immediately, instinctively.

Creating a custom macro is easy: ‘Add Macro’; Select a trigger from the list (e.g., battery level); configure trigger specific settings (e.g., battery level < 10%); select an action from the list (e.g., configure Wi-Fi); Configure action-specific setting (e.g., disable Wi-Fi) - That’s it. There are further variations (constraints) which you can use, as you get better acquainted with the app.

Remember to send an SMS to your wife, when leaving office—if you use MacroDroid, it can be done automatically! Android: https://goo.gl/gdKSV4