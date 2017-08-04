BUY
Jio ya Maro: When a post-paid connection is disconnected for want of ‘prepaid recharge’
Yogesh Sapkale
04 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  4
Reliance Jio, the newest entrant in the mobile business, delivered a shocker Friday morning, when this writer, a post-paid subscriber, found his mobile connection disconnected without any information. Upon enquiry, I learned from a senior official that they do not have post-paid subscribers and I need to recharge my connection as pre-paid to continue to avail of Jio services! 
 
This is when, even today, on the MyJio app, I am shown as a post-paid subscriber and there are bills (off course of zero rupees due to continuation of free offers) raised against my number.
 
 
What is more shocking is there is absolutely no communication whatsoever from Jio, either about ‘converting’ my post-paid connection to prepaid or any other such thing. I bought this connection in September 2016 by making sure that my plan is a post-paid one. This was re-confirmed when Jio launched Prime membership (see the image below).
 
Since there was no data connection since morning, I could not even check the issue from MyJio app. After using shared data connection from my other mobile number, I started a chat call with an executive from Jio. He told me all post-paid subscribers were mandated (without any communication!) to fill up an ACH form (don’t ask what is ACH). He said this is an authorisation form filled up by post-paid subscriber to automatically deduct the billing amount from the subscriber's bank account. He also said for availing post-paid connection benefits (!), autopay is mandatory. This ACH form is not available online and I need to visit Jio’s store and fill up the form manually! Did somebody just say ‘digital India’ or are my ears playing tricks on me?
 
 
 
I also learned that there were some issues at Jio with post-paid subscription and now these are being sorted out. 
 
Anyway, at present my post-paid Jio bought with much fanfare, is dead (till writing this report) and until I allow them to automatically deduct money from my bank account, it may not become alive soon. This is mandatory and even if I encounter any issues in the bill, my money would be deducted first and raise I may raise grievances later. So much for free offers!
 
I sent emails to senior officials from communication department of Reliance Industries and will upload their response as and when we receive it.
 

COMMENTS

Nurani Subramanian Iyer

1 hour ago

Jio is a business entity to catch business,keep an alternate no from strong player always, if jio become unaffordable port out and say bye bye to them

REPLY

Prasad Krishnapurkar

4 hours ago

Have taken up this with Jio, DoT, TRAI and even sent email to TDSAT. All are conveniently keeping quite from last 2 months.
One more bad news for you, even several Hundred line agreement of prepaid also allows them to steal money from your bank account which is linked with UIDAI.
No one is bothered to read fine print and all are forgetting that there is nothing free specially from a group which runs government department's.

REPLY

Vijay Subramanian

4 hours ago

Yogesh is brave indeed! I wouldn't dare to get a postpaid connection from Jio.

REPLY

Srinivasan R

6 hours ago

What else you expect from a company which had specialised in taking the country for a ride...

REPLY
SEBI sets up Committee to overcome challenges from new technologies
Moneylife Digital Team
04 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set up a Committee to explore and deliberate on emerging technologies like financial market platforms for fund raising, online access to investment products, post-trade market for securities, including blockchain, and product and process innovation such as algorithmic trading and their effect on financial markets.
 
Headed by TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education, the Committee on Financial and Regulatory Technologies (CFRT) would study the recent trends in fintech developments in global securities markets, and identify the opportunities and challenges from new fintech solutions and its impact on domestic securities market, SEBI said in a release.
 
According to the market regulator, technology is affecting financial markets through various channels be it technology driven financial market platforms for fund raising such as peer to peer lending, crowd funding, online access to investment products like e-KYC, online mart investment products, Robo-advisory, and online portfolio management, post-trade market for securities through new database technologies such as blockchain and other distributed ledger technology, product and process innovation like algorithmic trading, algorithmic driven synthetic investment products, virtual currencies, and digital payment gateways. 
 
With technology driven revolution in the financial markets, regulators are faced with the challenges as well as opportunities to evolve their functioning more effectively through adoption of new technology solutions, SEBI says, adding, other members of the Committee are experts from various areas such as digital payments, e-brokerage, financing, investment platform, products and process re-engineering, data analytics and e-commerce.
 
The Committee would examine, deliberate and advise SEBI on an ongoing basis on the following…
 
1) Recent and medium term trends (within next 5 years) in FinTech developments in securities market worldwide
 
2) Opportunities and challenges from new FinTech solutions and its impact on Indian Securities Market. 
 
3) FinTech solutions for further widening and deepening of Indian securities market.  
 
4) Approach and framework for regulatory sandbox in Indian market conditions to facilitate adoption of FinTech and promote financial innovations 
 
5) Preparing Indian securities market and regulatory framework to adopt to new FinTech solutions while promoting market integrity, market development, consumer protection and managing change, business models and market disruptions  
 
6) Assessing technological solutions for regulatory functions of SEBI viz. information management and data mining, risk management including cyber security, intermediary supervision, consumer protection, etc. through application of new technological solutions like application of distributed ledger technology, big data, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine Learning etc.
 
7) Technology capacity building by Indian securities market in general and SEBI in particular.
 
 

Life
Bad Old Days of Bombay Coaching Classes
Venkatesh Ganapathy
04 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
I have always hated attending coaching classes. Attending classes in packed rooms with hardly any breathing space is not my idea of learning. But, like all students, I too had my share of coaching classes in my school and college days. Those were the salad days when life was free of any encumbrance.
 
After a lot of persuasion by friends, I enrolled for a coaching class near SV Road, in the western suburbs of Mumbai. I was in Class X then. The fees charged were nominal even by the standards of the early ’80s -- Rs40 for mathematics and science. If memory serves me right, the fee was Rs60 if you enrolled for subjects like English and Hindi. Some students enrolled for most of the subjects. I wondered why. 
We had our school from 7.30 in the morning till 1 pm. The coaching classes would start at 3pm and end by 6pm. It was impossible to stay focussed. 
 
The proprietor of the coaching class I went to was one BR Puri (not his real name, except for the initials). He had earned a name by word of mouth as a good mathematics teacher. That he was a good teacher was not in doubt. However, he had such a mercurial temper and acid tongue that it was scary to sit through his classes. 
BR labeled me ‘Amitabh’ because I was lanky. (This may be taken as a compliment, except for the sardonic way in which he called out my name). One of my friends, who was very devout and applied sandal paste on his forehead, was labeled ‘Temple’. Girls were similarly nicknamed. 
 
Today, BR would have been a misfit as a teacher, given the hypersensitivity of the current generation to being made fun of. Once BR told us, “There are three popular BRs in India: BR Chopra and BR Ishaara – both filmmakers of repute -- and I’m the third”.
 
He had a big dog that sat threateningly near the reception. BR also had a prominent scar on his face that added to his fearsome looks. The way he expressed himself while discussing mathematical theorems and geometry was awesome. 
 
There was a young and dusky lady who used to hover around the premises. It was rumored that BR was married to her, who was many years his junior. BR had the habit of giving an opportunity to all his acquaintances to come and teach us, making guinea pigs of us. But some of the young graduates whom he recruited as teachers were very good. I still recall a beautiful young graduate of physics and the way she taught us Newton’s three laws.
 
BR’s fiery temper often led to altercations between him and the teachers he hired from neighboring schools. So, the attrition rate in the coaching classes was quite high. He collected money from us saying that we would get to know the results a day in advance because he had contacts with the Pune divisional board.
 
I quit the coaching class halfway through when I realised it had become drudgery. Attending school in the morning and then the classes in the noon and meekly submitting to BR’s terror tactics was difficult to digest. I never regretted the fact that I quit halfway through. 
 
During later years, I heard that he had divorced his young wife (which was not surprising, considering the way he blew a fuse over small things) and the coaching class eventually wound up. I do not know his whereabouts now. 
 
Despite scoring above 86% in my class X exams, I could not get a seat in the vacation batch of the famed Agarwal Classes. The brand value of Agarwal classes was excellent and I still recall the tag line, something on the lines of successful students coming from Agarwal. They had a branch in Dadar and I was offered a seat in the vacation-cum-regular branch. Since travelling from Churchgate (I was in Jai Hind College then) to Dadar and then again from Dadar back home was an issue, I decided to enroll in DT Patel’s classes. 
 
DT Patel’s was located in Vile Parle (East) in a building called Shyam Kamal, opposite the station. I do not know if the classes still exist. Attending the vacation classes meant sitting in cramped classrooms from 7am till 1pm, by which time we would be exhausted. The aroma of chapattis and dal from the neighbouring Ramakrishna Restaurant that wafted in the air made students like me hungrier. That was the time serials like Rajani and Idhar-Udhar were popular on Doordarshan and it was a mad rush attending coaching classes in the morning and rushing home to catch the television serials in the forenoon.
 
The teachers who taught us in DT Patel were a conscientious lot, professional and earnest in their approach. But the problem was that it was like a college and there was little personal interaction. Most of the teachers were from neighbouring colleges like NM, Mithibai, Patkar, Parle, MVLU, and Bhavan’s. For these teachers, this was a supplement to their regular income.
 
I did not realise that DT Patel’s coaching classes would be the last I would attend in my life. I made a few friends but, as it always happens, we drifted apart once we passed out.Today, when I hear about students attending coaching classes from morning to evening, I am aghast. Imagine attending a coaching class for CA entrance from 7am to 3pm. I am sure that I would not have been able to stand it.  For me, coaching classes were a prison. 
 
One cannot blame the teachers because they were doing their best. But they couldn’t help it if a class intended for 40 students ended up having 60. Coaching classes need to be more innovative and have better infrastructure. Unlike in the past, marketing of coaching classes has become rampant. There is a deluge of advertisements in the audio-visual media to attract students and promise them the moon. Even social media is being used.
 
Not all coaching classes may be bad. But a few bad ones have given them a bad name. I doubt whether the atmosphere in a coaching class can ever be healthy. Today, many parents whose wards are in the science stream are enrolling them in a coaching class that has a strategic tie-up with a college. I am not sure whether this is the right thing to do. 
 
A college is the best place for young minds to forge strong bonds with their friends and develop interpersonal skills. We know the old adage – all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. The truth is that nothing can ever substitute a campus experience, not even coaching classes with Wi-Fi networks and air-conditioned classrooms.  
 
 (Venkatesh Ganapathy is at present pursuing his doctoral research in supply chain management from Alliance University, Bangalore. He is a freelance writer and an avid blogger. In this column, he shares the memories of his childhood in the ‘70s.)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

