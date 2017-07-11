BUY
Jio doubles validity period, data for Prime prepaid subscribers
Moneylife Digital Team
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3
Continuing to de-stabilise the telecom market, Reliance Jio has extended the validity period on its prepaid offers for Prime subscribers. The offer will be called 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' and subscribers will get additional days for validity on the offer.
 
For example, subscribers who recharge for Rs309 and Rs349 will get validity of 56 days as against existing 28 days. Similarly, subscribers who use Rs399 recharge will get validity of 84 days, which is three times the existing 28 days.
 
In addition, Jio has also doubled its data offer for all schemes ranging from Rs309 to Rs9999. However, the maximum benefit is offered to subscribers who recharge with a voucher of Rs309, Rs399 and Rs509.
 
 
In a release, Jio says, “The new set of plan benefits will be available from 11th July and will be applicable for all new as well as existing subscribers. As part of these unlimited benefit, customers can enjoy 1GB Data per day at 4G speed followed by unlimited at 128 kbps, unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls and unlimited national SMS.” 
 
“Over and above the Prime exclusive plans, Jio is introducing new Every Day More Value (EDMV) plans. These plans provide 20% more value than competitors’ best plans. It’s Jio’s solemn promise to always offer better value for the best price,” it added.

COMMENTS

Sunil Rebello

60 minutes ago

All Amm Admi should make Hay while the Sun shines.
I remember the days in 1976 -77 where a minute talk time was costlier than a gram of gold in the Gulf.
and now it is all free thanks to technology, which is a great class leveler.

Niranjan Sarkar

3 hours ago

Classic example of brute force of money of an individual, set to destroy the incumbents. Whether it does a Kingfisher to Indian Telecom industry is to be seen. Hope not!

Komal Shah

In Reply to Niranjan Sarkar 2 hours ago

Atleast it has helped the local people from paying foreign companies in abundance.. atleast our own Indian company will earn and that too at a much least price than last year.

Economy & Nation
SC upholds Chandigarh decision to denotify some highways
IANS
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Chandigarh administration's decision to denotify certain State highways in wake of the top court ordering the removal of all liquor vends within 500 meters of national and state highways across the country.
 
Dismissing the petition by Chandigarh-based NGO Arrive Safe Society, the bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud and Justice L.Nageswara Rao said:, "If it (administration) had the intention of regularising all the liquor vends which went (consequent to top court order) then it would have denotified all the roads, but it did not do that."
 
"It (Chandigarh administration) did a classification. If it is a fast moving traffic area, then did not touch it. (But) within the city they touched it (denotified it)," the bench said not accepting the NGO's contention that the denotification was done with an alleged objective of circumventing the top court order.
 
Not accepting the submission by the NGO Arrive Safe Society, the bench further said, "If they had gone outside the limits of municipality, we would have thought ..."
 
NGO Arrive Safe Society had moved the top court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order dismissing its plea against the denotification of 12 highway stretches passing through the city.
 
The notification was issued on March 16.
 
The top court had on March 31 ruled that hotels and restaurants falling within 500 metres on either side of the national and state highways cannot serve liquor.
 
The order came as it rejected a batch of applications both by some state governments and the owners of hotels and restaurants located on the highways seeking modification of the December 15, 2016, order banning liquor vends with 500 metres - on either side - of national or the State highways.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Credit growth in the banking system is low: SBI chief
IANS
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
India's largest lender, State Bank of India's Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya on Tuesday said the credit growth in India's banking system is low.
 
Elaborating on the current economic growth rate and inflation rate, Bhattacharya said: "Credit growth especially in the banking system is low. Nine is the percentage at which the credit should grow. The credit is, however, growing at close to five (per cent).
 
Today, much of the credit at least for the companies that are doing well comes from the market...if that number is added, the credit growth comes around 7.5 per cent. Even it (the credit growth) is lower than a number it should be." 
 
According to her, the lender will bring a number of retail products in the digital space and data analytics will play a key role in digital banking.
 
"We will bring a number of retail products in digital space and in the corporate front, we will also provide... we have lot of plans. Some of them we will begin delivering within in a very short period of time. They are currently undergoing core user group testing. They will be out very shortly," she said.
 
"On the corporate side, we will be using not only platforms to bring people together, but also analytics to find out who is producing and who is needing what," Bhattacharya said while emphasising on how the lender is going to leverage the digital platform.
 
Addressing participants at Banking Conclave organised by Ficci, she said the lender will use data analytics in retail banking too.
 
On the SBI's credit-deposit ratio at around 50.5 per cent in West Bengal, she said: "We need to create right situations for credit absorption. If there is no credit absorption capacity, pouring lot of credit will cause NPAs."
 
After inaugurating the bank's wealth management services in the city, Bhattacharya, later in the day, said credit absorption capacity in the north and eastern states are relatively low. 
 
She said that what needs to be done in West Bengal is to have a look at value chain financing.
 
She, however, said consumption led retail credit growth has been progressing and on the other hand, investment demand has not so far been picked up. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

