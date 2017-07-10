BUY
Jio database safe, hackers' website suspended
IANS
10 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
With Reliance Jio refuting reports of a breach into its database, the account of the website that claimed to have dumped the data on its platform has now been suspended.
 
The website titled magicapk.com claimed on Sunday it has hacked into Jio database and has made personal details of its users available on the website.
 
"We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.
 
"We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement," the spokesperson added.
 
The account of the website now stands suspended.
 
The domain name is registered somewhere in India but there are no details on domain registration services who owns the website.
 
"We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken," the Jio statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Wifi Analyser: Get the Best Signal Strength
YAZDI TANTRA
10 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We all use Wi-Fi at home and at work. WiFi Analyser helps us get the best signal strength for our devices.
 
Once you have downloaded and installed the WiFi Analyser, click on the menu and go and look up the Channel Graph. The channels will be listed on the X-Axis and the signal strength on the Y-Axis. You will now be able to view your own Wi-Fi by its name and other Wi-Fi channels around you that are broadcasting simultaneously. If there is a lot of clutter around a particular channel (say Channel 5), it may cause conflicts and, hence, deterioration of the signal quality. It may, therefore, be necessary to shift the router to another channel, the one which has the least interference. To do this, request your hardware admin or cable service provider.
 
If you are a bit more enterprising, head to your browser and connect to your router (typically, http://192.168.1.1 works). You will need your router login and password. Once inside, go to settings—Wi-Fi and change the channel to the desired one. Yo! Your signal will now be much better and faster.
 
Android: https://goo.gl/YAGmzs

Investor Interest
Technical glitch hits NSE, trading in F&O, cash segment affected
Moneylife Digital Team/ IANS
10 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3
Trading on National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s future and options (F&O) and cash segment was halted on Monday morning due to technical glitch. Minutes after opening trade on Monday, NSE shut down trading in the F&O segment at 9.55am. Around 10.20am, the Exchange said the technical glitch had been fixed and it would carry a pre-open session at 10.30am and initiate trading in both cash and F&O segments from 10.45am. However, the glitch continued and did not allow opening of trading on NSE.
 
In a statement NSE says, "Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both cash and F&O segment of NSE. The technical team of NSE is looking into the issue. Market re-open time will be intimated shortly.”
 
 
The technical glitch delayed trade opening as stock prices and F&O quotes failed to get updated and traders were unable to place any order. An NSE spokesperson advised traders to modify or cancel previous orders when the trading resumes.
 
Full-fledged trading could be resumed on NSE only during the mid-afternoon session.

NSE said the technical glitch impacted trading on its cash and F&O segment during the early-morning trade session, and that the glitch has been resolved. The NSE said that all its market segments were operational as of 12.30pm.
 
However, stock brokers contacted by IANS said that though the trading has resumed some minor issues in the cash segment remained.

"It has restarted now. The problem seems to be resolved. However, some minor display issues on the cash segment are still there. The Futures segment is operating seamlessly," a stock broker told IANS.

According to the broker, the problem about price updation and "placing of orders" started during the early phase of the day's trade session.

"Afterwards, we were informed by the NSE that trade will restart at 10.15am and then at 11am," the broker said.

The technical glitch was noticed after the NSE stock rates were not in tandem with BSE scrip prices.
 
Trading on BSE is not affected and continued as normal.
 
Earlier, In May 2012, NSE had faced a similar technical glitch in the F&O segment, when many traders on the exchange were unable to exit their intra-day trading positions following an erroneous order cancellation request and a simultaneous technical glitch because of which orders on the bourse's derivatives segment could not be executed. 
 
Later on 5 October 2012, the NSE Nifty crashed by over 900 points when a dealer for stockbroker Emkay Global punched a wrong order. NSE blamed 'abnormal' orders, worth $126 million, placed by the stockbroker in multiple trades of various stocks at low prices, for the crash. NSE claimed there were no technical glitches in its system and the crash was due to 'erroneous' trade orders worth over Rs650 crore by Emkay, which was disabled by the bourse for trading.
 
NSE has continued to blame Emkay for the crash, but has still not bothered to explain why its market-wide circuit filters failed to work.  In fact, when NSE index showed a sudden fall of nearly 900 points or over 15% within seconds, triggering the circuit filter (maximum permissible limit of movement in the index) at 0950 hours on 5 October 2012, the Exchange was supposed to halt trading for an hour. This is as mandated by SEBI circular on circuit filters. However, without the halt, NSE resumed trading at 1005 hours. This by not following SEBI circular, NSE had violated the norms on circuit filters. 
 
NSE informed SEBI that the decision to reopen the cash market after a halt of 10 minutes was taken by the Exchange as F&O markets and other markets were functioning normally and the fall was apparently on account of freak orders from a particular member.
 
At 7:45pm, SEBI issued a press release:
 
SEBI held a meeting today with NSE officials on the reported technical glitch.  Senior officials of SEBI and NSE attended the meeting.
 
During the meeting, NSE, inter-alia, submitted as follows:
 
* NSE cash market segment did not function normally at the time of opening of market on July 10, 2017 due to technical problems and therefore was closed. After giving notice to the market, the F&O segment was also closed. Two attempts to reopen the market were not successful. Finally the market was pre-opened at 12.15 pm and opened at 12.30 pm for both cash and F&O segments. However, a market display problem was observed in the cash market and was rectified subsequently.
 
* On preliminary analysis, the technical problem apparently is related to software. It does not seem to be related to any cyber security related compromise.
 
*  All the markets closed normally at the appointed time
 
* The matter is being examined by the internal technical team of NSE and external vendors, to analyse and identify the cause which led to the issue and to suggest solutions to prevent recurrence.
 
*  All executed trades in cash and F&O segments remain valid.
 
SEBI has directed NSE to submit a detailed report on the matter. SEBI has also asked NSE to have a review of their Business Continuity Plans and  to submit a detailed plan as to what measures are going to be taken to avoid such recurrences.
 
SEBI is also looking at the matter comprehensively and  will  interact with different stakeholders to explore as to what more needs to be done to avoid such recurrences.

 

K V RAO

7 hours ago

As most of the scrips are listed in both exchanges,SEBI should have asked BSE to suspend the operations till such time NSE resumes operations.

K V RAO

7 hours ago

What happened to open positions in both cash and f and o segments as at the time of closing due to glitch?As BSE was functioning normally,scrips prices would have undergone changes either favourably or unfavourably.How would NSC deal with such trades?Will anyone or NSC clarify this issue?

Ranjith Mp

15 hours ago

markets may continue to crash or halt trading due to switchover to complex algorithms

