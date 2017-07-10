Jio database safe, hackers' website suspended

Technical glitch hits NSE, trading in F&O, cash segment affected

Trading on National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s future and options (F&O) and cash segment was halted on Monday morning due to technical glitch. Minutes after opening trade on Monday, NSE shut down trading in the F&O segment at 9.55am. Around 10.20am, the Exchange said the technical glitch had been fixed and it would carry a pre-open session at 10.30am and initiate trading in both cash and F&O segments from 10.45am. However, the glitch continued and did not allow opening of trading on NSE.

In a statement NSE says, "Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both cash and F&O segment of NSE. The technical team of NSE is looking into the issue. Market re-open time will be intimated shortly.”

The technical glitch delayed trade opening as stock prices and F&O quotes failed to get updated and traders were unable to place any order. An NSE spokesperson advised traders to modify or cancel previous orders when the trading resumes.

Full-fledged trading could be resumed on NSE only during the mid-afternoon session.



NSE said the technical glitch impacted trading on its cash and F&O segment during the early-morning trade session, and that the glitch has been resolved. The NSE said that all its market segments were operational as of 12.30pm.

However, stock brokers contacted by IANS said that though the trading has resumed some minor issues in the cash segment remained.



"It has restarted now. The problem seems to be resolved. However, some minor display issues on the cash segment are still there. The Futures segment is operating seamlessly," a stock broker told IANS.



According to the broker, the problem about price updation and "placing of orders" started during the early phase of the day's trade session.



"Afterwards, we were informed by the NSE that trade will restart at 10.15am and then at 11am," the broker said.



The technical glitch was noticed after the NSE stock rates were not in tandem with BSE scrip prices.

Trading on BSE is not affected and continued as normal.

Earlier, In May 2012, NSE had faced a similar technical glitch in the F&O segment, when many traders on the exchange were unable to exit their intra-day trading positions following an erroneous order cancellation request and a simultaneous technical glitch because of which orders on the bourse's derivatives segment could not be executed.

Later on 5 October 2012, the NSE Nifty crashed by over 900 points when a dealer for stockbroker Emkay Global punched a wrong order. NSE blamed 'abnormal' orders, worth $126 million, placed by the stockbroker in multiple trades of various stocks at low prices, for the crash. NSE claimed there were no technical glitches in its system and the crash was due to 'erroneous' trade orders worth over Rs650 crore by Emkay, which was disabled by the bourse for trading.

NSE has continued to blame Emkay for the crash, but has still not bothered to explain why its market-wide circuit filters failed to work. In fact, when NSE index showed a sudden fall of nearly 900 points or over 15% within seconds, triggering the circuit filter (maximum permissible limit of movement in the index) at 0950 hours on 5 October 2012, the Exchange was supposed to halt trading for an hour. This is as mandated by SEBI circular on circuit filters . However, without the halt, NSE resumed trading at 1005 hours. This by not following SEBI circular, NSE had violated the norms on circuit filters.

NSE informed SEBI that the decision to reopen the cash market after a halt of 10 minutes was taken by the Exchange as F&O markets and other markets were functioning normally and the fall was apparently on account of freak orders from a particular member.

At 7:45pm, SEBI issued a press release: