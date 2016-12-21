BUY
IT raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary's residence
IANS
21 December 2016
Income Tax (IT) department officials on Wednesday raided the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P.Rama Mohana Rao.
 
"The raids have commenced at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary's residence," a senior IT official told IANS.
 
The IT department recently seized a total of 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs.96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen -- J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.
 
The big fish is said to be Reddy, a contractor and who has executed works for the Tamil Nadu government.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

1 day ago

It is good now that the big fishes are being netted, rather than the common ordinary citizens. The booty here is definitely worthwhile, rewarding and worth the effort.

Public Interest
'Facebook provided misleading information about WhatsApp takeover'
IANS
21 December 2016
Facebook misled the European Union (EU) regulators over its 2014 takeover of WhatsApp, the EU said on Tuesday.
 
"The European Commission has sent a statement of objections to Facebook alleging the company provided incorrect or misleading information during the Commission's 2014 investigation under the EU merger regulation of Facebook's planned acquisition of WhatsApp," Xinhua news agency quoted the European Commission, the EU's executive body, as saying in a statement.
 
According to the statement, Facebook now has now until January 31, 2017 to respond to the statement of objections. If the Commission's preliminary concerns in this case are confirmed, the Commission could impose a fine of up to 1 per cent of Facebook's turnover.
 
The acquisition announced in February 2014 gained EU approval in October the same year.
 
When reviewing Facebook's planned acquisition of WhatsApp, the Commission looked, among other elements, at the possibility of Facebook matching its users' accounts with WhatsApp users' accounts.
 
In its notification of the transaction in August 2014 and in a reply to a request of information, Facebook indicated to the Commission that it would be unable to establish reliable automated matching between the two companies' user accounts.
 
However, in August 2016, WhatsApp announced, among other updates to its terms of service and privacy policy, the possibility of linking WhatsApp user phone numbers with Facebook user identities.
 
WhatsApp explained that this was done with a view to improving the service by, for example, allowing Facebook to offer better friend suggestions or displaying more relevant ads on WhatsApp users' Facebook accounts.
 
In Tuesday's statement of objections, the Commission took the preliminary view that, contrary to Facebook's statements and reply during the merger review, the technical possibility of automatically matching Facebook users' IDs with WhatsApp users' IDs already existed in 2014.
 
The Commission said the current investigation is limited to the assessment of breaches of procedural rules.
 
As the Commission's October 2014 decision to clear Facebook/WhatsApp was based on a variety of factors going beyond the possibility of matching user accounts, the current investigation will not have an impact on that decision which remains effective, the Commission added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Banks could unlock potential treasury gains of Rs38,200 crore on surplus liquidity: Report
Moneylife Digital Team
20 December 2016
The softening of yields due to surplus liquidity could help Indian banks in registering potential treasury gains of about Rs38,200 crore for FY17, says India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). 
 
Considering that the banking sector reported a profit of Rs23,600 crore for FY16 (public sector banks (PSBs) reported a loss of Rs17,700 crore in loss) the Rs38,200 crore worth of potential treasury gains are significantly large. According to the ratings agency, the development comes at a time when the banking sector is facing challenging conditions. It says, "The profitability levels of Indian banks remain weak owing to continued pressure on asset quality and weak loan expansion. It would be imperative for banks starved for capital to strengthen their capital adequacy ratios." 
 
"Meanwhile, even better placed banks can use this likely opportunity to improve their provision coverage ratios, which recently witnessed a downtrend. However, large profit booking, followed by a spike in yields, could have a double whammy effect on the profitability levels of banks in subsequent years," Ind-Ra added.
 
Treasury Gains to Partially Ease Capital Requirement for PSBs: Treasury gains in FY17 would enable PSBs to contribute towards reducing their capital requirements, in accordance with the Basel III requirement. Domestic additional Tier 1 (AT1) issuances worth Rs15,400 crore have been made so far in FY17, with increased participation from mutual funds. Ind-Ra says it believes the softening of yields could prove to be an additional impetus in the development of AT1 markets.
 
Demonetisation to Drive Yields Lower: A surge in deposits, due to demonetisation, will increase demand for government and high-rated corporate bonds, and is likely to put downward pressure on yields under the current tepid credit demand scenario. Banks are poised to benefit from the softening of yields, considering they are the largest holders of government bonds (about Rs29 lakh crore as on 11 November 2016).
 
UDAY Bonds to Add to Treasury Gains: In addition to statutory liquidity requirement (SLR) bonds, banks hold bonds issued by states under Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY). UDAY bonds have been converted to bonds from standard restructured loans given to state distribution companies (discoms). In FY16, the value of loans converted to state government bonds under UDAY was about Rs75,000 crore. Ind-Ra estimates the value of loans converted to state government bonds at end-September 2016 at about Rs1 lakh crore, a significant proportion of which continues to be a part of banks’ investment portfolio. Under UDAY, discom bonds with different maturity periods, ranging from 4-15 years, were issued. The yields at the time of the issuance were in the range of 8.10%-8.75%. At present, UDAY bonds are trading at close to 7.25%. This could result in a potential gain of 100bp-150bp.
 
Mid-Sized PSBs Likely to Register Larger Treasury Gains: Some mid-sized PSBs would continue to report stressed profitability figures for FY17 because of rising credit costs due to the ageing impact of a large proportion of assets classified non-performing in FY16. Treasury gains would provide some relief to the overall profitability levels of PSBs. Some mid-sized PSBs witnessed an increase in their investment portfolios in recent quarters because of challenges with regard to the deployment of incremental deposits. The compression of yields has proved to be a boon for them. A weak profitability forecast, along with challenging capital conditions, would result in mid-sized PSBs registering high treasury gains to protect themselves from potential capital erosion.
 
Daily Average LCR Reporting to Increase SLR Holdings of Banks: Ind-Ra says it expects an increase in the structural volatility in the liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs) of banks, given the proposed switch from monthly to daily average LCR calculations by January 2018.
 

