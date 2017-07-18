BUY
Irani gets I&B, Tomar Urban Development
IANS
18 July 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave the Information and Broadcasting portfolio to Smriti Irani, a day after M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was handling the Ministry, was picked to be the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate.
 
The Urban Development Ministry, which was also being handled by Naidu, has been given to Narendra Singh Tomar.
 
"M. Venkaiah Naidu has resigned from his ministerial responsibilities. The additional charge of the Ministry of I&B has been given to Smriti Irani," Modi tweeted.
 
"Additional charge of Moud_India (Ministry of Urban Development) has been given to Tomar," he said.
 
Irani already heads the Textile Ministry, while Tomar is in charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

User

Investor Interest
SBI Life Insurance files DRHP for IPO
IANS
18 July 2017
State Bank of India on Monday said that its subsidiary SBI Life Insurance Company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for an initial public offering.
 
According to a regulatory filing made to the BSE, the state-run bank said that the IPO will offer up to 12 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
 
User

Investor Interest
HDFC Standard Life's board approves resolution for IPO
IANS
18 July 2017
HDFC on Monday said that the board of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company has approved an "enabling resolution for an initial public offering (IPO)".
 
According to a BSE filing, the proposed IPO will be done through an offer-for-sale (OFS) route for up to 20 per cent of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company's paid up and issued equity share capital by JV partners HDFC and Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd.
 
"The IPO is subject to relevant regulatory and other necessary approval," HDFC said in the regulatory filing.
 
User

