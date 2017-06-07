BUY
IPOs, bonus issue, share gifts exempted from capital gains tax
IANS
07 June 2017
India on Tuesday amended its income lax law to exempt genuine equity investments through initial public offerings (IPOs), bonus or rights issues by a listed company from long-term capital gains tax even if no securities transaction tax (STT) was paid.
 
The amendment provides that "the condition of chargeability to STT shall not apply to all transactions of acquisitions of equity shares entered into on or after the first day of October 2004," a Union Finance Ministry release said here, notifying three types of transactions where the provision shall apply.
 
The three transactions attracting the provision are "acquisition of listed shares in preferential issues of a company whose shares are not frequently traded in a recognised stock exchange, acquisition of existing listed equity shares in a company not through a recognised stock exchange of India and acquisition of shares of a company during the period of its delisting," it said.
 
For these three categories, payment of STT will be mandatory to avail benefit of capital gain exemptions.
 
The amendment has been introduced after the Income Tax Department detected that shell companies were being created by entering into fake transactions, and unaccounted income was being routed into these firms to avail long-term capital gains benefit. It has been designed to spare genuine transactions.
 
"In order to curb the practice of declaring unaccounted income as exempt long-term capital gain by entering into sham transactions, the Finance Act, 2017 amended the provisions of Section 10 (38) of the Act to provide that exemption under this section for income arising on transfer of equity share acquired or on after 1st day of October, 2004 shall be available only if the acquisition of share is chargeable to STT," the ministry said.
 
"However, to protect the exemption for genuine cases where the STT could not have been paid, it was also provided that the central government shall notify the acquisition for which the condition of chargeability to STT shall not apply," it added. 
 
The amendment also exempts holding-subsidiary transactions, or those involving mergers and demergers, equity investments made by a non-resident Indian under foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations and employee stock options or gifts in the form of shares from long-term capital gains tax.
 
It provides that capital gains exemption will be available in case of share acquisition (without STT) made by non-residents and venture capital funds under the specified situations, for share acquisition made under employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) or approved M&A schemes and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) guidelines.
 
It also extends relief to share acquisition, which has been approved by the Supreme Court, high court, National Company Law Tribunal, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Commenting on the development, Abhishek Goenka, Partner and Leader Direct Tax, PwC said: "The notification comes as a breather for foreign investors and venture capital houses as well as shareholders, who have acquired shares upon corporate restructuring undertaken vide court approved schemes on which no STT was paid."
 
"The government has now provided a final list of transactions on which long-term capital gains tax shall be exempt in spite of STT not having been paid at the time of acquisition. Effectively, the notification covers 'all transactions' barring three specified transactions," Goenka said in a statement here.
 
The government has now carved out exceptions with respect to court-approved schemes, FDIs and investments made by a venture capital company. "The notification clearly intends to allow genuine transactions on the benefit arising from Section 10(38) without making any exceptions," he added. 
 
A crucial aspect of the notification is granting of exemptions to tax-payers, who have received shares in the course of employment (ESOP). The government has specifically excluded ESOPs from being taxed, even though no STT may have been paid at the time of acquisition.
 
"Framing laws that tackle abuse is always very difficult to balance with ease of doing business. This government's and the Department of Revenue's approach of open, rational and balanced dialogue with Industry has been evident from its start," Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) Chairman Gopal Srinivasan said.
 
"This is a wonderful example of ease of doing business, as it is in an area where tough laws and ease of investing are now in harmony in this remarkable new anti-abuse taxation rule, for lightly-traded listed company shares," he added. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
A Federal Regulator Is Probing Wells Fargo’s Mortgage Practices
Jesse Eisinger (ProPublica)
07 June 2017

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is conducting an investigation into alleged improprieties in Wells Fargo's mortgage fee practices.

 

The CFPB is looking into allegations, first reported by ProPublica in January, that the bank inappropriately charged customers fees to extend their promised interest rates when their paperwork was delayed. The CFPB probe is in its early stages, according to a person familiar with it, and there is no certainty that the agency will take action. The CFPB has the power to levy fines and seek restitution if it finds a financial firm has violated the law. A CFPB spokesperson declined to comment.

 

Wells Fargo is also conducting its own internal review, overseen by the law firm Winston & Strawn. The inquiry was initially limited to the Los Angeles area, but has since widened. In a sign of its escalating scope and seriousness, Wells Fargo let three top mortgages executives go last week, including Greg Gwizdz, a 25-year veteran of the bank who most recently was the head of its retail sales division. Gwizdz oversaw the bank's more than 7,900 loan officers.

 

The bank also dismissed Drew Collins, the manager of the Pacific division, and Sandy Streator, the regional sales manager for Nevada and Oregon. Previously the bank parted ways with Tom Swanson, the Los Angeles County regional sales manager. Gwizdz, Collins and Streator did not respond to requests for comment.

 

The decision to let the executives go was a result of "some of the things we found as part of" the internal review, said bank spokesman Tom Goyda, though he added that "no single issue or situation" led to the departures. Goyda declined to comment on the CFPB probe.

 

ProPublica reported Wells Fargo mortgages routinely bogged down in paperwork delays. When that occurred, supervisors instructed loan officers to blame and charge the customers, even when the problems were the fault of the bank, according to current and former Wells Fargo employees. Customers were charged fees of $1,000 to $1,500 or more, depending on the size of the loan, to extend, or lock in, their interest rates. The practice of shunting the fees onto the customers was particularly common in the Los Angeles County and Oregon regions.

 

In Oregon, part of Streator's territory as regional sales manager, two former loan officers and one former branch officer told ProPublica in February they were instructed to charge customers for mortgage lock extensions even when the bank was responsible. The former branch officer estimated that in 2015 and 2016 he oversaw 350 mortgages that needed lock extensions. He said the bank only paid the fee twice.

 

Wells has been reshuffling management elsewhere within the organization as part of the fallout into an earlier and separate scandal. Last September, the bank was fined $185 million for illegally opening as many as 2 million deposit and credit card accounts without customers' knowledge. In February, it fired four senior managers connected to that wrongdoing.

 

In April, the board of directors issued a report excoriating the bank's top-level management for its high-pressure sales culture.

 

The CFPB probe comes at a time when the 6-year-old agency's own future is uncertain under the Trump administration. Banks, financial firms and the Republican Party have opposed the agency and its sweeping powers to oversee consumer finance. Consumer advocates and the CFPB's adversaries await a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia about the constitutionality of the agency. Adding to the uncertainty, Richard Cordray, the director of the agency, is expected to be leaving his post sometime this summer, though his term does not expire until July 2018.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Interest
Whatsapping pilots land in trouble as DGCA lodges police complaint
IANS
06 June 2017
Allegations over the use of "abusive language and obscene remarks" against officials of a government regulatory body on a 'Whatsapp' group landed 10 commercial pilots employed with leading domestic airlines in trouble on Tuesday.
 
According to Delhi Police, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) filed a complaint against 34 pilots, of whom 10 were summoned for questioning.
 
"We have received a complaint by DGCA and are examining the matter. No arrest has been made yet," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said adding that the questioning took place on Tuesday afternoon.
 
The DGCA is said to have also submitted to the officers at Lodhi Road police station a "screen shot" of the usage of objectionable, obscene language. 
 
"The text used in the message was highly objectionable, unpardonable and obscene language was used against family members of DGCA officials," a senior DGCA official said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

