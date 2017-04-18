'Invocation of RBI's corrective plan would curb many activities of banks'

President Trump has stocked his administration with a small army of former lobbyists and corporate consultants who are now in the vanguard of the effort to roll back government regulations at the agencies they once sought to influence, according to an analysis of government records by the New York Times in collaboration with ProPublica.
The Times adds new details to our previous reporting on Trump's weakening of ethics rules and former lobbyists working on regulations they opposed on behalf of private clients just months ago.
The Times scrutinized financial disclosures of top White House staffers and found that the lobbyists and consultants in their ranks had more than 300 recent corporate clients and employers, including Apple and Anthem, the insurance company.
One striking case involves Michael Catanzaro, an appointee on the National Economic Council whose portfolio includes energy and environmental issues. Catanzaro was formerly a lobbyist for oil and coal companies that strenuously opposed the Obama administration's clean power regulation. Three industry sources told the Times that Catanzaro is now working on that same issue in the Trump administration.
Even under Trump's weakened ethics rules, former lobbyists like Catanzaro are not supposed to work on issues that they formerly had lobbied on.
Still, under Trump's executive order, he can issue waivers at any time to staffers, Catanzaro included, for any reason, and never disclose it.
Even the federal government's top ethics official, Walter Shaub, who runs the Office of Government Ethics, is being kept in the dark.
"There's no transparency, and I have no idea how many waivers have been issued," Shaub told the Times.
At the Labor Department, there are at least two former lobbyists appointed by Trump who previously sought to influence agency regulations. One worked for a financial service firm fighting attempts to regulate financial advisers who manage retirement investments. Another, Geoff Burr, was the top government affairs official for the construction industry trade association, lobbying the agency on matters related to wages and workplace safety.
The hiring of dozens of lobbyists represents a reversal from Trump's statements during the campaign, when he said he would have "no problem" banning lobbyists from his administration.
The White House did not respond to specific questions from the Times. Instead, it offered this statement: "The White House requires all of its employees to work closely with ethics counsel to ensure compliance and has aggressively required employees to recuse or divest where the law requires."
We've also reached out to the White House for comment.
In another blow to transparency, the administration announced Friday it will keep White House visitor logs secret, dropping the Obama-era practice of regularly posting that information.
Those logs offered the public a window into who was getting face time with the president and his staff. They were also used by journalists in countless stories: ProPublica, for example, used the visitor logs for a story last year about a lobbying campaign to push through a controversial airline merger. The logs showed that Rahm Emanuel visited the White House after meeting with airline executives who recruited him to push for the merger.
Gupta1 day ago
Wonder when we will give up all these dramatics and acknowledge the real issue with these banks - corruption and complete lack of knowledge of banking. This is not a joke, these jokers are hired based on their caste and references and ability to siphon funds, not for their banking knowledge.
Kunal SinghIn Reply to Gupta 1 day ago
That's what happens. Apparently, a random person commenting on the internet is qualified to lead a bank, aye? Why not apply when the vacancies are announced?
GuptaIn Reply to Kunal Singh 21 hours ago
Sure. The day the vacancy doesn't require an SC/ST and doesn't require commissions to be sent to political masters and the day this so call CEO has the authority to sack striking employees rather than indulging them, lots of bankers will apply. Why did a young aditya puri apply for a hdfc bank job in 1994 but only a retired banker apply for BOB when the govt invited private sector CEOs for BoB for the first time? Easy to comment here without getting into facts and realities. Fact is that India has the highest NPA in the world - more than double or triple the next highest - despite all the cover up schemes we have to restructure and avoid calling a lot of loans NPAs. The best and only viable solution for NPAs is to not create them. Why is there not a single PSU bank with no NPA problem if we have smart bankers sitting there? Not even 1 smart guy in 27 banks? Why only 2 private banks and 1 foreign bank suffered from this problem when there are so many of them? How does an hdfc or kotak manage to get away completely unaffected by the NPA problem? Hdfc today has a market value more than all 27 PSU banks put together. Can't we see the writing on the wall? We haven't even acknowledged the real issue yet which is corruption and not economic environment or sectoral issues or RBI regulations preventing recoveries. God bless our ignorance and determination to keep running away from reality.
Govinda WarrierIn Reply to Gupta 20 hours ago
We can go on asking questions. What's that market value of bank, we are discussing? Why private sector banks improve their market share in banking business to a decent level from the present below thirty percent which is not a pass mark(with moderation)? True, public sector banks are not allowed to recruit professionals from the market, paying market related remunerations.True, the burden of serving semiurban and rural areas which is unremunerative is exclusively given to PSBs. True, Government and politicians treat PSBs as their servants. True, in Government and public sector we don't have a respectable HR policy in place. But can we shift the entire blame for all these to PSBs alone? Till BBB came under Vinod Rai, there was no talk about professionalising bank boards or factorising incentives and disincentives in remuneration of public sector bank employees. Media and analysts have a blow hot blow cold approach while talking about Indian Public Sector which is still the backbone of Economic Growth and Scientific Development in this country.
Simple Indian1 day ago
High time the Govt sets up a Banking Regulatory Authority of India, on the lines of TRAI for telecom sector. The Banking Regulator should oversee operations of both public sector as well as private sector Banks to ensure they abide by all Govt/RBI rules and also serve their customers as promised in their charter of services. The Banking Ombudsman has often been indifferent towards Bank customers' plight and those who have the time and resources approach RBI for resolution. The PCA framework should also include arbitrary increasing of charges by Banks to benefit/compensate one set of Bank's customers at the cost of another set of customers. For instance, the SBI Chairperson was frank & honest enough to declare recently that SBI will increase MAB substantially for all regular customers, to compensate for JDY A/c maintenance by SBI. This is a clear case of robbing Paul to Peter syndrome. Mind you, regular S.B. A/c holders will have to maintain higher MABs while NOT getting any improvement in services for themselves. Such unethical practices should be stopped by PCA rules.
Govinda Warrier1 day ago
This is a welcome initiative from RBI. Gradually, both Government owned and private sector should come under uniform regulatory requirements and have a level playing field for conducting banking business. After all, both raise resources from the same source namely deposits from the public. Post nationalisation, somehow an impression was created that private sector banks are "commercial" banks and only the "nationalised" banks were responsible for ensuring flow of credit for priority sectors and reaching out to rural and semi-urban areas with banking services. Several concessions like depositing shortfall in targeted lending in Rural Infrastructure Development Fund maintained by Nabard strengthened this impression. The differentiation affected public sector banks adversely in all areas including HR management.