Intense cold in J&K, Srinagar and Jammu record coldest night
IANS
13 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under intense cold wave on Friday as both Srinagar and Jammu recorded the season's coldest night so far at minus 6.3 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively.
 
"We are expecting further drop in night temperatures as the weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours (till Saturday)," a Met official said.
 
Another spell of rain and snow is likely to take place on January 15 and 16," said the official.
 
The minimum temperature was minus 12.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 13.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg on Friday.
 
Leh town in the Ladakh region recorded minus 14 degree Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.
 
Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal recorded minus 4.3 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 5.4 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperatures.
 
The valley is literally lying in deep freeze these days as all the water bodies are frozen.
 
Economy & Nation
Infosys net up 7% in Q3
IANS
13 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Global software major Infosys Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of Rs3,708 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2016-17, registering 7% year-on-year (YoY) growth.
 
In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the IT firm said revenue for the quarter under review (Q3) rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 17,273 crore, as per the Indian accounting standard.
 
Under the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS), net income grew 4.4% YoY to $547 million and gross revenue 6% YoY to $2,551 million for Q3.
 
Life
FlightAware: Flight details at your fingertips
Yazdi Tantra
13 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
FlightAware.com is a free flight follower which tracks commercial and private aircraft across the world. Founded in 2005, FlightAware has become the leading source of flight information the world over.
 
Visit the site, enter the airline’s name and flight number and you can see the current status of the aircraft—even if it is mid-air. You may browse flight data by operator, aircraft type and airport. The interface is easy to understand for the layperson, while advanced options are available for the geeks.
 
FlightAware also has an easy-to-use Android app by the same name. You can even receive real-time push notification flight alerts, view airport delays, see nearby flights (in the air) and more. Remember to look up FlightAware, if you are travelling or assisting someone who is travelling.
 
 
 

