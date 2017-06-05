BUY
Integrating weather reporting in India: The big challenge
Raghu Murtugudde (IANS)
05 June 2017
As the advent of the 2017 summer monsoon over mainland South Asia showed once again, Indian meteorologists have become highly accurate in their forecasts. Gone are those Jerome K. Jerome days when you left your umbrella at home if the Meteorological Department predicted rain. Now the weather office can even anticipate a relatively unpredictable phenomenon such as a dust storm in the north Indian summer. It may not be as good for forecasts more than a week in advance, but it's far better than before.
 
Farmers all over India -- especially those who do not have irrigation facilities -- are now using the agricultural meteorology (Agrimet) service of the India Meteorological Department, and they can get crucial information such as rainfall forecast over the next week through text messages on their phones.
 
There is a lot that can and should be done to extend the scope of these weather predictions to large-scale hydrological predictions, both short- and long-term, so that farmers and administrators can plan for the more frequent and more severe floods and droughts that are occurring in South Asia because of climate change.
 
Information about water flow in rivers is now available through a water resources information system (WRIS) but that has severe limitations due to regulatory issues -- there is no information available to the public about real-time water flow in trans-boundary rivers, thanks to an outdated law. This means there is no real-time water flow information available in the public domain from the three largest river basins in the country -- those of the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra. This clearly affects preparations to face floods.
 
When it comes to drought preparedness, the situation is similar -- the information available is better than before but not good enough. The Central Water Commission now puts out in the public domain the water storage status of the 91 largest reservoirs in India and updates this information every week. This list still leaves out far too many water bodies that are crucial in determining if a region will have a drought.
 
The other crucial information needed to know if there will be a drought is status of groundwater, but the latest status available on the website of the Central Ground Water Board is dated March 31, 2011. India is a country where over half the irrigation is from groundwater. It is the world's largest groundwater user.
 
There is another shortcoming -- India does not have enough monitoring stations to map the air pollution over the country. Most of the monitoring stations are scattered over a few large cities, though satellites show the most polluted zones to be in and around industrial townships and highways. Improving this observation system is crucial because air pollution -- especially through aerosols -- affects local and regional weather patterns.
 
Improving these hydrologic and air quality information systems is essential to manage the crucial food-water-energy nexus in a warming world. This will need integrated observations and predictions, which can be carried out through a Regional Earth System Prediction (RESP) framework. RESP treats land, ocean, atmosphere, ecosystem, agriculture, and human interactions as components of one integrated system. This has to be used with an integrated observation system (IOS) that provides the data needed to build, validate and verify local and regional weather and long-term climate system models.
 
Despite some shortcomings, all the pieces are in place to build the RESP and IOS for India. The country now has of one of the best instrumental climate data records of a sufficiently long-time series covering a large-enough area. Empirical forecasts of the monsoon and various hydrologic variables such as stream flows are now advancing to dynamic forecasts. The research work going on at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune now includes extending short term weather forecasts to long term climate predictions.
 
For information essential to manage the food-energy-water nexus, India needs two steps. The first is to improve its hydrologic and air quality information systems. The second is a national strategy to integrate the weather and climate information with the hydrologic and air quality information and manage this together. Then agricultural scientists can improve what they are doing right now to help farmers plan their crops.
 
To make such an integrated system useful, scientists also need to estimate the length of time to which forecasts from such an integrated system will be reliable.
 
When all these are added up, integrating and managing this information may seem a daunting task, but it can be done. Building this capability is a necessary requirement to safeguard the nation's future.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Bank union urges Modi to fill workman/officer bank director vacancies
IANS
05 June 2017
The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention to fill up the vacancies of workman/officer directors on bank boards.
 
In a letter to Modi, AIBEA General Secretary C.H.Venkatachalam said the posts of workman and officer directors in the banks that have fallen vacant from 2014, 2015 and 2016 still remain vacant and there is no representation of employees and officers on the boards of all the banks.
 
He noted that they had met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on three occasions with our representation and were assured that the matter is under process and would be expedited "but still nothing has happened so far for the past two years", he said in the letter.
 
Venkatachalam said the unions have already submitted the panel of names for appointment as Workman/Officer director and the bank managements have also sent in their recommendations.
 
"We learn that all other formalities have also been completed but yet the appointments are withheld by the Government," he said.
 
Venkatachalam told IANS that there were 19 government banks which did not have workman directors and 20 did not have officer directors on their boards.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
For Climate Cause, Trump’s Withdrawal from Paris Accord Just One Hurdle Among Many
Andrew Revkin (ProPublica)
05 June 2017

In much of the debate surrounding President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, some critical points have been lost.

 

One reality is that the agreement was always going to reflect, more than determine, whether the world develops a sustainable relationship with the climate system. The language was intentionally "soft" on what countries pledged to do domestically. There was no other way to get nearly 200 sovereign states to the table. And there was little reason to aspire to more.

 

The forces both driving and constraining worldwide emissions of greenhouse gases are largely outside the top-down influence of some accord. Rising global energy needs and the enduring abundance of fossil fuels are driving fuel demand and emissions growth. Dropping costs of renewable energy, the increasing substitution of natural gas for coal, and a growing focus on energy efficiency in developing economies are slowing emissions.

 

But obviously the agreement wasn't soft enough for Trump, who made no mention of the clear risks from climate change laid out by his secretary of defense, James Mattis, after his confirmation hearing earlier this year, but warned of "massive legal liability" if the United States remained a signatory.

 

There were going to be setbacks no matter which option Trump chose, and it will take years for the consequences of his decision to play out. He included enough nuance — including the notion of working with Democrats to "negotiate our way back into Paris" or crafting something to replace it — to keep everyone guessing.

 

And separate from Thursday's announcement, he had already decided on steps that could undermine international action. For example, his earlier decision to cut funding to United Nations programs related to the climate agreement (not to mention funding for population programs) is going to have substantial adverse impacts on its own. And if his budget cuts for climate science and programs aimed at fostering environmental resilience are not altered by Congress, there'll be lots more real consequences not directly related to Paris.

 

Perhaps the most sobering, largely shrouded, reality is that the nations some have pointed to as the new climate leaders lose some of their luster on closer examination.

 

China and the European Union have used the Trump moves on climate and energy to assume, at least rhetorically, a leadership role in the public discourse over limiting global warming.

 

Both have garnered headlines for their aggressive and heavily subsidized pushes to expand wind and solar power generation. But while Chinese and German clean-energy policies and investments have driven the deep drop in the cost of solar panels, the economies of both countries remain heavily dependent on coal and oil.

 

China, while curbing domestic construction of coal-powered plants, has become a leading lender financing the construction of new coal-burning power plants in developing countries, according to a 2016 study by researchers at Boston University and the Institute for World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Science.

 

China is clearly past the peak of the domestic coal-burning binge of the early 2000s that fueled its dizzying recent rate of urbanization and industrialization. But it will be burning billions of tons of coal or turning it into cleaner natural gas for at least several more decades. Synthesizing gas from coal is great for curbing urban air pollution, particularly if the gas substitutes for burning coal as a domestic heating and cooking fuel, as is still common in China. But there's a climate cost, as Princeton researchers have found, because the energy required to synthesize the gas is supplied by, yes, coal, producing more greenhouse gases.

 

And Europe, while generally basking in the glow of the Paris Agreement, has been quietly lobbying the Trump administration since February to fast-track approvals of multi-billion-dollar terminals for exporting America's abundant shale-drilled natural gas as liquefied natural gas, or LNG, across the Atlantic. Who's the fossil fuel villain there?

 

In an interview in early April at a conference on sustainable energy in New York City, Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission for energy policy, said LNG exports were a central focus of meetings earlier in the year in Washington with Trump administration officials. The hope is to cut European dependence on piped Russian gas — and to provide the flexible power generation needed to balance variable output from solar and wind installations.

 

Later that month, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry used an appearance at the Bloomberg New Energy Finance meeting in Manhattan to announce the approval of a giant Texas LNG export terminal, owned by Qatar, ExxonMobil and others.

 

In an onstage discussion with Ethan Zindler of Bloomberg, Perry used a question on Paris to point out the difference between Europe's climate-focused public statements and its work to gain gas supplies. "We're out in the public and they're giving all these speeches about the Paris accord and all the things we're going to do, and we get into private meetings, it's like, 'How do we get that LNG?'," he said, adding: "Don't get up on the front end and make all these speeches about how good you're doing, when the fact of the matter is you're not."

 

It's important to note that expanded gas exports to Europe were also a goal of the Obama administration, both for economic and strategic reasons. President Obama had also urged fracking-averse Europe to do its own energy development, as well. Hillary Clinton, too, took heat from environmentalists during her campaign for her longstanding support of natural gas drilling, and natural gas exports.

 

In an email, Myles R. Allen, a climate scientist and policy analyst at Oxford University, said Trump's decision hinted at a bigger issue, simmering well beyond the United States, that would continue to hinder progress — the enduring abundance of, and demand for, fossil fuels:

The proposal to renegotiate the U.S. terms is interesting — is it just a distraction tactic? Perhaps, but if we really want to put the future of the planet first, we do need to think about how to make the agreement both more effective and more acceptable to nations with substantial fossil reserves — or the U.S. won't be the last one to jump ship.

 

It is worth noting that the site of next year's round of annual climate change negotiations, announced Thursday by the United Nations, will be Katowice, Poland — a city in the heart of the Polish coal belt. Poland signed the Paris Agreement along with the rest of the European Union last October, but only after gaining concessions allowing its coal use to continue.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

