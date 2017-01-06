BUY
Insurer or its agents are not trustworthy in sales process: Assocham study
IANS
06 January 2017
Neither the insurance company nor its agents are trustworthy sources for a wide spectrum of people a study by industry body Assocham found.
 
In a statement issued on Friday, Assocham said: "Among the first set of people with no specific knowledge of insurance and finance and those who fall in the age group of 18 to 60 years, 72 per cent of those covered in the study said their agent/sales person was the least trustworthy source in the sales process of an insurance policy."
 
The second least trustworthy source in the sales process was the insurance company itself, though the percentage on this count was much less at 29 per cent.
 
According to Assocham study, those who are financially savvy and can get better interpretations of the insurance policies find their agent and sales person as the least trustworthy in the sales value chain.
 
"As many as 34 per cent of this set of people, aged 25-40 years, found the agents lacking on trust, followed by the insurance company itself," it said.
 
Likewise, misrepresentation of benefits was also an area of concern. On this count, the more let down segment was those who are financially savvy and are in the age group of 25-40 years.
 
As many as 65 per cent of them, who were covered in the Assocham study, found the issues on this score.
 
Besides, those in the age group of 18-60 years and those who are not so financially savvy, also found the problem of misrepresentation of benefits. Forty three per cent of them said there are problems with regard to misrepresentation of benefits.
 
"There is a need for simplification of processes and procedures of insurers to take away the awe and fear of the common man on different products. Demystification of the insurance concept is a necessary requirement for people to take to this in a large way, particularly, in the background of low financial literacy," Assocham said.
 
According to the statement, the insurance product space is cluttered with a large number of complex policies and there must be simple, standard vanilla products in personal products.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Economy & Nation
Indian economy's growth estimated at 7.1% in 2016-17: Government
IANS
06 January 2017
The Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.1% this fiscal, according to an official advance estimate for the year released on Friday, but without taking into consideration the impact of demonetisation. The actual expansion in the first six months of 2016-17 stood at 7.1%.
 
According to the estimate of national income for 2016-17 released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the country' gross domestic product will grow at 7.1% in 2016-17 compared to 7.6% in 2015-16.
 
"The growth in deposits is an outlier, hence November data was not used for the financials,"India's Chief Statistician T.C.A. Anant said, releasing the advance estimate on national income.
 
The CSO has primarily used seven-month data to extrapolate for the full fiscal. 
 
The anticipated growth of real GVA (gross value added, which excludes taxes and subsidies) in 2016-17 is 7% against 7.2% in 2015-16, said an official statement.
 
The GVA at basic prices for 2016-17 for manufacturing sector is estimated to grow by 7.4% as compared to growth of 9.3% in 2015-16.
 
The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector is likely to show a growth of 4.1% in its GVA during 2016-17, as against the previous year's growth rate of 1.2%. 
 
The estimated growth in GVA for financial, insurance, real estate and professional services sector during 2016-17 is placed at 9.0% as compared to growth of 10.3% in 2015-16.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Investor Interest
Bulls will have a tough time – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
06 January 2017
We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might continue to rise. After a strong rally last week, the markets continued to rise haltingly. Nifty ended the week with gains of 0.71%. It witnessed continuous buying during the week at daily lows before selling pressure forced  Nifty to close at 8243.80 down 0.36% on Friday. 
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of the week are given in the table below:
 
 
On Monday, profit booking, coupled with a depreciating rupee and weak domestic macro-data pulled the Indian equities markets lower. The key indices closed marginally in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in banking, finance and IT stocks. Nifty ended lower in the first trading session of 2017, snapping a four-session winning streak as banks fell on worries that their profitability would be hit after reducing lending rates. State Bank of India had cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 90 basis points across maturities.  The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 49.6 in December from November's 52.3. A level of 50 separates expansion from contraction. 
 
On Tuesday the key indices opened with losses and closed marginally in the green, as buying was witnessed in consumer durables, oil and gas, and banking stocks. The iron ore prices w.e.f. January 3 were announced to be fixed at Rs 2225/WMT for Lump ore; while at Rs 1985/WMT for Fines. The prices exclude Royalty, DMF, NMET, cess and Forest Permit fee. NMDC, a state controlled mining company was up 1.5% after the company increased its Lump ore prices. 
 
Meanwhile, Indian bonds rallied, with yields falling to the lowest levels in nearly a month, after the government reduced the amount of bond sales in January and February after a recent surge in inflows into a government-run deposits scheme. Data showed Chinese manufacturing sector had expanded faster than expected in December on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1% gains. Oil and gas producers rose tracking gains in prices of crude oil, as the decision by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members to cut crude output came into effect from Jan 1.
 
Indian markets were pulled marginally lower on Wednesday on the back of weak domestic cues. Disappointing domestic services data for December and a lack of consensus at the GST council meet subdued investors' sentiments. The key indices provisionally closed marginally in the red, as banking, finance and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure. 
 
Jubilant Life Sciences zoomed 12% after the company signed a long-term contract in Radiopharma business with Montreal Canada for distribution of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lung, kidney and bone scans. Ramco Systems shot up 9% on the BSE. Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia has signed a multi-million-dollar strategic deal with Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia part of India-headquartered HR software major Ramco Systems to digitize and transform HR and Payroll operations for nearly 20,000 employees nationwide on a unified platform. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.5% to 19.594.16, making the biggest gains in about two months and closing at its highest level since early December 2015.
 
Indian equities markets surged on Thursday as positive global cues, appreciation in the rupee and firm crude oil prices lifted investors' sentiments. The key indices closed with gains of around 1% each, as buying was witnessed in automobile, metal and banking stocks. Broader market also rose with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gaining 1.32% and 0.98% respectively. Shares of refinery companies continued their upward move with the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index hitting nine year high on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday. The index closed 1.78% higher.
The oil & gas index hit an intra-day high of 12,601, its highest level since January 18, 2008. BSE metal index rose around 3% in today’s trade out performing all the other sectoral indices. Tata Motors ended over 3% to Rs501.80 on the BSE after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported strong sales. Chambal Fertilisers sizzled upon reports of Ministry of fertilisers seeking for Rs80, 000 crore as subsidy. 
Asian stocks climbed for an eighth consecutive day on Thursday, buoyed by further gains on Wall Street and an overnight bounce in oil prices that bolstered energy and resource shares. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose more than 1%, extending a rally that has seen it gain 2% in the opening days of 2017.
 
Marked by day-long swings, the stock market came off its nearly two-month high by falling over 119 points to close at 26,759, on Friday. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell to hold on to 8,300 level, down 30 points at 8243.80 stumped by IT worries following proposed visa curbs in the US on Friday. Idea Cellular shares slipped 2.4%. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral as it expects sustained weakness in company's revenues led by slowing revenue growth and negative operational leverage.
 
Wockhardt surged 5.5% as German regulator issued European Union good manufacturing practices certificate to company's Ankleshwar API unit in Gujarat. Sectorally, the IT index suffered the most by falling 2.54% as two US lawmakers reintroduced a Bill to curb the use of H-1B visas, including requiring employers to pay more for workers under the system. 
 
The Nifty ended down 0.36% at 8,243.8, after hitting its highest since November 11 earlier in the day. Asian markets ended on a mixed note where Nikkei225 was down 0.3%, Hang Seng was up 0.2% while Shanghai Composite tumbled 0.35% weighed by pressure from auto stocks after Trump warned Toyota on its plan to open a manufacturing unit in Mexico. European stocks were slightly lower ahead of non-farm figures.
 

 

