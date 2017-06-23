BUY
Insurance: PMJJBY and PMSBY Auto-renewal in June
Raj Pradhan
23 June 2017
The Finance Act, 2015, offered life insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima...
Economy & Nation
RBI reconstitutes Overseeing Committee on stressed assets
IANS
23 June 2017
Mumbai, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has reconstituted the "Overseeing Committee (OC)" formed to look at the stressed assets of the banking sector.
 
"The OC will, for the present, have five members, including a chairman, and will work through multiple benches as may be necessary and constituted by the Chairman to opine on the cases referred to it by the banks," the RBI said in a statement here. 
 
Further, the apex bank named Pradeep Kumar as Chairman of its reconstituted OC, whose members will take charge from September 7. The OC's other members are financial experts Janki Ballabh, M.B.N. Rao, Y.M. Deosthalee and S. Raman. 
 
According to RBI, the reconstitution of the OC with an expanded mandate is meant to promulgate the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017.
 
"The reconstituted OC will work with an expanded mandate to review, in addition to cases being restructured under the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A), resolution of other cases where the aggregate exposure of the banking sector to the borrowing entity is greater than Rs 500 crore," the statement said.
 
"The circular advising the banks of the above changes and other details of the process to be followed by banks for resolution of identified stressed assets within six months will be issued separately," the apex bank said.
 
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 was passed by the Union cabinet and promulgated by the office of the President of India last month.
 
The ordinance has enhanced RBI's power to tackle the NPAs issue. The Reserve Bank has since brought the OC under its aegis. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
ISRO rocket lifts off with Cartosat, 30 other satellites
IANS
23 June 2017
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), An Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Friday morning lifted off successfully with the country's earth observation satellite Cartosat and 30 co-passenger satellites (29 foreign and one Indian).
 
The PSLV rocket standing 44.4 metre tall and weighing 320 ton tore into the morning skies at 9.29 a.m. with a growl breaking free of the earth's gravitational pull.
 
The 31 satellites weighed 955 kg.
 
The rocket's main cargo is India's 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation.
 
This satellite is similar to the earlier Cartosat-2 series satellites.
 
The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites weighing 243 kg and are from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US - as well as one Indian nano satellite, NIUSAT.
 
The whole launch mission would get over in around 23 minutes.
 
The images sent by Cartosat satellite would be useful for cartographic, urban, rural, coastal land use, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and manmade features and various other land information systems and geographical information system applications.
 
One of the 30 co-passenger satellites is the Indian nano satellite 15 kg NIUSAT belonging to Nooral Islam University, Tamil Nadu.
 
NIUSAT would provide multi-spectral imagery for agricultural crop monitoring and disaster management support applications.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

