BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Instagrammers left in pain as 'Stories' crashed globally
IANS
02 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
With the Facebook-owned Instagram's popular 'Stories' feature going dark, the users almost broke into tears early on Tuesday, with some bombarding the micro-blogging website Twitter with outrageous posts.
 
"I thought World War 3 had finally come", "Almost a heart attack" and "Instagram Down will be the most frustrating part of my week" were some of the reactions that hapless Instagrammers tweeted after 'Stories' experienced a bug.
 
For the third time in 10 days, Instagram, which has 700 million users, experienced a problem that began late Monday night. 
 
According to a report in CNET, the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app tweeted that it was aware of the problem and was working to fix it. 
 
There was no further official word from the company about whether the latest bug issue had finally been resolved.
 
This time, the bug prevented the 'Stories' users -- over 200 million -- from updating the feature that lets them post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.
 
#instgramdown started trending and users came out with numorous jokes and memes.
 
"#Instagram crashed this morning resulting in your breakfast going cold! :P," a user tweeted, referring to people's habit of posting a story before they eat anything.
 
Another user said: "#instagramdown was the best thing to happen on twitter."
 
Although people were unable to update posts, they could still view their previously uploaded images and other people's stories which had some time remaining to be 'expired'.
 
The last time a bug sent the users into a tizzy was on April 27 when people complained of the app having crashed, among other issues.
 
On April 24, users complained about app's news feed not loading, apparently because of an issue with its servers.
 
'Stories' was introduced in Instagram in 2016 after it became famous on its rival photo and video sharing platform Snapchat.
 
After watching the efforts pay off, Facebook later rolled out the same feature in Whatsapp and Facebook mobile app as well.
 
Last week, Instagram announced that it now has more than 700 million users, with the last 100 million joining the platform in only four months.
 
"We're thrilled to announce that our community has grown to more than 700 million Instagrammers. And the last 100 million of you joined faster than ever," the company wrote in a blog.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
SC orders Justice Karnan's medical check, judge hits back with mental test
IANS
02 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The over-three-month standoff between the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan entered a fresh round on Monday, with the apex court ordering his medical examination as it expressed doubt if he was in a fit mental condition to defend himself.
 
But an unfazed Justice Karnan refused to undergo a medical check-up and instead directed Delhi Police to produce the seven judges before a psychiatric board.
 
Observing that Karnan was making "press statements with abject impunity", the seven-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar ordered that no tribunal or authority should take cognisance of any "purported" orders passed by him.
 
It directed the West Bengal's Director Health Services to set up a medical board comprising doctors of the state-run mental health facility Pavlov Government Hospital in Kolkata to examine Karnan on May 4.
 
"The tenor of the press briefings, as also, the purported judicial orders passed by Justice C.S. Karnan, prima facie suggest, that he may not be in a fit medical condition, to defend himself, in the present proceedings.
 
"We therefore consider it appropriate, to require him to be medically examined, before proceeding further," the court ordered.
 
The Board of Doctors would submit a report before May 8, a day before the next hearing, on "whether or not Shri Justice Karnan is in a fit condition to defend himself".
 
The court also directed the state Director General of Police to set up a team of police to assist the medical board.
 
The bench noted that ever since contempt proceedings were initiated against him, Justice Karnan has been "expressing further disrespect" to the top court and also been making "press statements with abject impunity".
 
However, within hours, an unfazed Justice Kannan called a media conference at his Newtown residence in Kolkata's northeastern fringes and, termed as "ridiculous" the apex court's order. 
 
Karnan even threatened to "pass suo motu suspension order against the Director General of Police of West Bengal, if the DGP functions against my wish".
 
Instead, he ordered the Delhi Police to produce the seven apex court judges before a psychiatric medical board under the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi and submit a report on or before May 7 after conducting "appropriate medical tests".
 
"The seven accused judges have desperately adopted this ridiculous order, in order to escape the punishment leviable via the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (prevention of) atrocity act," Karnan said.
 
"With their phenomenal behaviour, it is the said seven judges who actually require medical examination," he said.
 
Justice Karnan claimed the order was an "additional insult" to a Dalit judge like him, who is of "sound health and mind".
 
"I further direct the Director General of Police, New Delhi to take all the seven accused judges and produce them to a psychiatric medical board attached to the AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi to conduct appropriate medical tests and submit a copy of the report on or before May 7," he said.
 
Karnan is facing contempt charges for degrading the judiciary and making allegations of corruption against Supreme Court judges in January.
 
On February 8, the Supreme Court issued him a contempt notice, an unprecedented step against a sitting judge, and asked him to appear before the bench in person and not discharge any judicial and administrative functions during the pendency of the proceedings.
 
As Karnan failed to appear, the apex court on March 10, in another unprecedented move, issued a bailable warrant against him.
 
But the judge escalated the row by d ordering a Central Board of Investigation probe against the the seven judges.
 
Four days later, the West Bengal DGP served the bailable warrant on Karnan, who, however, dismissed it as "immaterial".
 
On March 31, Karnan appeared before the seven-judge bench and was given four weeks to respond to the contempt notice.
 
But, he renewed the confrontation on April 13, passing a "judicial order" against the seven-judge bench for "violating" the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and directed them to "appear" before him on April 28.
 
Later in an order, Justice Karnan directed the Air Control Authority in New Delhi not to allow the CJI and other six judges to travel abroad.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Modi's war on black money incomplete without taxing farm income
Amit Kapoor (IANS)
02 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Taxing agricultural income has always been a politically sensitive topic. This was evident last week after NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy spoke in favour of this above a certain threshold. Immediate clarifications followed that the official stance was not the same.
 
Throughout the history of independent India, similar suggestions have met the same fate. Most famously, B.R. Ambedkar, who was critical of the land revenue system of the British, supported a progressive tax on agricultural income. A Taxation Enquiry Commission set up in 1953-54 suggested a revision of tax laws that would take into consideration the changes in the price of agricultural output. In 1975, a Committee on Agriculture Taxation headed by K.N. Raj recommended taxing the agricultural income of the rich. In 1985, the long-term fiscal policy introduced by the government touted the idea of taxing agricultural income. More recently, the Economic Survey of 2016 suggested similarly.
 
In short, the topic of agricultural taxation is neither new nor without merit and should not be dismissed as such. The first argument in favour of such a taxation is that an exemption in the sector allows non-agricultural entities to evade taxes by declaring agriculture as their source of income. This undermines any effort to curb the circulation of black money in the economy. Post-demonetisation, a Parliamentary panel raised concerns that there was a rise in the number of cases with farm income higher than Rs 1 crore. The Modi government's fight against black money will be rendered incomplete if the agricultural sector is not brought within its ambit.
 
Secondly, it hardly makes sense to keep big farmers and agricultural companies out of purview of the tax department. Companies like Kaveri Seeds and multinational Monsanto India claimed exemption of Rs 186 crore and Rs 94 crore as agricultural income in the year 2014-15. Surely such companies and farmers owning land above a certain threshold can be brought under the tax net.
 
Third, the scale of tax exemption in the sector is such that the government will have to consider levying income tax on them. Bibek Debroy pointed out that two-thirds of India's 225 million households are in rural India and are effectively not taxed. Moreover, India has 110-120 million cultivators and a tax payer base of 64.4 million. It is both unfair and inefficient to impose the burden of taxation on such a small proportion of the country's population.
 
Fourth, a uniform taxation of agricultural income across the country will eliminate the competitive disadvantage farmers of some states face due to taxes imposed by their state governments. For instance, plantations in Kerala are taxed at 50 per cent, while farmers in neighbouring Tamil Nadu pay no taxes. Such a scenario hurts farming activities in the taxed state and leaves little scope for agricultural growth.
 
Finally, agriculture acts as a depressant on the tax to GDP ratio of any country due to exemptions. Indira Rajaraman estimated in a cross-country analysis of developing countries that a one per cent increase in the share of agriculture in GDP reduced tax revenues as a percentage of GDP by a little over a third of a percent. For a developed country, where the share of agriculture in GDP is quite small, non-taxation of agriculture becomes a minor concern. But, for a country like India, where agriculture still accounts for about 18 percent of the GDP, the loss in tax revenue is significant.
 
A major problem that arises out of any move towards agricultural taxation is that of the process. An agricultural income tax above a certain limit based on self-declaration of income will be difficult to verify due to the prevalence of cash transactions and absence of any standard book-keeping. The few states that have tried taxing agricultural income since independence have witnessed a natural evolution of taxation towards plantation crops. This is mainly because plantation agriculture is the only form of agricultural activity that has large-scale operations, formal records of accounts, and connection to the banking system.
 
But devolving taxation powers to local levels can be an effective mechanism of taxing agricultural income. First, local governments will have a greater sense of the ground reality of agricultural practices. It will be difficult to conceal farm earnings from a local tax authority than when the state government is in charge of tax collection. Second, when the tax payers have assurance that their money will be used for local development, or more preferably reinvested in improving the local agriculture sector, they will be more compliant.
 
In order to ensure higher compliance, expenses on inputs can also be made deductible from income and depreciation subject to rebates. This will also incentivise farmers to invest in inputs, thus boosting agricultural productivity. Taxation of agriculture isn't as ghastly a proposition as it is portrayed. In fact, it can be a blessing in disguise for the tax authorities and for the agricultural sector itself.
 
More importantly, an income threshold will leave a majority of Indian farmers, who have small land holdings, unaffected. According to the Agricultural Census 2010-11, 95 per cent of Indian farmers have operational holdings below four hectares. The case for not taxing agricultural income is weak and only the fear of being perceived as "anti-farmer" has been holding political parties back. The key is to change the narrative around making such a move by highlighting its inherent benefits.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More