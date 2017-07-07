BUY
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board seeks comments on new code
IANS
07 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
In a further move to tackle the huge issue of banks' bad loans in India, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board on Thursday invited public comments on the amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that came into effect last year.
 
A Corporate Affairs Ministry release said the window for receiving comments will be open till December 31, 2017.
 
"The comments received between July 4 and December 31, 2017 shall be processed together and following the due process, regulations will be modified to the extent considered necessary.
 
"It will be the endeavour of the IBBI to notify modified regulations by March 31, 2018, and bring them into force on April 1, 2018," it said.
 
The Reserve Bank of India had last month directed state-run banks to begin proceedings against the 12 largest loan defaulters.
 
 
SRINIVAS SHENOY

1 hour ago

I believe that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code should be implemented at the earliest, as the burgeoning NPAs problem should be tackled without any further delay, to nurse back to restore the credibility both of our Banks and the rapid growth of the Indian economy. Time is of the essence also to gauge the performance of the government.

Economy & Nation
AI starts probe into Jatin Das painting theft
IANS
07 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
National passenger carrier Air India on Thursday said that it has initiated an inquiry to verify allegation about theft of paintings from its vast collection.
 
"As regards the painting mentioned... the matter is being inquired into and details should also be available shortly," the airline said in a statement.
 
The development comes after certain media reports said that a painting by eminent artist Jatin Das which was part of Air India's collection, had been stolen and was now available in the black market.
 
"Jatin Das has recently written a letter (June 24, 2017) to the CMD (Air India) asking for photographs and details of the paintings in our collection that were made by him," the statement said. 
 
"This information is being compiled and would be sent to him shortly."
 
 
Life
Keep the weird news coming or we may be forced to be serious (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
07 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A boy named Hal Warden, 16, successfully divorced his wife, who was 13. They had been married a year.
 
It was actually the boy's second marriage. His first marriage had been to an "older woman". He'd been 12, she was 14.
 
Both marriages produced children. But family life was all too much for Hal.
 
His first wife complained to the judge about her 12-year-old husband: "He was acting like a 10-year-old."
 
That's a true story from the US state of Tennessee which is remembered with great affection by columnists such as the present writer, who specialise in amazing-but-true tales from around the world.
 
That's because it appeared in the very first News of the Weird syndicated newspaper column, in 1988. I was reminded of it by the news that that column's writer, Chuck Shepherd, has just announced his retirement.
 
This is bad news for the planet. The less weird news there is, the more people will discuss boring, serious things such as the impending end of civilisation, etc.
 
Individual odd-but-true news items have always appeared in the media, but some streams ran for decades, such as Chuck's series, and that of the present writer, who has been writing funny-but-true columns since the 1980s, including the Traveller's Tales column in the Far Eastern Economic Review.
 
That column featured funny stuff that travellers had seen -- such as the amused Chinese reader who sent in a photo of a German hostelry called The Bad Hotel. (Bad in German means spa-bath.)
 
And the Western traveller who found a medical practice specialising in sexual diseases in Taiwan called the Happy VD Clinic.
 
Earlier this year, two of the Internet's best weird news websites, Nothing To Do With Abroath and The Presurfer, stopped abruptly after the deaths of their respective writers (Kevin Gray and Gerard Vlemmings).
 
Does all this mean that the world will become less weird?
 
The opposite seems to be true: Life is getting increasingly bizarre.
 
Just in recent weeks, readers wrote to me about a mass outbreak of transgenderism in a river's fish population, the discovery of a tribe which evolved to be immune to poison, and a man who "identifies as an alien".
 
People are weird. Life is strange. There's really nothing quite like it.
 
But let's give the last anecdote to Chuck Shepherd. In 1995, he alerted the world to the antics of jailbird Robert Lee Brock, who filed a $5 million lawsuit against Robert Lee Brock.
 
Yes, Brock sued himself, arguing that his dark side, by committing numerous crimes, had violated the rights of his good side. "I ask the state to pay it on my behalf since I can't work and am a ward of the state," he said.
 
Judges threw out his lawsuit. But at least his cheekiness gave people a smile.
 
In the meantime, thanks to Google Translate and Autocorrect, the number of funny menu items sent in by readers, particularly in East Asia, continues to grow. From Japan, we have "Roasted Husband", from China we have "Stir-Fried Wikipedia With Pimientos" and an item on a Taiwanese menu is translated: "I Can't Find On Google But It's Delicious."
 
