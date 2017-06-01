BUY
India's manufacturing sector expansion eases in May: PMI
IANS
India's manufacturing sector output slowed down last month due to a softer expansion in new orders and production, a key macro-economic data showed on Thursday.
 
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance stood at 51.6 from the index reading of 52.5 reported in April 2017.
 
An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease.
 
"The upturn in the Indian manufacturing sector took a step back in May, with softer demand causing lower expansions in output and the amount of new work received by firms. Moreover, there was a renewed decline in new export orders," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report.
 
"Echoing a more positive tone, the PMI dataset highlighted a stronger increase in businesses' input purchasing, while optimism reached a six-month peak. Additionally, cost inflationary pressures cooled."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Railways to provide 'book now pay later' option
IANS
Railways have decided to provide the 'buy tickets now and pay later' service for any Express trains, an IRCTC official said on Thursday.
 
According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd official, soon passengers would be able to buy tickets from the IRCTC website and pay later.
 
IRCTC spokesperson Sandip Dutta told IANS: "IRCTC has collaborated with a Mumbai-based firm ePayLater for adding the new service option."
 
"Through this service a passenger can book a ticket five days prior to the journey with a service charge of 3.5 per cent and pay it in the next 14 days," Dutta said.
 
He also said that this option was valid only on etickets.
 
Elaborating on the new feature, Dutta said, "The way a credit card is issued after evaluating the CIBIL score of a customer, same procedure will be followed."
 
"Those who want to opt for this service have to give their name, email ID, mobile number, their PAN card or Aadhaar details," the IRCTC official said.
 
The officer also said that once the customer gets approval to use the feature, they would be sent an OTP (one time password) to enable them to use the service.
 
Economy & Nation
Only Rs 5,000 cr declared under PMGKY for black money: Official
IANS
Deposits amounting to only around Rs 5,000 crore have been made under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), launched post-demonetisation, the government said on Thursday, attributing the tepid response to the scheme for declaring unaccounted income to multiple factors.
 
"The Rs 5,000 crore declared under PMGKY is mainly on account of two factors," Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said at a media briefing here by the Union Finance Ministry. 
 
"Even before the scheme was announced, people had put their money in various accounts," he said referring to the rush witnessed to deposit high-value currency notes after these were junked under the November 8 demonetisation measure.
 
"Besides, the rates (tax) we had fixed under PMGKY, people found 75 per cent of their money blocked," he added. 
 
The scheme allowed deposits to be made in the form of cash or in an account with bank or post office or specified entity, with a tax, surcharge and penalty totalling up to 49.90 per cent. Mandatory deposit of 25 per cent of the undisclosed income is to be made in PMGKY. The deposits are interest-free and have a lock-in period of four years.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said PMGKY was competing with other similar schemes.
 
"First, you had the IDS (Income Declaration Scheme) ... over and above came the PMGKY," Jaitley said.
 
"Two, three exercises are going on simultaneously. People who had deposits disproportionately larger than their income, the Income Tax Department has asked for their details. Those who have replied, these are being processed... while those who haven't, cases are being filed against them," he said of the exercise dubbed 'Operation Clean Money'.
 
The Finance Minister also said that the Benami Transactions Act, that has come into operation recently, also has the objective of curbing black money.
 
