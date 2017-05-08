BUY
Indians 6th biggest private spenders on health among low-middle income nations
Vipul Vivek (IANS)
08 May 2017
Indians were the sixth-biggest out-of-pocket health spenders in the low-middle income group of 50 nations in 2014, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of two recent studies by The Lancet, a British medical journal.
 
The Lancet had conducted two studies -- published on April 19 -- across 184 nations on public and private spending on health. The first showed that while total health spending varies directly with economic development, there is substantial variation among countries. The second predicted that government spending in low-income countries will need to grow substantially, because private per capita health spending in these countries will not grow as fast as required.
 
Among the 184 nations surveyed, Indians, along with Bangladeshis, stood sixth among the biggest out-of-pocket spenders. At 65.6 per cent, private expenditure on health by Indians stood 37.45 percentage points higher than the world median of 28.15 per cent.
 
In the South Asia region comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan, the out-of-pocket health expenditure of Indians and Bangladeshis was 10.2 percentage points more than the region's median of 55.4 per cent, our analysis showed.
 
Indians also topped the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in out-of-pocket health expenses, shelling out 31 percentage points more than the group median of 34.6 per cent.
 
In terms of spending on public health, India ranked 147 among 184 countries, a notch below Pakistan, in 2014. At 31.3 per cent of their citizens' total health spending in 2014, the government's contribution was 23.7 percentage points short of the world median of 55 per cent, the IndiaSpend analysis showed.
 
Among the 50 lower-middle-income countries, India's government ranked 39 in 2014, spending 15.9 percentage points less than the group median of 47.2 per cent. Among the five South Asia region countries, the country's government was the median country in the year, contributing 31.3 per cent to total per capita health spending. Government share of total health spending in India is a little less than in Pakistan (32.1 per cent) and less than half of that in Bhutan (70.7 per cent).
 
Among BRICS nations, India spent the least on public health -- 15.7 percentage points less than the group median of 47 per cent in the year.
 
The Lancet research studied the relation between economic development and health spending in 184 countries between 1995 and 2014. The researchers concluded that though economic development and health spending do not necessarily go hand in hand globally, on average, the government's share of total per capita health spending increases while of out-of-pocket spending decreases with economic development.
 
In 2014, the Indian government spent about four percentage points more -- and Indians spent about five percentage points less out of their pockets -- on health as a share of total health spending than in 1995, World Health Organisation data show.
 
In the 10 years to 2014, out-of-pocket health spending has pushed 50.6 million people back into poverty, an analysis of the 68th and 71st rounds of the National Sample Survey by Shailendra Kumar Hooda at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi, shows.
 
Compared with public provisioning of health facilities, insurance-based government initiatives have been largely unsuccessful in reducing out-of-pocket health spending as a share of total household spending, according to Hooda. Households in districts where central and state governments target insurance policies more heavily are more likely to fall below the poverty line than those where enrolment under pro-poor health insurance scheme is low, Hooda showed.
 
The Indian government aims to increase health spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, from 1.16 per cent in 2015, according to the new national health policy released in March. The WHO recommends spending five per cent of GDP.
 
The good news is that Indians are likely to see a greater fall in out-of-pocket health spending by 2040 (11.3 percentage points) than an average global fall (1.4 percentage points), our analysis of The Lancet's projections for 2040, based on its 1995-2014 data, found.
 
The Lancet forecast used economic data for 184 countries during 1980-2015 (health spending data during 1995-2014) to estimate the relation between economic development and health spending patterns for the next 25 years from 2015.
 
Yet, 54.3 per cent Indians are still projected to spend 29.4 percentage points more out of their pockets than the world median (24.9 per cent) and 19.1 percentage points more than the low-middle income group median (35.2 per cent) in 2040.
 
The projected increase in government's share in total health spending in 2040 is just short of the average increase for the South Asia super region (12.5 percentage points) at 12.4 percentage points, but higher than the average increase for the world (6.1 percentage points) and lower-middle-income group (9.7 percentage points).
 
The Indian government's share in total health spending in 2040 will still fall short of the world median (62.05 per cent) by 18.35 percentage points, the lower-middle-group median (52.6 per cent) by 8.9 percentage points and the BRICS group median by 10.1 percentage points. In the South Asian region, the Indian government's contribution is projected to remain the median in 2040.
 
Among the BRICS nations, the Indian government is projected to spend the least on public health in 2040. While in the World Bank income group it is forecasted to have inched up to 36 in 2040 from 39 in 2014, in the world it will have moved up to 143 from 147.
 
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex May Give Up Some Gains – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
05 May 2017
We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might retreat a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound during the week and closed with small losses on Friday over last week’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Global cues on Tuesday depressed the Indian equity markets to close on a flat-to-positive note. According to market observers, investors were cautious ahead of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet which is scheduled to commence on late Tuesday evening. Besides, sentiments were subdued by heavy selling pressure witnessed in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,520 declines and 1,350 advances. In terms of the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index closed up by 0.38%, while the small-cap index rose by 0.31%. Positive vibes from core sector and PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) numbers should hold markets in good stead, and shall ensure that recent upside momentum is not lost amid consolidation. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance during April 2017, matched the index reading of 52.5 reported in March. Power and telecom sector stocks traded down due to selling pressure. Along with IT, auto remained top performing sector on a positive side. Sector-wise, the S&P BSE consumer durables index surged by 187.28 points, the oil and gas index rose by 151.13 points and the automobile index gained 121.44 points. In contrast, the S&P BSE healthcare index fell by 116.76 points, the capital goods index was down by 99.47 points, and the metal index edged down by 64.52 points.
 
Global software major Infosys on Tuesday said it would hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years, a move seen as fallout of US President Donald Trump's executive order on H1-B visas a fortnight ago. On Tuesday, Infosys shares closed at Rs921.00, up 0.17% on the BSE.
 
Negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in healthcare, oil and gas, and banking stocks led the Indian equity markets to close on flat-to-negative note on Wednesday. Market observers said investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet, due later in the evening. The BSE market breadth favoured a bearish mood -- with 1,488 declines and 1,357 advances. On the NSE, there were 679 advances, 849 declines and 67 unchanged on Wednesday.
 
The country's two bourses National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have given their consent for the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Capital Ltd, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, said on Wednesday. In a statement here, Reliance Capital said it has received the requisite "No-Objection" from both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to the scheme filed, facilitating the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance on the bourses. "The company is proceeding with filing the scheme of demerger with the National Company Law Tribunal for approval, and Reliance Home Finance is on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges during the next few months," the statement said. As part of the listing proposal, nearly one million shareholders of Reliance Capital will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every one share held in Reliance Capital. Reliance Home Finance has already announced strong financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.
 
Real estate company Godrej Properties informed bourses that it has sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches - Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai, The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida and Godrej 24 at Hinjawadi, Pune since March 2017. On Wednesday, the company’s shares closed at Rs544.20, up 7.74% on the BSE.
 
Indian equity markets cheered the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and traded on a buoyant note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Thursday. Banking stocks witnessed a surge of around 500 points or 2% after the cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night, approved an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act to tackle the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks. Investors' sentiments got a filip after the cabinet approved the National Steel Policy, 2017, along with other major decisions. According to market observers, the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep key interest rates unchanged also boosted investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 784 advances, 735 declines and 79 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,374 advances and 1,287 declines.
 
On Thursday, it was reported that India's services sector, which continued to expand for the third successive month in April, registered the lowest reading during the three-month period. The Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in April, down from 51.5 in March and compared to 50.3 in February.  An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase, while below 50 an overall decrease. "April PMI data for the Indian service sector show how jittery the current economic environment is, igniting concerns among some businesses, despite remaining in growth territory. Slower and only marginal increases in new work and activity were seen, with these indicators close to the stagnation mark," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report. Firms were cautiously optimistic towards future performance, and have been so for a while, pointed out the analyst. Some of the sectoral indices in the Indian stock markets are likely to be bearish for medium term investors in this context.
 
On Friday, the major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction of over 0.75%. With the promulgation of the ordinance on Friday amending the Banking Regulation Act, the government announced that banks may be authorised to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of loan default under the Bankruptcy Code. The ordinance has a provision under which the central government may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to issue directions to any banking company to initiate insolvency in respect of a default under the provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 2016. The Bank Nifty closed at 22,604.95, up 1.10% for the week.
 

Economy & Nation
SC upholds death sentence for Nirbhaya rapists
IANS
05 May 2017
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence on all four convicts in the brutal Nirbhaya gang-rape here of December 2012 that led to her death and caused national outrage.
 
A three-member bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R. Banumathi said the aggravating circumstances against Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur far outweighed the mitigating circumstances cited in their favour.
 
The case definitely meets the rarest of rare benchmark, the bench said. "If ever a case called for hanging, this was it." 
 
The four were convicted on charges of raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death and triggered nationwide protests. A fifth accused committed suicide in prison while a sixth, a juvenile, has been released after serving his probation period in a remand home.
 
Taking note of the serious injuries and the severe nature of the offence committed by the convicts, the judges said they were upholding the death sentence.
 
The Delhi High Court earlier upheld the conviction and death sentence of the four.
 
