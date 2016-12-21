BUY
Indian women more hooked to smartphones than men: Report
IANS
21 December 2016
The time spent on smartphones has gone up considerably in the country, surpassing the time spent on any other media including TV, a report revealed on Wednesday, adding that Indian women are now more engaged on smartphones than men, watching YouTube and playing games.
 
According to the report by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), in association with market research firm Kantar IMRB, an average consumer spent three hours per day on their smartphones -- an increase of 55 per cent from 2015 -- in 2016.
 
"Social media and messaging apps were the clear leaders, accounting for almost 50 per cent of all time spent on smartphones," the report said.
 
The study showed that women spent twice the time on their smartphones (on YouTube and games) as compared to men. They also spent 80 per cent more time on Facebook than their male counterparts.
 
The report revealed the rise of online shopping category which now has 15 per cent higher reach than the entertainment, making it the second most popular category in terms of reach.
 
"A thorough understanding of the differential usage and consumer segments that are using smartphones and feature phones will only help marketers use their monies more efficiently," said D Shivakumar, Chairman of the the Mobile Marketing Association.
 
Almost 85 per cent feature phone users do not intend to switch to smartphones on their next purchase, indicating that the functional benefits of feature phones combined with their durability, battery life and ease of repair were highly coveted by these users. 
 
Also, feature phone users spend more money on their mobile plans, the report added. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Banks to cut charges on digital payments above Rs1,000
IANS
21 December 2016
Encouraging digital transactions further, the government on Wednesday asked all public sector banks to lower the charges for various forms of electronic payments up to March 31, 2017.
 
"In order to further promote digital and card payments, the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance has issued a direction in public interest to all public sector banks, 
 
"In accordance with which these banks shall not charge fees for transactions settled on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in excess of rates charged for National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) for transactions above Rs 1,000, with service tax being charged at actuals," the government statement said.
 
Though the government's directive did not specify from when these new charges would apply, it said these would apply for all transactions up to March 31, 2017.
 
"For Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions above Rs 1,000, a further discount of 50 paise on these rates shall apply," the statement added.
 
The Reserve Bank of India last week instructed banks to remove all charges on customers for transactions up to Rs 1,000 settled on IMPS, USSD or UPI systems between January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2017. 
 
The RBI has also rationalised the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit card transactions up to Rs 2,000 over the same time period.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
RBI withdraws one-time deposit norm for KYC accounts
IANS
21 December 2016
In a U-turn, the RBI on Wednesday withdrew its order barring people with KYC-compliant bank accounts from depositing over Rs5,000 in old currency more than once until December 30.
 
But the notification stands for bank accounts which are non-KYC. The upper limit of Rs50,000 also stays for non-KYC bank accounts, the Reserve Bank of India said.
 
The central bank said that on reviewing its December 19 notification, it was advising banks to withdraw the one-time deposit condition for amounts above Rs 5,000 for fully KYC-compliant accounts.
 
On December 19, the RBI had announced that deposits of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in excess of Rs 5,000 will be allowed only once till December 30 -- that too after strict scrutiny.
 
The decision created massive confusion even after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley contradicted on Monday night the RBI notification, saying people will not be questioned if any amount of old currency was deposited at one go. But repeated deposits may invite scrutiny, he said.
 
The RBI decision on Wednesday came after the one-time deposit condition drew widespread flak.
 
Both the opposition and bank customers hit out at the government's flip-flop over deposit of old notes following the November 8 decision to recall the high-value currency bills.
 
According to the December 19 notification, if a person deposits more than Rs5,000 in withdrawn currencies, the account will be credited only after questioning him or her, in the presence of two bank officials, as to why the money was not deposited earlier. 
 
The bankers were to keep the explanatory statement on record for future audit trail.
 
Even if the deposits were less than Rs5,000 at a time but cumulatively exceeds the amount, then also the bank officials were told to get on record an explanation from the depositor.
 
The condition vis-a-vis non-KYC compliant accounts remains, the upper limit of deposits restricted to Rs50,000.
 
Officials said the curbs were meant to encourage deposits of the demonetised currency under the Taxation and Investment Regime for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016.
 
The Finance Ministry had also said earlier that the decision was meant to end the seemingly unending queues in banks.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Vijay Dadoo

1 day ago

The explanation by RBI does not say anything about the explanation to be given before two of the bank officers. Very very large no. Of banks/ branches have one officer, and is it compulsory for them to accept the explanation by the account holder?

Vijay Dadoo

1 day ago

The explanation by RBI does not say anything about the explanation to be given before two of the bank officers. Very very large no. Of banks/ branches have one officer, and is it compulsory for them to accept the explanation by the account holder?

Govinda Warrier

1 day ago

No U turn, Sir. Just back on track. The December 19 circular had no locus standi. It's difficult to guess how the circular was issued in the first place. Now that it has been practically withdrawn, no point in further discussing.

REPLY

