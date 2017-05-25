BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Indian woman 'forced' to marry Pakistani returns home
IANS
25 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
An Indian woman who alleged she was forced and duped into marrying a Pakistani man was repatriated to her country through the Wagah border on Thursday, a day after the Islamabad High Court permitted her to travel home.
 
Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj welcomed Uzma Ahmed to India, minutes after she crossed into India from the Wagah border in Amritsar.
 
"Uzma - Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.
 
Uzma travelled to Lahore from Islamabad and was accompanied by Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh, who bid her farewell at the border. She had stayed in Pakistan for 25 days.
 
Uzma, who was escorted by Pakistani security personnel till the Wagah border crossing, was debriefed by Indian officials for a while.
 
The woman claimed she was forced to marry Buner resident Tahir Ali at gunpoint. During the court hearing, Pakistani judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked Uzma if she wanted to meet her husband in the chamber but she refused the offer, saying she did not want to talk to him.
 
The High Court ordered that Uzma can go back to her country and the case will be processed in her absence.
 
Uzma had taken refuge at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad because she felt threatened, and wanted to return to her country of birth.
 
Ali had filed a petition claiming that she was being forcibly kept at the Indian High Commission and that the marriage was not under coercion.
 
Uzma, who belongs to New Delhi, and Ali "fell in love" in Malaysia, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1, via the Wagah border.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
2016-17: Record for rural roads, but under 50% of targeted habitations reached
IANS
25 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
On May 22, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted it had ratcheted the pace of rural road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to 133 km a day over the three years to 2016-17, up from 69.35 km a day in 2013-14.
 
However, compared with the Narendra Modi government's own performance in the first two years, the pace of rural road construction has slackened, connecting, up to January 2017, less than half (46 per cent) of the habitations targeted under PMGSY-I in 2016-17, an IndiaSpend analysis of Rural Development Ministry data shows.
 
In its manifesto, the BJP had made three major promises on roads: It would connect tribal hamlets with all-weather roads, improve village-level road infrastructure, and connect ports with roads to the hinterland. While standalone data on roads connecting tribal hamlets are not available, on roads connecting ports to the hinterland, consolidated numbers are available only up to 2013.
 
In case of rural roads, for which data are available, the pace of construction has slackened. as noted above. Less than half of the habitations targeted under PMGSY-I for 2016-17 had been connected by January 2017. The length of roads built as a share of the government's target has also dropped from 167 per cent in 2014-15 and 108 per centin 2015-16 to 73 per cent in 2016-17, according to IndiaSpend's analysis of data available up to January 2017.
 
PMGSY-I aims to build all-weather roads to habitations with a population of at least 500 in plain areas and at least 250 in "special" areas such as hills or tribal hamlets and located at least 500m (1.5 km of path distance in case of hills) from an all-weather road or a connected habitation.
 
The good news is that under Modi, allocation to the rural roads scheme has risen back to the Rs 19,000-crore peak seen under Manmohan Singh's prime ministership -- it had subsequently dropped to Rs 9,000 crore during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's second term -- an analysis by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) shows.
 
The time taken to complete a project after sanction under PMGSY has also fallen progressively by 74 per cent to 124 days under Modi, from 474 days under UPA-II's final year 2013-14, according to CPR's analysis. Compared with Modi's first year, the time taken has fallen by 67 per cent in 2016-17, from 374 days in 2014-15.
 
In 2016-17, the pace of construction of national highways has also dropped to 44 per cent, the lowest in this government's three-year rule. This year has seen an average rate of highway construction of 22 km a day, according to information provided to the Rajya Sabha in April 2017.
 
The government had initially set a target of building 40 km a day. Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari claimed at an Aaj Tak Editors Roundtable on May 21, that targets had been intentionally set higher than feasible to "push the bar higher".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life
'Rapid digitisation making India favourite cyber attack target'
IANS
25 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, Rapid digitisation in all sectors in India has made the country critically prone to targeted cyber attacks and 'WannaCry' ransomware attack is "just the tip of the iceberg", a cyber intelligence security company warned on Wednesday.
 
"Owing to the government initiatives and efforts, coupled with booming penetration of smartphones, PCs and high-speed internet access, the challenges associated with such attacks amplify significantly -- making India one of the hot favourite destinations for a targeted cyber attack," Israel-based Vital Intelligence Group said in a statement.
 
The firm also said 'WannaCry' ransomware, that exploited MS17-010 vulnerability in a Microsoft Windows operating system and hit nearly 200,000 systems in 150 countries, is the first wave of several upcoming cyber intrusions as digitisation spreads its footprint across the globe.
 
"The recent attack strengthens the point that the biggest existential threat that is out there is cyber. It is evident that the world is already engaged in a 24x7 conflict with anonymous soldiers who are extremely difficult to trace," said Marc Kahlberg, CEO and MD of Vital Intelligence Group.
 
The group noted that "one size fits all approach" can never be the solution to curb the increasing cyber attacks and a constant vigil is the only solution to stay ahead in the race with the intruders.
 
"Just like the traditional battlefield, there is no one correct strategy, no short term solution and no silver-bullet to win a war. But awareness, understanding and vigilance combined with accurate targeted offensive frontline cyber intelligence will go a long way to keep the enemy busy and protect all of our cyber interests," added Kahlberg.
 
Soon after 'WannaCry' affected several systems, the same Windows vulnerability was again exploited to spread another type of malware that was quietly generating digital cash from machines it infected.
 
Tens of thousands of computers globally were affected by the "Adylkuzz attack" that targets machines, let them operate and only slows those down to generate digital cash or "Monero" cryptocurrency in the background. 
 
"Monero" -- being popularised by North Korea-linked hackers -- is an open-source cryptocurrency created in April 2014 that focuses on privacy, decentralisation and scalability. 
 
It is an alternative to Bitcoin and is being used for trading in drugs, stolen credit cards and counterfeit goods.
 
A few days later, Croatian security researchers identified a new strain of malware "EternalRocks" that was more dangerous than WannaCry and was potentially tougher to fight.
 
According to the researchers, "EternalRocks" exploited the same vulnerability in Windows that helped 'WannaCry' spread to computers. It also used a NSA tool known as 'EternalBlue' for proliferation.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More