Indian Retail: Change is the new constant

JLL India, the official knowledge partner for the retail conclave, released its latest research report at CIIs India Retail Conclave in Delhi on 9th June, entitled 'India Retail: Change is the New Constant'. The report studies the latest trends and approaches driving this sector in India and globally. It also examines the new regulations and policies which are reshaping the way retail business is done in the country, the rapid-fire impact of technological innovations and the brands which have adopted technology to best advantage.

The report highlights says, “The retail story in India has unfolded slowly over the decades. But today the pace of change has accelerated to such an extent that retail outlets need to constantly innovate and create to remain relevant to consumers. Today the pace of change has accelerated to such an extent that malls, hypermarkets and supermarkets need to constantly innovate in order to remain relevant. Future retail will reward those who embrace opportunities presented by merging of the physical and the virtual world The Consumer carries along the entire Retail world with him in the form of a Mobile - which enables in taking quick shopping decisions”

The report further states that retailers as well as developers are required to be cautious as one completion and six mall withdrawals were recorded across the country in the first quarter of FY17, taking the total retail stock down to 74.6 million sq. ft. India’s overall vacancy however, remained unchanged at 14.8%. Moreover, the marginal rental value appreciation, which was recorded in selected submarkets in cities like NCR Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, was in the range of 0.5-1.5% q-o-q.

The graph below shows the vacancy in operational malls in various cities across different grades of malls. (EXCEL)

Demonetisation, Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) are the acts and policies that directly impacted the Indian Retail sector. The report also states that private equity interest has increased with the eased FDI norms for single-brand retailers and an updated framework for Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). This is likely to boost investment and modernize retail sector. The main objective of the Government to allow 100% FDI in online retail goods and services was to ensure price parity between online and offline retail stores. This will lead to an increase in footfall at the brick-and-mortar over online shopping as attractive deals can be offered at there too. Moreover, expansion plans of e-commerce players might be affected as they might have to revisit their operation dynamics and expansion strategy.

Demonetisation affected the industry in the short-to-medium term. E-commerce started offering heavy discounts to increase sale through online payment. During the same phase alternative forms of transactions, like digital transactions, e-wallets and apps gained momentum. The report also mentions how GST will ease the movement of goods due to the removal of state barriers and this will facilitate more suppliers/vendors to merge, improving the supply chain. Also, the taxes on services would be available for set-off against taxes on goods. The offline industry will benefit by uniform tax rates and structures.

Says the report, “Strengthening of existing and new retail markets and rising tourism have been core drivers for international retail expansion. Major cities, such as London, Paris and New York, continue to act as magnets for international brands looking for growth. The role of the physical store is changing, but it remains core to retailing. One of the emerging concepts is that of ‘Pop-up-Stores’ which entails temporary use of physical space to create a long term, lasting impression with potential customers. Environment friendly malls using sunlight and open spaces will also evolve. As a result of retail sector globalization, international retailers are increasingly focusing on measured and balanced growth across global, mature and growth markets; with major cities in Asia Pacific and the Middle East witnessing the biggest influx of international retailers.”

“Retail is moving into a new era where, what happens outside of physical space is becoming as important as what happens within. The physical world has collided with the virtual; the two may soon become indistinguishable. Trends Reshaping Global Retail: retail is being redefined for retailers and investors and this revolution is being driven by demographic changes, technological advancement and rapidly changing consumer behavior.”