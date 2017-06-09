BUY
Indian Retail: Change is the new constant
Tanvi Shetty
09 June 2017
JLL India, the official knowledge partner for the retail conclave, released its latest research report at CIIs India Retail Conclave in Delhi on  9th June, entitled 'India Retail: Change is the New Constant'. The report studies the latest trends and approaches driving this sector in India and globally. It also examines the new regulations and policies which are reshaping the way retail business is done in the country, the rapid-fire impact of technological innovations and the brands which have adopted technology to best advantage.
 
The report highlights says,  “The retail story in India has unfolded slowly over the decades. But today the pace of change has accelerated to such an extent that retail outlets need to constantly innovate and create to remain relevant to consumers. Today the pace of change has accelerated to such an extent that malls, hypermarkets and supermarkets need to constantly innovate in order to remain relevant. Future retail will reward those who embrace opportunities presented by merging of the physical and the virtual world The Consumer carries along the entire Retail world with him in the form of a Mobile - which enables in taking quick shopping decisions” 
 
The report further states that retailers as well as developers are required to be cautious as one completion and six mall withdrawals were recorded across the country in the first quarter of FY17, taking the total retail stock down to 74.6 million sq. ft. India’s overall vacancy however, remained unchanged at 14.8%. Moreover, the marginal rental value appreciation, which was recorded in selected submarkets in cities like NCR Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, was in the range of 0.5-1.5% q-o-q.
 
The graph below shows the vacancy in operational malls in various cities across different grades of malls. (EXCEL)
 
 
Demonetisation, Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) are the acts and policies that directly impacted the Indian Retail sector. The report also states that private equity interest has increased with the eased FDI norms for single-brand retailers and an updated framework for Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). This is likely to boost investment and modernize retail sector. The main objective of the Government to allow 100% FDI in online retail goods and services was to ensure price parity between online and offline retail stores. This will lead to an increase in footfall at the brick-and-mortar over online shopping as attractive deals can be offered at there too. Moreover, expansion plans of e-commerce players might be affected as they might have to revisit their operation dynamics and expansion strategy.
 
Demonetisation affected the industry in the short-to-medium term. E-commerce started offering heavy discounts to increase sale through online payment. During the same phase alternative forms of transactions, like digital transactions, e-wallets and apps gained momentum.  The report also mentions how GST will ease the movement of goods due to the removal of state barriers and this will facilitate more suppliers/vendors to merge, improving the supply chain. Also, the taxes on services would be available for set-off against taxes on goods.  The offline industry will benefit by uniform tax rates and structures.
 
Says the report, “Strengthening of existing and new retail markets and rising tourism have been core drivers for international retail expansion. Major cities, such as London, Paris and New York, continue to act as magnets for international brands looking for growth. The role of the physical store is changing, but it remains core to retailing. One of the emerging concepts is that of ‘Pop-up-Stores’ which entails temporary use of physical space to create a long term, lasting impression with potential customers. Environment friendly malls using sunlight and open spaces will also evolve. As a result of retail sector globalization, international retailers are increasingly focusing on measured and balanced growth across global, mature and growth markets; with major cities in Asia Pacific and the Middle East witnessing the biggest influx of international retailers.”
 
“Retail is moving into a new era where, what happens outside of physical space is becoming as important as what happens within. The physical world has collided with the virtual; the two may soon become indistinguishable. Trends Reshaping Global Retail: retail is being redefined for retailers and investors and this revolution is being driven by demographic changes, technological advancement and rapidly changing consumer behavior.” 
 
 
 

Public Interest
Those Without Aadhaar Can Continue to File IT Returns
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017
The Supreme Court allowed the government another step in making Aadhaar compulsory by the backdoor but gave a breather to those taxpayers who do not have an Aadhaar number, striking down the government’s move that would have shut them out from filing income tax returns. This implied that if a person did hold an Aadhar card, they would be expected to attach their unique identity number with their permanent account number (PAN) but if the person did not go through with this their IT return could not be rejected, thus bringing a stay on the Government’s law of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.
 
The Government had brought in a new Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, which had made it mandatory to quote Aadhaar number or the enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form for filing of income tax returns with PAN (Permanent Account Number). This would have come into effect from July 1st.
 
This led various people to rush to the Supreme Court, appealing that this would be an infringement of privacy and a leak in the data of the Aadhar would be severely damaging to the general public. Another important argument was that Aadhar was still voluntary under the law where, previously, the apex court had stated “no person should suffer for not getting the Aadhaar card in spite of the fact that some authority had issued a circular making it mandatory and when any person applies to get the Aadhaar Card voluntarily”. 
 
Another of SC’s earlier directive came into question which said “no person shall be deprived of any service for want of Aadhaar number in case he/she is otherwise eligible/entitled. All the authorities are directed to modify their forms/ circulars/ like so as to not compulsorily require the Aadhaar number in order to meet the requirement of the interim order passed by this Court forthwith”.
 
This made the Supreme court uphold the law till its validity is checked and is yet to "test" whether Aadhaar violates the protection of life and personal liberty granted under Article 21 of the Constitution, which is a pending hearing before  a five-judge Constitution Bench.
 
Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, who was representing Dalit activist Bezwada Wilson and retired Major General SG Vombatkare, argued on the basis of the “informational self-determination” meaning that a person must have the right to determine the type of information that belonged to them that could be used and stated that the right to dignity was safeguarded under Article 21. 
 
Against this, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi took the stand that “Citizens do not have absolute right over their bodes” and used political philosopher Rousseau’s ideology that “the State is like a corporation, and the individuals are its members. There is no harm in using the collective. There is no harm in using the collective might of the state to provide orderly life, peace, and tranquility”.
 
Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, who was representing CPI’s senior leader Binoy Viswam, argued that the decision to link Aadhaar with PAN is legally “unsustainable” as the validity of Aadhaar is yet to be decided by the court. He also criticised the logic to link the UID to permanent account number (PAN). Both advocates, Divan and Datar, emphasised that Aadhar is a voluntary document.

Public Interest
How a Volunteer Group Cleaned Up Versova Beach
Ria Nisar
09 June 2017
One morning, Afroz shah, a Versova resident and lawyer, in Mumbai, saw the beach's pitiful condition and vowed to start a crusade to clean the beach. ''I already had an inclination to protect the environment, and then one fine day I saw huge patches of plastic and filth on the beach from my balcony. The amount of plastic on the beach had to be seen to be believed. It was a horrendous and disturbing sight'', remarked Mr. Afroz Shah. He then set out to clear the beach. 
 
The upshot: he motivated people to join him in a massive cleanup exercise that involved removing almost 5 million kilograms of hazardous waste and plastic trash from the 2.7 kilometre stretch in a span of 85 weeks. 
 
Starting on his mission back in 2015, which he dubs 'a date with the ocean', he, along with his neighbor, Mr. Harbansh Mathur, who died last year, began disposing of the plastic waste, cement sacks, glass bottles and clothing accumulated at the shores.They removed 5,000 kg of garbage during the first clean up 
 
By December 2015, the municipal corporation provided amenities such as garbage trucks, clean up marshalls and excavator machines to facilitate the clearing process. “There is a difference between sitting within closed spaces and making policy decisions for an environmentally sustainable future and actually going to the ground, digging your hands in the dirt and separating the plastic from the sand. I chose the latter,” said Shah. 
 
By June 2016, the Versova Residents Volunteers Group, which organises clean up drives every week,  had attracted a lot of attention. “It was interesting to see people from the film industry, police personnel, lawyers, fishermen and even different communities come together for a cause,” said Shah, who had by then overseen the removal of 800,000 kg trash from the beach.
 
Dubbed as the “world’s largest beach clean-up in history,'' by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the movement gained international recognition when, in August 2016, the United Nations Patron of the Ocean, Lewis Pugh, flew down from Kenya and joined the drive. In September, the United Nations Environment Programme head, Erik Solhiem, participated in the campaign.
 
 
Mr. Shah rallied residents and fisherfolk by knocking on their doors, explaining to them the damage marine litter causes, and planning to expand his group’s operation to prevent litter from washing down the local creek and onto the beach. He also, with his volunteers, also cleaned up the coastline’s rubbish-choked mangrove forest which serves as a natural defense against storms.
 
He was awarded the UN’s top environmental accolade — Champions of the Earth award — at Cancun, Mexico, for his beach cleaning efforts, making him the first Indian to win the award. "This award is in honour of the hundreds of volunteers who have joined me over the past year to clean up our beach and ocean. I am an ocean lover and feel that we owe a duty to our ocean to make it free of plastic," said Shah as part of the announcement on the UNEP website. "I just hope this is the beginning for coastal communities across India and the world - we have to win the fight against marine dumping and that involves getting our hands dirty. We humans need to reignite our bond with the ocean and we don't have to wait for anybody else to help us do that," he added. 
 
This year, he extended his activities to clean 52 toilets near the beach to avoid open defecation and submitted a blueprint of the beach cleaning drive and his pre-monsoon plans to the UNEP.

COMMENTS

Suketu Shah

5 hours ago

Not enough words in the English dictionary to describe the miraculous work Afroz has done.wow!

REPLY

Harish Kohli

5 hours ago

It is heartening to know of people taking initiatives, motivating others and then pursuing the goal wholeheartedly and making it an ongoing activity. I am sure that efforts to teach people not to spread dirt in the first place will succeed. Yatris visit Kailash & Mansarovar for darshan of the Gods. But this does not stop them from dirtying the area. I have had a dip in the Mansorovar lake surrounded by the empty soft drink packs and snack packets floating around. Nanda Devi Sanctuary was closed because of the filth that visitors left behind. An Army delegation brought back tons of it. I hope we learn.

REPLY

