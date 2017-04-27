Indian firms expect moderate economic expansion in 2017: Survey

“We gave birth to the State. We are sovereign. Will we be put on an electronic leash for our entire lifetimes”, asks Shyam Divan in SC hearing on Aadhaar

In more than an hour of fiery and impassioned arguments against that the government’s attempt to forcibly linked Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar in the Supreme Court, lawyer Shyam Divan reminded the three-judge Bench that Aadhaar was conceived as a voluntary exercise. Mr Divan quoted the previous orders of the Supreme Court and said, “Look at the orders. The whole concept is voluntary. No one should suffer for not having an Aadhaar card.”

“Forced Aadhaar enrolment is fundamentally altering the relationship between State and individual. If from birth onwards, the State knows everything about you, will the relationship between State and individual remain the same?” he asked.

Mr Divan’s arguments were live-tweeted by the public-spirited Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88), based on which we have put together this article.

Mr Divan read out the orders of 11 August 2015 and reminded the judges that this was supposed to be heard urgently. "You can't have a fait accompli situation… Let’s go back to 11 August 2015. We had made out a sufficient case to convince the three-judge bench that there are serious issues. It was in this context that the 11 August order had said Aadhaar shall only be voluntary.” Mr Divan argued that “when you refer to a larger bench, under our system, it will take a very long time to be heard. Three Chief Justices have come and gone. In effect, this case has been canned.”

Arguing strongly against the government, Mr Divan pointed out that “this is the first time that in any open society this kind of tagging is being done.”

Reading out 139AA of the Income Tax Act, Mr Diwan pointed out that the scheme under Aadhaar is in collision with the Income Tax Act. “The Aadhaar Act is voluntary. It contemplates free consent of citizens. If you choose not to apply for Aadhaar, you may not get something. Can you now make it mandatory?” he asked. “Everything from enrollment onwards suggests that you are volunteering for Aadhaar. You cannot engraft into the IT Act a voluntary scheme.”

Objecting to the government’s move to make it mandatory, he argued, “We are trying to avoid a totalitarian system, where a man becomes a number.”

Mr Divan took the Court through the penal provisions that accompany loss of PAN and asked, “Why should I be deprived of selling or buying a motor vehicle (for which you need a PAN) because I don't want an Aadhaar? This is not a privacy argument. My physical body is mine.”

When Justice Sikri asked won't the same objections apply to PAN, Mr Divan argued that the level of intrusion is much greater in Aadhaar. “You can't take my body part as a condition of me exercising my rights. That is a Fustian bargain. Not permissible under the Constitution.”

Justice Bhushan asked “What about passports?” Mr Divan replied that there is a legitimate interest there. If you want to travel abroad and something happens, you need to be identified. Mr Divan pointed out, “PAN is not intrusive of my body. My fingerprints are mine. Not the State's. As long as my body is concerned, the State cannot expropriate it without consent, and for a limited purpose.

Justice Bhushan queried regarding blood tests and DNA. Mr Divan repeated the point about compelling interest and limited role. Mr Divan pointed out examples of Aadhaar failures in Rajasthan and asked, “Are we a State that says that unless you give me your fingerprints, I will not give you a ration? Is the individual so subordinate to the State?”

Mr Divan then took the Court through the IT Act's provisions on personal data. “Personal data is of the person. It belongs to the person. And what does Article 21 protect, if not the body?” In a striking example, Mr Divan quoted the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920 under which, if a person refuses, at worst, the court can draw an adverse inference. It can't compel.

Mr Divan cited Black's Law Dictionary and Ramanathan Iyer's law lexicon for the definition of ‘personal’ and argued that the Constitution is not a charter of servitude. “We are free citizens. You cannot invade my body without my consent.”

Mr Divan then read out the Preamble to the Constitution of India. “We the People... assuring the dignity of the individual adopt, enact, and give to ourselves this Constitution." The right to life covers the person's right to protect their bodily integrity. Mr Divan pointed out that under our Constitution, government must be limited. “A government directive cannot convert limited government to totalitarian government. A limited government is not compatible with tethering citizens to an electronic leash."

Among the other arguments made by Mr Divan:

The right to life includes the right to personal autonomy. What is personal autonomy? “At the very least it includes my body, my fingerprints, my autonomy.”

The right to life under section 21 read with 14 and 19 guarantees to all the enjoyment of fundamental rights.

The test for the constitutionality of a provision is whether its effect is to violate fundamental rights.

The effect in this case is severe penal consequences that impinge on personal autonomy. For what? Collecting taxes? Can't be done

This law has a discriminatory object. Mr Divan: “You are converting what is a right under the Aadhaar Act to a duty. That cannot be done.”

Under Article 14 the object of the statute cannot be discriminatory. The government’s move is discriminatory, because it creates two classes of assessees: those who have parted with their biometrics and those who refuse.

Mr Divan also pointed out the perils of relying on biometrics and how badly Aadhaar database is maintained and used.