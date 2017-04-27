BUY
Indian firms expect moderate economic expansion in 2017: Survey
IANS
27 April 2017
New Delhi, Driven by positive economic sentiment, more than three-fourths (77 per cent) of senior finance executives of Indian companies expect moderate to substantial economic expansion in 2017, a survey said here on Thursday.
 
The survey - Global Business & Spending Outlook - commissioned by American Express and conducted by Institutional Investor Custom Research Lab, states that Indian companies are expected to increase their spending and investment in the market place with 67 per cent of Indian companies looking at focusing on spending and investment to support top-line growth while improving profitability this year. 
 
The survey further revealed that about 37 per cent Indian finance executives expect their company's level of spending and investment to increase by over 10 per cent as compared to only 24 per cent global executives, pointing towards Indian executives' better preparedness at increasing their spending and investment as compared to their global counterparts.
 
"Indian companies are expected to increase their spending and investment this year which is backed by positive economic sentiment. With focus on optimising resources and efficiently managing spends across categories, India Inc. is headed towards a conducive growth chart," said Saru Kaushal, Vice President and General Manager, Global Corporate Payments, American Express.
 
Indian executives are twice as likely to cite hardware and infrastructure as their top IT priority, compared with their global counterparts. According to 30 per cent of executives from India, compared to 13 per cent global and 14 per cent executives in Asia and Australia, hardware and infrastructure will be top most priority for companies. 
 
According to the survey, nearly half (47 per cent) of the Indian executives expect exports to become important for their company's growth in 2017.
 
The survey revealed that according to 67 per cent financial executives from India, pressure on their company to compete on the quality of its customer service has increased substantially. India leads when compared to the responses gathered from global (50 per cent) and Asia and Australia (44 per cent) markets for the same parameter.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Kia forays into India, first plant to come up in Andhra
IANS
27 April 2017
Amaravati, Making a foray into the Indian market, South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Thursday said it will set up a car manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of $1.1 billion.
 
The plant, Kia's first in India, will come up in Penugonda in Anantapur district and produce three lakh cars a year.
 
The work on the facility will start towards the end of 2017 and the production is expected to commence in the second half of 2019.
 
The company on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
 
"Kia plans to produce a strategic compact sedan and compact SUV especially for the Indian market at the new plant, which will occupy around 23 million square feet and incorporate facilities for stamping, welding, painting and assembly. The site will also be home to numerous supplier companies' facilities," said a company statement.
 
The state government has allotted 600 acres of land for the plant, which will provide direct employment to 10,000 people.
 
According to the Korean car market, India presents an opportunity for further sustained growth in the fifth largest new car market in the world.
 
"It will enable us to sell cars in the world's fifth largest market, while providing greater flexibility for our global business. Worldwide demand for Kia cars is growing and this is our latest step towards becoming a leading global car manufacturer," said Han-Woo Park, President of Kia Motors.
 
Kia plans to commence local sales of cars produced at the new facility towards the end of 2019, once mass production begins in Anantapur.
 
It said the region's fast-developing supply chain network and skilled labour force were other key reasons for the new investment.
 
The firm earlier scouted others states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana but preferred Andhra Pradesh.
 
The company said construction of a new manufacturing facility in India will enable it to maintain its position as one of the world's fastest-growing automobile brands.
 
With this the company will start selling its models in India, and benefit from further sustainable sales growth, locally and internationally.
 
India is the fastest growing major new car market and the fifth largest in the world, with more than 3.3 million new cars sold in 2016.
 
Forecasts suggest the country will become the third-largest car market by the end of 2020, it added.
 
Founded in 1944, Kia Motors is Korea's oldest manufacturer of motor vehicles and manufactures over three million vehicles a year at 14 manufacturing and assembly operations in five countries. The vehicles are sold in 180 countries.
 
Kia has over 51,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues of over $45 billion.
 
Public Interest
“We gave birth to the State. We are sovereign. Will we be put on an electronic leash for our entire lifetimes”, asks Shyam Divan in SC hearing on Aadhaar
Moneylife Digital Team
27 April 2017
In more than an hour of fiery and impassioned arguments against that the government’s attempt to forcibly linked Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar in the Supreme Court, lawyer Shyam Divan reminded the three-judge Bench that Aadhaar was conceived as a voluntary exercise. Mr Divan quoted the previous orders of the Supreme Court and said, “Look at the orders. The whole concept is voluntary. No one should suffer for not having an Aadhaar card.”
 
 
“Forced Aadhaar enrolment is fundamentally altering the relationship between State and individual. If from birth onwards, the State knows everything about you, will the relationship between State and individual remain the same?” he asked.
 
 
Mr Divan’s arguments were live-tweeted by the public-spirited Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88), based on which we have put together this article.
 
Mr Divan read out the orders of 11 August 2015 and reminded the judges that this was supposed to be heard urgently. "You can't have a fait accompli situation… Let’s go back to 11 August 2015. We had made out a sufficient case to convince the three-judge bench that there are serious issues. It was in this context that the 11 August order had said Aadhaar shall only be voluntary.” Mr Divan argued that “when you refer to a larger bench, under our system, it will take a very long time to be heard. Three Chief Justices have come and gone. In effect, this case has been canned.”
 
 
Arguing strongly against the government, Mr Divan pointed out that “this is the first time that in any open society this kind of tagging is being done.”
 
Reading out 139AA of the Income Tax Act, Mr Diwan pointed out that the scheme under Aadhaar is in collision with the Income Tax Act. “The Aadhaar Act is voluntary. It contemplates free consent of citizens. If you choose not to apply for Aadhaar, you may not get something. Can you now make it mandatory?” he asked. “Everything from enrollment onwards suggests that you are volunteering for Aadhaar. You cannot engraft into the IT Act a voluntary scheme.”
 
   
Objecting to the government’s move to make it mandatory, he argued, “We are trying to avoid a totalitarian system, where a man becomes a number.” 
 
Mr Divan took the Court through the penal provisions that accompany loss of PAN and asked, “Why should I be deprived of selling or buying a motor vehicle (for which you need a PAN) because I don't want an Aadhaar? This is not a privacy argument. My physical body is mine.”
 
When Justice Sikri asked won't the same objections apply to PAN, Mr Divan argued that the level of intrusion is much greater in Aadhaar. “You can't take my body part as a condition of me exercising my rights. That is a Fustian bargain. Not permissible under the Constitution.” 
 
Justice Bhushan asked “What about passports?” Mr Divan replied that there is a legitimate interest there. If you want to travel abroad and something happens, you need to be identified. Mr Divan pointed out, “PAN is not intrusive of my body. My fingerprints are mine. Not the State's. As long as my body is concerned, the State cannot expropriate it without consent, and for a limited purpose.
 
 
Justice Bhushan queried regarding blood tests and DNA. Mr Divan repeated the point about compelling interest and limited role. Mr Divan pointed out examples of Aadhaar failures in Rajasthan and asked, “Are we a State that says that unless you give me your fingerprints, I will not give you a ration? Is the individual so subordinate to the State?”
 
Mr Divan then took the Court through the IT Act's provisions on personal data. “Personal data is of the person. It belongs to the person. And what does Article 21 protect, if not the body?” In a striking example, Mr Divan quoted the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920 under which, if a person refuses, at worst, the court can draw an adverse inference. It can't compel.
 
 
Mr Divan cited Black's Law Dictionary and Ramanathan Iyer's law lexicon for the definition of ‘personal’ and argued that the Constitution is not a charter of servitude. “We are free citizens. You cannot invade my body without my consent.”
 
Mr Divan then read out the Preamble to the Constitution of India. “We the People... assuring the dignity of the individual adopt, enact, and give to ourselves this Constitution." The right to life covers the person's right to protect their bodily integrity. Mr Divan pointed out that under our Constitution, government must be limited. “A government directive cannot convert limited government to totalitarian government. A limited government is not compatible with tethering citizens to an electronic leash."
 
  • Among the other arguments made by Mr Divan:
  • The right to life includes the right to personal autonomy. What is personal autonomy? “At the very least it includes my body, my fingerprints, my autonomy.”
  • The right to life under section 21 read with 14 and 19 guarantees to all the enjoyment of fundamental rights.
  • The test for the constitutionality of a provision is whether its effect is to violate fundamental rights.
  • The effect in this case is severe penal consequences that impinge on personal autonomy. For what? Collecting taxes? Can't be done
  • This law has a discriminatory object. Mr Divan: “You are converting what is a right under the Aadhaar Act to a duty. That cannot be done.”
  • Under Article 14 the object of the statute cannot be discriminatory. The government’s move is discriminatory, because it creates two classes of assessees: those who have parted with their biometrics and those who refuse.
 
Mr Divan also pointed out the perils of relying on biometrics and how badly Aadhaar database is maintained and used. 
  • Some 34,000 operators making fake Aadhaar Cards have been blacklisted.
  • An RTI reply from UIDAI stating that 85 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated for duplication.
  • Fake Aadhaar Cards being found on people.
  • Huge trenches of data are being leaked into the public domain.
  • There have been massive public leakages of Aadhaar data.
  • Once all these websites are connected and linked, there is a serious apprehension of data being compromised.
  • German Minister's fingerprints were faked using a hi-definition photograph of her hand.
  • A hacker extracted the iris data of Angela Merkel.
 

SuchindranathAiyerS

3 hours ago

The subversion of law by the executive is as endemic as Judicial over reach in India. India's law makers, law enforcers and law upholders, the Legislators, the Police and the Judges are no different from a cleaner boy who drives a lorry on the Highway while the official driver is recovering from a hangover. Immature, corrupt incompetence in shoes far too wide for their feet wielding too much power.

As for Aadhar, it is already a fait accompli. The argument comes too late.

As for Aadhar, it is already a fait accompli. The argument comes too late.

Ramesh Bajaj

3 hours ago

Feeling scared.

Andrew Winston

4 hours ago

India is blessed to have passionate advocates like Mr. Divan to protect us from the malignant scourge of megalomaniacal politicians. Three cheers to Mr. Divan!

Leslie Menezes

4 hours ago

Wow to Mr Divan for doing a yeoman job to protect individual privacy. Woe to this bureaucracy for serving its interests and not the people. Do we need this feudal structure?

Rahul Pande

5 hours ago

Lets keep quiet otherwise Gabbar will come.The less said the better.

Kamal Kant Mishra

6 hours ago

Is India wishing to become a Police State ?

Kamal Kant Mishra

6 hours ago

Aadhar linked with Google maps, Bank, Income tax - makes it Policing. Why ?

