India to get normal monsoon: IMD

Make preventive healthcare a priority to lead a wholesome life

Health plays a crucial role in building your self-confidence, living a longer life, having more energy, being less stressed and feeling emotionally happier. People should adopt preventive healthcare measures at an early age in order to keep rising lifestyle disorders at bay.

However, the "Wellness in India Survey 2017" conducted by drug company Himalaya and market research firm IMRB revealed that 68 per cent of urban citizens do not practice preventive healthcare measures.

The survey involving 896 urban and semi-urban people belonging to the age group of 20-55 years assessed awareness of wellness and lifestyle issues affecting their overall well-being.

The survey -- conducted in three cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru -- also showed that the lack of self-motivation as well as time constraints were the key barriers to adopting preventive measures.

So there is a need for a shift in our lifestyle to add preventive healthcare measures such as eating healthy in our daily life, the key benefits of which are:

Helps in reducing the lifestyle disorders: Constantly suffering from lifestyle problems can affect our overall well-being. According to the Himalaya Wellness in India survey, 65 per cent of those who practiced preventive healthcare measures took them up with the hope of dealing with regular spells of fatigue, abnormal blood pressure, weight management issues, etc. One can combat these problems by opting for herbal products rich in "Amalaki" (Indian gooseberry) and "Guduchi" (Tinospora cordifolia, commonly known as heart-leaved moonseed), which help in building a stronger immune system.

Elevates general mood: A healthy body and mind are co-dependent. Research has proven that a person who maintains his health faces fewer mood swings and has better emotional stability. Regular intake of herbs like "Ashwagandha" (Withania somnifera) help in rejuvenating your mind and body.

Increases mental efficiency: An unhealthy body also affects your mind. The results of the Himalaya Wellness study released in February this year showed that 35 per cent of the respondents faced decreased mental efficiency before they switched to preventive healthcare measures. A healthy body helps in maintaining mental stability and concentrating on your work more efficiently. Make a habit of consuming herbs like "Brahmi" (Bacopa monnieri), which helps improve alertness and focus better.

Helps achieves overall beauty: People generally associate beauty with external aspects. They tend to forget the essential elements of looking good, which include clean and clear skin, nourished hair, and glowing face. These can be attained when your body is healthy from within. In the Himalaya Wellness study, 49 per cent of the respondents who adopted preventive healthcare measures said these measures had helped them look good from within. The consumption of herbs like Neem helps purify the body in a natural way.

Improves self-confidence: Most of the time, your health affects your self-esteem and confidence as well. Leading a healthy lifestyle goes a long way in improving your self-confidence. A sound preventive healthcare regime can help you to achieve the confidence you want.

Do not wait for an illness to start caring about your health. Be proactive and practice preventive healthcare in order to achieve overall well-being.

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.